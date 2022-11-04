Do you agree with the Petaluma City Council’s recent vote to take over operations at the fairgrounds?: Yes 11 19.641% No 41 73.21% Not sure 4 7.14% THIS WEEK’S QUESTION ■ Which natural disaster most concerns/frightens you: pandemic, wildfire, earthquake, tsunami, asteroid strike, avalanche, wild animal attack? To participate in this week’s online poll, go to petaluma360.com and find it on the homepage. ■ To see results of previous online polls and read comments, visit petaluma360.com. Pulse of Petaluma poll results reflect sentiments of persons participating in the online poll the previous week, and are not intended as a statistically valid representation of public sentiment on any given issue.

The vast majority of responders to our poll this week count themselves among those who disagree with the Petaluma City Council’s recent decision to take over management of the fairgrounds when the current managers’ lease expires in 2023. Their reasons, as indicated by the following comments, are hardly as simple as one might assume.

■ “Absolutely! It's worth FAR MORE than $1 per year.”

■ “As long as they use it to better purpose. Housing, jobs, and less minority interest 'sports' that keep the place largely empty most of the time. Why do we need a fairgrounds? There's one in Santa Rosa. Use it to benefit all not just the few.”

■ “City government can't even take care of regular business. The public comments about collaborating with the Fair Board to plan and make best decisions were ignored. The white privileged parents of Live Oak Charter School were loud and complaining.”

■ “Hell no!”

■ “It seems the Council is not following proper procedures in meeting/agenda noticing nor are they following the recommendations of the Healthy Democracy group. Why did we spend thousands of dollars to hire a group to make recommendations to the city that they now will not follow? Additionally, it appears they are leaving $20 million from the State on the table to develop an evacuation center. Again we have another new council not listening to the will of the people nor are they being very fiscally responsible. It is a terrible idea for the City to run the fair instead of the Ag Commission which has kept it in line with its original intent.”

■ “The Fair Board has been running the fairgrounds into the ground. They’ve accrued $12 MILLION in deferred maintenance proving they’ve never developed a sustainable business model. This land belongs to all residents and it’s time the City takes it over.”

■ “There are obvious issues on both sides as was seen from Monday's meeting. The city has no real idea of what they are taking on, while the DAA has some management issues themselves. I do not trust the city will continue the traditions of the uses of the fairgrounds. Too much of an option for them to completely redo the area for their profit driven purpose over what the community wants.”

■ “What was the point of the Healthy Democracy effort if the Council just moved forward without considering the findings? The Council just pulled the rug out from under the process and the residents of Petaluma. The Council's credibility at this point is "zero." They will do what they want regardless of what the Healthy Democracy plans propose.”

■ “Without the financial impact to the city it would be unwise to make a decision. Seems to me there has been little discussion between the two parties. Both sides need to discuss what they need and hopefully come to a logical conclusion.”