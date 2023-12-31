PD Editorial: New Year’s resolutions for the North Bay and California

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Petaluma Argus-Courier editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

Fewer than half of Americans will make a New Year’s resolution, but they are the bold and the brave. They know they have room for improvement and that it’s the effort that matters, even if they ultimately backtrack. Maybe they won’t exercise more come March, but they will for a while, and it will be easier next time.

“Exercise more” is a perennial favorite. One survey found that half of Americans who plan to make one or more resolutions include it. The top resolution this year, though, is to save more money. That makes sense given how expensive everything has gotten. Other popular resolutions are eating healthier, losing weight (the two go hand in hand) and spending more time with family and friends.

In the spirit of the New Year, we suggest some less-obvious resolutions for California. We hope all of our readers have a wonderful 2024.

Gov. Gavin Newsom: Resolve to spend the first half of 2024 focused on state politics, not the presidential race. Resume politicking on the national stage after the state passes a balanced budget.

Sen. Mike McGuire: As the new Senate president pro tempore, resolve to keep your Democratic caucus focused on the state’s finances and resolving the homeowner’s insurance crisis.

Democrats in Sacramento: Resolve not to marginalize Republicans so much. You’ll find some good ideas if you bring the minority party to the table.

Republicans in Sacramento: Resolve to dial back the grandstanding and to accept compromises.

Voters: Resolve not to let a hotly contested presidential election ruin relationships with friends and families. You’re allowed to be friends with someone who votes differently.

Stanford University and UC Berkeley: As you join the Atlantic Coast Conference, resolve to help your teams that aren’t football and basketball to play as much as possible on this side of the country so student athletes can study more and travel less.

Oakland sports fans: Resolve not to give up on football or baseball because Las Vegas now claims the Raiders and A’s. Choose new teams or keep the faith. Who knows? Maybe someday you’ll be able to take high-speed rail from San Francisco to Los Angeles to Vegas for a game.

Sonoma County: Resolve to pay bills more efficiently, especially for nonprofit groups that provide homeless and health services.

Santa Rosa schools: Resolve to make campuses safer. Whether that means more school resource officers, more adults in schools or something else, you need to act.

Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit: Resolve to build on ridership growth by bringing service to Windsor.

Motorists: Resolve to share the roads with cyclists and pedestrians who have just as much right to be on them as you.

Cyclists and pedestrians: Resolve to follow the rules of the road and not do things just to aggravate motorists.

Librarians: Resolve to stand strong against censorship and feature books on the shelves with diverse political and social perspectives.

Library patrons: Resolve to check out a book that doesn’t align with your beliefs or politics. Then read it with an open mind.

Shoppers: Resolve to spend your money at locally owned shops, restaurants, movie theaters, performing arts groups and so on.

Everyone: Resolve to find ways to give back to your community. Donate blood, volunteer, serve on a government or school committee.

Happy New Year.

