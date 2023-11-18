PD Editorial: Money talks, and the Oakland A’s walk

Editorials represent the views of The Petaluma Argus-Courier editorial board and The Petaluma Argus-Courier as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

“Oh, somewhere in this favored land the sun is shining bright,

The band is playing somewhere, and somewhere hearts are light.”

— Ernest Lawrence Thayer

But there is no joy in Oakland — baseball sold the city out.

There was no suspense, no tense ninth inning confrontation between a flame-throwing closer and a fearsome slugger, no mighty Casey at the bat, when major league owners took up owner John Fisher’s proposal to uproot the Athletics from Oakland for a new home in Las Vegas.

This contest was about money, primarily taxpayers’ money, and how much of it would be spent on a new stadium for the peripatetic A’s.

Nevada promised more long green and bigger piles of gold, the owners’ vote Thursday was unanimous, and the A’s are set to become the first big league team to jilt three different cities. They waved goodbye to Philadelphia in 1954, to Kansas City in 1967, and they could be gone from Oakland in 2025, sooner if they break their lease at the Coliseum.

By beating a deadline to line up a new ballpark, the Athletics also ducked the loss of tens of millions of dollars in revenue-sharing money from other franchises.

Don Ohlmeyer, a longtime TV sports executive, said the answer to all your questions is money. (Or so says veteran sports columnist and commentator Tony Kornheiser.) And with their publicly subsidized move to the Nevada desert, the Athletics are the latest proof Ohlmeyer’s point.

With the A’s trading away star players and rolling up consecutive 100-loss seasons, it’s easy to forget that they have played in six World Series since moving to Oakland, winning four.

Fans came out to see the Swingin’ A’s, Billy Ball, the Bash Brothers and Money Ball. The Coliseum, a big concrete bowel, never had much charm, but the A’s filled it with raucous fans and thundering drums. They drew more than 2 million a dozen times between 1988 and 2014, and reached the playoffs 11 times between 2000 and 2020.

The A’s were successful enough that the Giants twice announced moves, first to Toronto in 1976, then to Saint Petersburg, Florida, in 1993. New ownership — and some help from the A’s — kept the Giants in the Bay Area. The help was never reciprocated, and A’s fans failed in a last-ditch effort to shame Fisher, a scion of the family that founded Gap stores and owns large expanses of North Coast redwood forest, into selling to someone who would keep the team “rooted in Oakland.”

The Athletics are the last major sports franchise in Oakland. The Golden Seals of the NHL, the NFL Raiders (twice) and the NBA Warriors all moved elsewhere. At least the Warriors stayed nearby, moving across the bay.

The A’s plan to open a new stadium in Las Vegas in time for the 2028 season, though the Nevada teachers union is trying to put the $380 million public subsidy on the ballot. Will voters turn thumbs down on the deal? Will the team’s eyes start wandering again after a few years in Las Vegas? Perhaps one of the gambling mecca’s sportsbooks will offer odds.

