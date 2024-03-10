PD Editorial: Government secrecy erodes public trust

Editorials represent the views of The Petaluma Argus-Courier editorial board and The Petaluma Argus-Courier as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

When the government keeps secrets, it’s rarely some grand conspiracy to cover up uncomfortable truths. More often, it’s little decisions made by elected officials and bureaucrats that keep the public in the dark.

The North Bay has seen a couple of recent examples.

Last month, Sonoma County supervisors received a report on an investigation into DEMA Management and Consulting. DEMA is a for-profit homeless services provider that the county has paid more than $26 million over the past few years using no-bid contracts. It has come under intense public scrutiny since an investigation by The Press Democrat found questionable billing practices.

The problem is that the county reviewed the report behind closed doors and refuses to share it with the public. County residents don’t even know precisely who participated in the meeting.

Nothing in state or local laws compels such secrecy. If the findings are ready for supervisors to see, they ought to be ready for the public, too. But County Auditor Erick Roeser is keeping them under wraps as a “courtesy” to DEMA so the company can prepare a response. That courtesy is a discourtesy to the public.

County officials also say the possibility of litigation requires secrecy. That might — and only might — be true for discussions between supervisors and their attorney, but the report itself does not fall under that particular open meeting exemption, even if it holds scandalous news.

Or consider last week’s incident in which four Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies were injured during a car chase and shootout near Santa Rosa. As of Thursday, authorities had neither named the deputies nor released body camera footage that could answer a lot of questions.

Again, this is a choice on the part of public officials. They could release that information now — state law requires eventual release of bodycam footage — and let the public decide whether deputies acted appropriately. But they chose to leave the public guessing. Guessing, at least, about all the details except one. Santa Rosa police, who are investigating the incident, quickly announced the identity of the dead perpetrator.

Cases like these are not unique to Sonoma County. In many communities across California, government watchdogs, ordinary residents and the press run into roadblocks when they try to access public records.

Sunday marks the start of national Sunshine Week, an annual commemoration of freedom of information and government transparency. Sure, it’s not a real holiday with days off and barbecues, but it is a chance to remember that government serves the people, and the people deserve to know what their government is doing. Sometimes that’s uncomfortable for those in power, but that’s on them. If they don’t want to be embarrassed, if they don’t want the public to get angry, then don’t do foolish things.

An open government empowers the people to hold their officials accountable. When voters can see their government in action, they can make informed decisions at the ballot box. Transparency discourages abuse of power and encourages efficiency and effectiveness. There’s less chance of graft when one might easily be caught by a watchdog’s public records request.

Transparency builds trust. This is a time of public disillusionment with government. Secrecy will not restore the public’s faith.

