Poll: Petalumans expectations for 2023 not wildly optimistic

Will 2023 be better, worse or about the same as 2022? : About the same: 10 43.48% Worse: 7 30.43% Better: 6 26.09

While a majority of poll responders (56%) are pretty much equally split on whether things will be worse or better in 2023 - with a slight edge given to those predicting that things will be worse - 43% believe that the world, and life in Petaluma, will be essentially the same.

■ “Definitely better if you’re a big business, big government proponent. The bigs keep getting bigger and mom and pop are getting new jobs as blue collar nobodies stocking shelves at Home Depot.”

■ “Every year has been better than the year before!”

■ “In large measure because of the hard work of former Councilmember D'Lynda Fischer, Petaluma is better prepared to build resilience to the climate emergency. Let's see if the new council and mayor can keep up this pace!”

■ “More restrictive laws , taxes and decimation of the middle class will further fuel the exodus of Petaluma’s law bidding citizens.”

■ “Petaluma's over-development will continue, even though we have lost thousands of residents due to companies bailing out of San Francisco. Sigh.”

■ “We needed new leadership in Petaluma from the November election and didn't get it The environment, solid fairgrounds decision, and more honesty should be priorities but won't be because of who was elected with the usual politics.”

■ “Yes, 2023 will be better or worse than 2022.”