PD Editorial: Sonoma County needs to pay its bills

Editorials represent the views of The Petaluma Argus-Courier editorial board and The Petaluma Argus-Courier as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

California counties are responsible for an array of social services, including drug and alcohol abuse counseling and assistance for homeless residents.

Like many other jurisdictions, Sonoma County contracts with a network of community organizations to deliver these public services. But, as Staff Writers Jeremy Hay and Andrew Graham report, the county is not paying them on a timely basis. Some payments are as much as four months overdue, putting service providers in a financial bind.

Cash flow is a operational necessity for any organization, public or private. Even the largest companies need income to cover payroll, taxes and other expenses. Late payments can quickly erode solvency and even threaten survival.

While waiting for checks from Sonoma County, some contractors are tapping private sources to keep public programs up and running.

At SHARE, a homeless services provider, Executive Director Amy Appleton drew $12,000 from her personal savings to pay employees.

Sonoma Applied Village Services, another homeless services provider, is owed almost $125,000 and has taken two bank loans since July 1 to make payroll. Center Point DAAC, the county’s largest drug and alcohol-treatment service for low-income residents, is awaiting at least $600,000 in reimbursements.

“It’s almost immoral,” said Lee Tillman, who runs the Santa Rosa Treatment Program, which borrowed money to maintain county-contracted services for people addicted to opiates.

County officials do not deny that payments to service providers are late, blaming delays on a 32% job vacancy rate in the administrative services division of the Health Services Department.

With the unemployment rate at 3.5%, the county isn’t the only local employer struggling to hire. Yet it’s unlikely the county would waive late fees on property taxes if a company’s finance department was short-handed.

The response from two top officials verged on indifference.

“I’m not responsible for contracts or payments,” Supervisor Susan Gorin told The Press Democrat.

Supervisor David Rabbitt, meanwhile, suggested nonprofit groups that recently started contracting with the county may be learning “there’s a reason they haven’t been doing this kind of work.”

At the same time, Rabbitt is right when he says, “We cannot sacrifice our processes. We have to make sure all the paperwork is there.”

California and other states learned that lesson the hard way in the early months of the pandemic when they issued unemployment checks without properly vetting claims. A Government Accountability Office report, published in September, estimates that theft totaled $100 billion to $135 billion, or 11% to 15% of unemployment benefits paid out during the pandemic.

Sonoma County, meanwhile, is auditing $26 million in payments to DEMA, a contractor chosen without bidding to run temporary housing sites during and after the pandemic.

Many of the services being provided by community organizations are legally mandated, and funding originates in Washington or Sacramento.

The county must find a way to distribute that money on a timely basis while ensuring it is spent as intended. That may mean stepping up recruiting, or temporarily reassigning administrative employees from elsewhere in the county bureaucracy.

Appleton, the homeless services provider who tapped her own savings to pay employees, said she was notified after Hay and Graham’s article appeared that two overdue checks were on the way. “It’s progress,” she said. But not enough.

