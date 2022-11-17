Poll: Petalumans happy/not so happy after local elections
Of those who responded to the poll this week, a significant (if not overwhelming) majority identify themselves as more unhappy than happy with the results. Those who left comments range from folks showing optimism and faith in the system, praising the quality of the candidates, and those with a far more cynical view.
■ “Can we get anymore wacky? Better start packing.”
■ “Glad the election was peaceful and uncontested with good, qualified candidates.”
■ “Good news that Kevin McDonnell will be mayor!”
■ “Idiots electing idiots. We can’t keep electing the “everyone gets a trophy” mentality. We need real people who are ready to make real decisions.”
■ “Never matters who wins. They won't do anything with their promises, typical of politicians at all levels.”
■ “Now let's see if the newly elected officials can keep their promises and maintain a level of voter "happiness." Then again the outcome could be sending a message to future candidates. The voters are watching.”
■ “District 1 result is very disappointing.”
■ “I would have liked to have seen a write-in campaign for a fictional character. That's always fun.”
■ “What's an election? Those don't exist anymore.”
■ “Wish the people who voted for the new mayor knew he wants to change the fairgrounds and for us to lose our fair and fairgrounds.”
■ “The vast majority of Petalumans I know complain about traffic and runaway growth. What baffles me is that these same people vote for more of the same.”
