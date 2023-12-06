PD Editorial: ’Tis the season to enroll in Covered California

Editorials represent the views of The Petaluma Argus-Courier editorial board and The Petaluma Argus-Courier as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

It’s open enrollment season for Covered California, the state’s health insurance exchange established under the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. Anyone who doesn’t have employer-provided insurance and doesn’t qualify for Medicare or Medi-Cal shouldn’t procrastinate on selecting a plan for 2024.

Those who want coverage to start on New Year’s Day — why wouldn’t you? — must enroll by next Friday, Dec. 15. Meeting that deadline not only ensures coverage for all of 2024 but also the ability to take full advantage of annual medical deductibles that align with the calendar year.

For those who don’t care about coverage in January — again, why leave yourself vulnerable? — open enrollment continues until Jan. 31.

Visit healthforcalifornia.com to learn more and enroll.

Options range from “platinum” plans that cover about 90% of health care costs, leaving 10% for the insured to pay, all the way to “bronze” that cover about 60% and even “catastrophic” plans that pay less than 60% of health care costs. Which plan is right for someone depends primarily on age and general wellness as well as finances.

Covered California suggests that only healthy people younger than 30 or those experiencing financial hardship choose a catastrophic plan. The odds of young healthy people needing expensive services are low, so they can roll the dice. Others should find a level of coverage they can afford and that matches their aversion to risk.

Financial assistance is available for people who struggle to afford insurance but whose income is not so low that they qualify for Medi-Cal. The Inflation Reduction Act expanded federal subsidies. Some couples and families earning up to $154,500 and individuals earning up to $75,000 can qualify.

More than 1.7 million people enrolled in Covered California in 2023, with 263,000 of them new people who signed up during open enrollment last year. The remainder were renewals. Nearly 21,000 people in Sonoma and Napa counties enrolled.

Nine of 10 enrollees received a subsidy this year, and premiums are capped at 8.5% of income for all enrollees.

Also starting this year, President Joe Biden expanded eligibility to anyone who is “lawfully present” in the United States. Critically, that includes 165,000 Californians who fall under Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals — undocumented residents whose parents brought them into the country as children.

Yet opportunities for improvement remain. Perhaps most pressing, only 2.7% of enrollees are Black, despite their comprising about 12% of all Californians. There are certainly many reasons for that disparity, but we’ll hazard a guess that unsuccessful outreach to the African American community remains one of them.

Obamacare and Covered California have succeeded at ensuring more people have access to health care. In 2013 when Covered California launched, about 1 in 6 Californians were uninsured. By 2022, the rate had fallen to about 1 in 15.

People with long memories might recall that the Covered California rollout a decade ago was rough. In the intervening years, the state has ironed out the kinks and set up a streamlined system for people to find health insurance that meets their needs, their budget and the federal mandate that all Americans and legal residents have insurance that meets minimum coverage requirements.

