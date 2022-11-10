Poll: Wildfires are scarier than earthquakes, say most Petalumans

Which natural disaster most concerns/frightens you: pandemic, wildfire, earthquake, tsunami, asteroid strike, avalanche or wild animal attack?: Wildfire: 10 34.48% Earthquake 7 24.14% Pandemic 3 10.34% Wild Animal Attack 3 10.34%% Avalanche 3 10.34%% Asteroid Strike 2 6.90% Tsunami 1 3.45% THIS WEEK’S QUESTION ■ Based on the results of the Petaluma election, are you more happy than unhappy, or more unhappy than happy? To participate in this week’s online poll, go to petaluma360.com and find it on the homepage. ■ To see results of previous online polls and read comments, visit petaluma360.com. Pulse of Petaluma poll results reflect sentiments of persons participating in the online poll the previous week, and are not intended as a statistically valid representation of public sentiment on any given issue.

Of those who responded to the poll this week, a majority said that wildfires were of more concern than any other natural disaster on the list. Earthquakes were a not-so-close second. For what it’s worth, pandemics, avalanches and wild animal attacks were of equal concern. Though tsunamis ranked at the bottom of local concerns, one reader/subscriber who left a comment pointed out that tsunamis are an inevitable consequence of rising seas. As one responder said, “I’ll never leave my cave again!”

■ “In addition to wildfires, pandemic would be high on the list. We will have another. We should already be working with the Fair Board to apply for resilience grant funding for emergency evacuation at the Fairgrounds. Shame on the Petaluma City Council.”

■ “Multiyear drought + overuse of our aquifers and waterways have led to dangerously dry environments and raging fires.”

■ “All the above. Plus some. I’m never leaving my cave again!”

■ “My actual choice is running out of water while we continue to build and build. Please stop!”

■ “Pandemic, definitely. Given that we are still in the middle of a pandemic (or at least not all the way out of it, with further mutations possible) I'm most afraid of what I see right in front of me.”

■ “Pandemic for sure. I am probably in lifelong therapy because of the COVID pandemic. I only started going to the store in the last few months after President Biden gave the OK. Grateful for that.”

■ “Slides due to the wildfires.”

■ “We are due for a big earthquake some day soon.”

■ “Wildfire is most concerning, not afraid just concerning, as long as there is no real stewardship for lands, forests etc, no water infrastructure from our leaders in California then wildfire is most concerning.”

■ “Wildfires, because they happen much more frequently than earthquakes, which scare the heck out of me too. But the recent pandemic did kill more than a million Americans. I think because the pandemic was slow compared to wildfires and earthquakes, the public got used to it.”

■ “With Climate Change, it is only a matter of time before we are struck by a Tsunami in Petaluma. Models indicate that we have 3 years before Petaluma is a coastal town and 5 years before Petaluma is underwater. Wake up!”