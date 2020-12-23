Petaluma rallies to find lost dog

The holiday music was easy to sing along with as we headed north on Highway 101 near Petaluma. We planned to pick persimmons at a friend’s farm and run our dogs Max and Molly.

It happened in an instant.

The crash hit us in front and back. Both dogs were catapulted out of the car as our vehicle filled with the acrid smoke of the air bags deployment. There were all sorts of things to do but my main thought was to retrieve our dogs that were running like racetrack greyhounds north up the highway and quickly out of sight.

Out of the chaos a barefoot young woman ran beside me, handed me a leash and said she would help. This Good Samaritan took my phone, added her number and took off faster than my 64 years.

I returned to the crash site and dealt with the police report, tow truck, other drivers involved and our totaled car. I was unable to find our dogs. An hour later an Oregon-bound mother and the barefoot Samaritan called my phone saying they had our little 10-month-old Max but try as they did, they could not find Molly.

A very quick hospital visit at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, an exchange of leash for dog and a rental car later, we were pounding the muddy paths in and around the crash site calling out for our sweet Molly. Returning home that evening weary and sad, we began researching the internet for Petaluma pet rescue help.

First to contact was the Animal Control of Petaluma located at the North Bay Animal Service office on Hopper Street. We were directed to Officer Mark Scott and Gina Orseth, a tight team of dedicated pet handlers. Officer Scott is the head of animal control in Petaluma and has a history of exemplary rescues. He recently was the lead of a massive evacuation of animals for the Milo Foundation in Willits after the recent wildfires.

Immediately this team of rescue professionals got to work. For five days they canvased the area of the crash and answered sightings reported by concerned citizens. North Bay Animal Services suggested several internet sites where we posted a picture of Molly. Josie’s Lost Dog of Sonoma County on Facebook posted an all point bulletin on the internet and within a few hours had nearly a 1,000 hits.

Operation “Find Molly” was in full swing.

As we hiked trails, fields, outlet malls, broken down fences, creeks and construction sites, we ran into various concerned people of Petaluma who came to lend a hand. On the fourth day of our search there were several Molly sightings near the DMV, and finally, in the most friendly neighborhood of east Petaluma, she was seen at the door step of Charlene. This kind women called us and explained the encounter, our hearts soared. It was Sunday and raining and we were walking all over this neighborhood when we noticed many, not a few, people were also calling out Molly’s name.

We met volunteers from Lily’s Legacy, a senior dog sanctuary. There was the retired nurse Annie and her dear friend Susan driving the area and calling on friends to join. There was Dave and Melissa who lapped around the neighborhood looking after reporting a Molly visual. Two beautiful young women in a white Mach II muscle car who spotted Molly running down Capri Street were eyes and ears for hours. There was a sweet man with bones tattooed on his fingers who tirelessly looked. There was Tom with the Irish accent who walked everywhere with leash in hand. There were all the folks who lived near Bond Park, especially Tina and her man who saw Molly near the Wells Fargo. Kind people of Petaluma like Paul and Linda who provided us with chicken to help entice Molly to come near and offered us hot chocolate as we searched in the evening cold.

Beyond helpful was Denise who provided us with recommendations on Facebook like their Lost and Found and the valuable site, NextDoor. Very helpful was the Ring video of Molly looking for shelter at Daniel’s place. There were countless examples of selflessness here in Petaluma. While we were searching the west side of Petaluma the women working at Starbucks with the deliciously long eyelashes even comped our lattes — this gesture made me cry.

To end this story on an upbeat holiday rescue sort of way, Molly was netted by officer Scott and his team of three at a tidy mobile home park around noon on the fifth day. Molly is now recuperating at home under strict supervision and lots of love.

Sometimes life provides you with an experience that makes a lasting impression. The kindness and generosity that people of Petaluma showed us during this pet rescue is one we will never forget. Thank you one and all.