Poll: Rise in late-night DUIs of concern to Petalumans

How concerned are you about the rising number of DUI arrests in Petaluma?: Very concerned: 24 55.81% Somewhat concerned: 12 27.91% Not concerned: 7 16.28%

The recent flurry of Petaluma drivers charged with driving under the influence is worrying to a majority of poll responders, over 50% of whom marked themselves at “very concerned,” with another 27.91% choosing “somewhat concerned.” Comment-writers blame out-of-town drivers and lax reinforcement with minimal consequences for offenders. Here, as always, are as many of this week’s comments as we have room for:

■ “City leaders should address this situation the same way Santa Rosa is handling its problem of illegal side shows: aggressively and with determination to resolve it. Local residents should not have to avoid Kentucky Street after sundown. And Petaluma police should not be distracted by out-of-town revelers.”

■ “Driving habits have deteriorated significantly in the past decade. While city leaders focus on increasing the town's population, little is being done to enforce the laws of the road. East side roads like Ely/Sonoma Mtn. Pkwy and E. Washington are veritable drag strips at night. Stop lights/signs have become a mere ‘suggestion’ for many folks.”

■ “I am not surprised as I smell marijuana leaking out of cars far too often. However, the problem with DUI checkpoints is that, at least throughout Sonoma County, they are NOT geared towards finding drivers under the influence. They are aimed at racial profiling and finding unlicensed motorists.”

■ “Maybe the punishment isn't harsh enough, people keep driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs flippancy as if there is no consequence.”

■ “mostly out of out-of-towners coming to Petaluma to drink.”

■ “People have been prisoners in their homes. Now they’re just letting off steam. A little too much steam apparently.”

■ “These days, I only go out driving when I absolutely have to. The PPD needs more funding for DUI Saturation patrols that can flex their time (like CIRT). Nine DUIs were caught the other night because there were 27 officers on the street which is far above average. I'll bet there were way more than nine drunk drivers on the road, though. Scary!”

■ “We are not quite at pre-pandemic levels of DUI arrests yet, according the Argus-Courier’s recent article on the problem. I do think we've forgotten how to deal with alcohol. But the truth is, it's been better for two years, and now it's returning to ‘normal.’ Not nice, but worth recognizing.”

■ “What really concerns me is that DUI's are misdemeanors. If Law Enforcement/Government really wants to take this problem seriously, they would come down a lot harder on these people from the beginning. There have been instances of people getting multiple DUI's within a few days, which is ridiculous.”

■ “Why does the Petaluma City Council keep approving more liquor selling establishments? Selling alcohol without food is just encouraging excess drinking which leads to confrontations and driving under the influence. I used to think that the sales tax income was their motivation, whoever I am led to believe all sales tax on alcohol goes to the state. If true, than all the cost of police enforcement in downtown comes from general fund, not from taxes on businesses causing the problems.”

■ “As long as we keep letting in more and more establishments that are based on drinking first and food or entertainment second, it will keep getting worse. Instead, the city spends money putting a camera on a crosswalk when they should be outside drinking spots to see the drunks before they hit the road or get in a fight outside. A camera would identify them before serious injuries. Better yet, stop serving drunks more and more because they have the money.”