California’s approach to fighting climate change typically takes the form “Yes, and?” Policies and technologies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions generally start with deference toward approval. So there was no assurance that Sonoma County residents could fend off a hydro power project on coastal land near Fort Ross.

But fend it off they did.

The pumped storage project has been the subject of much local ire since the summer. Conservationists and public officials, who typically advocate green projects, unified in opposition.

The problem wasn’t the green but the location on the Sonoma Coast. The project would have encroached on or been perilously close to protected waters, islands and reefs. A national marine sanctuary and a state park would have been at risk. It also would have sat atop the San Andreas fault.

The potential for harm to native species and a tranquil coastal area was far too great. America shouldn’t compromise those special spaces, even in the cause of fighting climate change.

State Sen. Mike McGuire, D-Healdsburg, called the project “dead on arrival,” but it wasn’t up to him. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission decides permits. Fortunately, in the face of overwhelming testimony against the application, FERC rejected it on Dec. 19. Call it an early holiday gift for everyone concerned about protecting the environmentally vulnerable Sonoma Coast.

Even if this project won’t happen, pumped storage remains a promising way to manage clean energy.

As California and the world transition to renewable energy sources like wind and solar, storing energy is a serious barrier. The wind doesn’t blow all the time, nor does the sun shine all the time. Energy providers therefore need to store power when there’s an abundance of production so it’s available later. In other words, the grid needs batteries.

But battery technology isn’t advanced enough to hold the huge amounts of energy to power entire cities, states and nations. Enter pumped storage, which is just a big battery of sorts based on old, well-proven science.

When solar panels or windmills are running, power companies can use excess electricity to power pumps that move water uphill into a storage facility. For those who remember their high school physics, the water then holds potential energy. When the grid needs that energy back, managers open pipes so gravity can pull the water back downhill, giving it kinetic energy. The rushing water turns turbines that convert kinetic energy back into electricity.

The Fort Ross project would have stored enough energy to power tens of thousands of homes for hours, but the cost and risk weren’t worth it. Other sites in the state hold much more promise.

A project at Eagle Mountain in Riverside County could break ground in the next few years, and pumped water facilities are also in the works near Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in San Diego County and Vandenberg Air Force Base in Santa Barbara County. The city of San Diego also is considering the feasibility of a local pumped water project.

Those all look like much more suitable locations than the pristine Sonoma Coast.

