Planning participation needed

What makes a city?

First and foremost it is the people who reside there. A city without residents is by definition a ghost town.

But beyond the resident population, a city is defined by the built space that the inhabitants shape within the municipal borders.

It is the infrastructure -- streets, railroad tracks, airports, marinas, sewers, water pipes, electric lines. It is the buildings -- houses, apartments, shops, restaurants, gyms, theaters, amusement centers, schools, offices, places of worship, hotels, hospitals, factories. And it is the open spaces -- parks, gardens, vacant land, trails, creeks, rivers, cemeteries, ball fields, golf courses.

That’s really all a city is -- people, and the way those people choose to develop the land on which they inhabit.

For this reason, the planning process is critical to defining the future character of a city. It is through this process that a community signals its values and its aspirations. And there is no more important city planning process than the General Plan update.

A city’s General Plan is the guiding document that lays out all future development. It is the city’s DNA, defining how it will grow and mature.

Cities are required by state law to have General Plans and to update them periodically. Petaluma’s last General Plan update was completed in 2007, a time that at once seems like not long ago and from a completely different era. It’s time for Petaluma’s General Plan update.

The last General Plan update took seven years, meaning it started in 2000. That’s three recessions ago, when Petaluma was still known as Telecom Valley, and climate change was a vague concern for future generations to worry about.

Petaluma last week kicked off its General Plan update, which is a highly public process. Over the next five years, there will be countless opportunities to provide input and feedback. The more robust the community engagement, the better the General Plan will reflect the will of the community.

When developments are approved by elected and appointed officials, a common complaint we hear is “This is not the right location for that development.”

However, with few exceptions, officials can’t even consider developments that don’t conform to the General Plan. So, the time to have those debates over which developments or lack of development should go where is during the General Plan update.

It certainly can be a contentious and controversial process. The Rainier Avenue extension, for example, was removed from the General Plan by a previous City Council, only to be added back by a later council.

It can also be a fun process and one that builds community, sparking discussions and debate between neighbors about their visions for the city’s future. For anyone who ever enjoyed the city-building video game SimCity, this is the chance to play it in real life.

There are nine required elements of a General Plan: Land use, conservation, noise, environmental justice, circulation, open space, safety, air quality and housing. Look for lengthy public discussions on each of these elements in the near future.

Amid a climate emergency, a housing crisis and infrastructure issues that threaten Petaluma’s quality of life, the General Plan is where we will present bold solutions to the city’s most pressing problems.

Petaluma needs the participation of the entire community, including minorities and other under-represented constituencies. Check the city’s website, or watch these pages for opportunities to lend your voice to this important planning effort.