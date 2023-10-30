PD Editorial: Factor consumers into any insurance fix

A month after state officials promised emergency measures to stabilize California’s homeowners insurance market, yet another carrier is heading for the exit.

CSE Insurance Group, which was founded in San Francisco more than 70 years ago, is at least the sixth insurer to scale back operations or cut ties with the nation’s largest personal insurance market.

Now based in Oregon, CSE is a relatively small player in California — writing less than 1% of homeowners policies — but its short-notice departure leaves one less option at a time when millions of property owners across the state are receiving nonrenewal notices or worrying that they’re next.

“People who are getting renewed are seeing significant (premium) increases,” agent Elissa Wadleigh told the North Bay Business Journal. “They are lucky to have insurance at all, at this point.”

As a last resort, homeowners can turn to the California Fair Plan for bare-bones coverage at a price that’s often double or triple a conventional policy.

The Fair Plan is growing so fast — a historic 25,000 new policies in August alone, according to the Wall Street Journal — that it could be bankrupted by a catastrophic wildfire season, potentially leaving taxpayers on the hook.

“The growing Fair Plan is a problem not just for people in the Fair Plan, but for everybody in the state,” Deputy Insurance Commissioner Michael Soller told the Journal.

In September, Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara outlined a plan that would raise premiums in return for restoring access to coverage.

Insurers could factor projected future costs for wildfire risk, construction and reinsurance into consumer premiums. To do so, they would be required to increase their presence in disaster-prone areas to at least 85% of their market share elsewhere in the state, thereby reducing the exposure of the Fair Plan.

But there is no guarantee that insurers will return to the market.

Moreover, regulations to implement Lara’s framework may not be ready until December 2024 — more than a year from now — and some observers warn yet another year could pass before the regulations take effect.

California had a mild fire season in 2022, and the trend has continued so far this year, but waiting two more years to address the homeowners insurance crisis is, at best, a risky proposition.

When state legislators reconvene in January, they should explore ways to expedite reforms — with added measures to ensure that consumers get a fair deal.

Noting that insurers are leaving hurricane-prone Florida despite industry-friendly policies, Mike McGuire, the state Senate’s incoming president, said California lawmakers will consider legislation to create a state commission to develop community fire-hardening standards, coupled with a requirement that insurers offer coverage; provide financial assistance for low-income homeowners to make their property fire safe; and require insurers to disclose risk rating models used for individual properties.

“Just like anything in this world,” McGuire, D-Healdsburg, told Press Democrat editors and reporters, “it should be a click away on your phone.”

The rising cost and declining availability of homeowners insurance is a nationwide crisis and ultimately may require a national fix. But there is little reason to expect Congress to tackle any major issue anytime soon, so California can’t afford to wait. But whatever the state does to persuade insurers to stay, it must account for the people who pay the premiums.