PD Editorial: Take a fresh look at county hiring practices

Even in a tight labor market — the local unemployment rate has stayed below 4% for two years — Sonoma County’s struggle to fill vacant jobs is alarming.

As Staff Writers Martin Espinoza and Emma Miller have detailed in a series of articles, staffing shortages are creating gaps in critical public services, driving up county overtime costs, pushing remaining employees toward exhaustion and burnout, and, in the most extreme instances, putting public safety at risk.

As of mid-January, 1 in 9 county jobs was unfilled, a modest improvement from a post-pandemic peak of about 1 in 7 jobs in August.

Yet for some key positions, vacancy rates have at times exceeded 25%.

At the Sonoma County jail, for example, correctional deputy vacancies grew sixfold between August 2019 and August 2023, when a combination of unfilled jobs and deputies on leave left 43% of budgeted positions open, resulting in mandatory overtime and inmate lockdowns.

Applications from more than 3,300 residents seeking food assistance from the Cal Fresh program were unprocessed as of Nov. 30, with an average wait time of 83 days, because of staffing shortages in the Human Services Department.

At the Health Services Department, about a quarter of jobs were unfilled last summer, with a vacancy rate of about 40% for clinicians.

A shortage of airport operations specialists at Charles Schulz-Sonoma County Airport meant just one person was on duty in September when a small plane was stuck on the runway after an emergency landing with an inbound Alaska Airlines flight just minutes away.

The struggle to fill open jobs in county government is exacerbated by turnover, especially in law enforcement, behavioral health and public assistance.

One result is the county contracting with recruiters and offering bonuses of as much as $25,000 to new hires in some of the hardest-to-fill jobs.

We think the county could benefit from an independent assessment of its hiring and retention practices.

It must be noted that Sonoma County is hardly the only public or private employer struggling to fill jobs. Some retail businesses have reduced hours or even closed, and other government jurisdictions also are trying to fill vacancies, especially in competitive fields such as mental health care.

Yet with many jobs offering the potential for six-figure salaries, especially in law enforcement and management, plus health insurance and generous retirement benefits, Sonoma County historically hasn’t had to resort to recruiting services and large hiring bonuses to fill open jobs.

One possible cause emerged from The Press Democrat’s reporting: Sonoma County’s protracted civil service hiring procedures. It can take four months — sometimes even longer — to fill vacancies, and some applicants take jobs elsewhere rather than wait for the county to make an offer.

The process often includes examinations, oral interviews and work performance simulations before applicants are ranked and passed on to individual departments for another round of interviews and vetting. Frustrated job applicants say the process is often faster and simpler in other jurisdictions. Let’s find out why.

In response to rising vacancy rates, county officials say they have raised pay and eased requirements for some jobs. The next step should be a comprehensive and independent review of hiring and retention practices. With a declining — and aging — population, Sonoma County will need to identify creative ways to deliver vital public services on a timely basis, without unsafe conditions, unreasonable employee workloads or costly overtime.

