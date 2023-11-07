PD Editorial: Supreme Court’s chance to change course on guns

Editorials represent the views of The Petaluma Argus-Courier editorial board and The Petaluma Argus-Courier as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

The U.S. Supreme Court has an opportunity to restore some common sense to gun safety laws while protecting untold thousands of domestic violence victims.

On Tuesday, the justices will consider the constitutionality of a federal law that prohibits anyone subject to a restraining order for domestic violence from owning a firearm.

The case is a predictable result a Supreme Court ruling last year that effectively invalidated any restrictions on gun ownership that didn’t exist in the late 18th century, when the Second Amendment was enacted.

Since then, federal judges have overturned a host of state and federal laws, including restrictions on gun sales to juveniles, and bans on high-capacity magazines and gun ownership by drug users and domestic abusers. A judge in Texas blocked federal regulation of untraceable ghost guns, though that ruling was put on hold by a sharply divided Supreme Court pending its own review.

The facts of the case in front of the court on Tuesday illustrate the potentially deadly consequences of the court’s back to the future logic.

Zackey Rahimi was physically abusing his girlfriend in an Arlington, Texas, parking lot, according to court records. After spotting a potential witness, he retrieved a gun and fired at the bystander, and threatened his girlfriend if she didn’t keep quiet about the assault. A court barred Rahimi from owning guns for two years, but he was later a suspect in a number of crimes involving firearms. A search of his home turned up guns and ammunition, and he was indicted on suspicion of violating the federal law barring people from owning guns while subject to a domestic violence restraining order. A federal appeals court initially upheld Rahimi’s conviction, then dismissed it after the Supreme Court ruled, because no such law was in effect in the 1700s.

That doesn’t mean there was no domestic violence in the colonial era — before the invention of modern handguns and rifles. Nor does it erase the fact that 70 women are shot and killed by an intimate partner every month in the United States, and, as the Supreme Court itself noted in a 2014 decision, “the presence of a firearm increases the likelihood that (domestic violence) will escalate to homicide.”

The court’s 2022 ruling, written by Justice Clarence Thomas, went far beyond the question on the docket: whether Second Amendment rights extend beyond the home. The historical test created by Thomas favors criminals and people deemed dangerous by a judge over potential victims. That’s backward.

If the court doesn’t revise its ruling, nearly every restriction on gun possession and ownership will be subject to challenge, even those with widespread public support. That includes mandatory background checks, which have blocked thousands of gun sales to people subject to domestic violence restraining orders; waiting periods; and red flag laws intended to keep firearms out of the hands of people with mental health issues.

The court should grab this opportunity to back away from a misguided decision that only benefits people, like Zackey Rahimi, who shouldn’t be allowed anywhere near a gun.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.