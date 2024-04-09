“Cigarette smoking remains the leading cause of preventable disease and death in the United States.” – U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Electronic cigarettes and vaping devices have hooked increasing numbers of American kids on nicotine at earlier ages, a disturbing trend engineered by executives at large tobacco companies who face a continually shrinking demand for their traditional product: cigarettes.

Nicotine is a highly addictive substance which can negatively impact young people’s learning, memory and attention while also causing anxiety, mood disorders and the permanent lowering of impulse control. E-cigarettes, which work by vaporizing nicotine liquid, also contain a variety of chemicals for which the impacts on lung tissue are largely unknown, according to the U.S. Surgeon General.

Despite these obvious dangers to young people, e-cigarette manufacturers several years ago began producing a vast array of sweet, kid-friendly flavors in the nicotine juice to improve the taste and mask the harshness of the products, making it easier for teens and pre-teens to try them out.

The companies’ clever marketing ploy exceeded expectations and sales boomed, quickly reversing America’s decades-long progress in reducing teen tobacco use. Today, millions of kids across the country who’ve never smoked a traditional cigarette are now nicotine-addicted, including thousands here in Sonoma County.

As the pandemic dawned four years ago, large numbers of Petaluma children were diagnosed with nicotine addiction and the local school district was holding nicotine cessation classes and installing “vape detectors” in school bathrooms.

To protect kids from this insidious health threat, Petaluma officials had the good sense to adopt a comprehensive tobacco retail licensing ordinance in 2022 that banned the sale of flavored tobacco products or electronic cigarettes in the city. The law, principally designed to reduce youth access to nicotine products, requires local tobacco retailers to purchase a license to sell such products with the fees underwriting enforcement of state tobacco sale laws, including store inspections and youth purchase compliance checks.

Unfortunately, and despite Californians having overwhelmingly voted to affirm a state law banning the sale of flavored nicotine products that same year, the problem persists. According to a recent California Department of Education survey, nearly 50% of Sonoma County’s 11th graders said they have used an e-cigarette, and 76% said it was “fairly” or “very” easy to get them despite it being officially illegal to sell such devices to anyone under the age of 21.

According to Petaluma resident Pam Granger, chair of Tobacco Free Sonoma County Community Coalition, kids are still able to acquire the prohibited products due to a lack of uniform tobacco sale laws among local jurisdictions and because some merchants choose to sell them to minors illegally.

As an example, Granger notes that Sonoma County, which regulates businesses in the unincorporated area around Petaluma, has an outdated tobacco retail licensing law that contains no prohibitions for selling e-cigarettes. One store selling vape devices, she said, is in very close proximity to Petaluma Junior High School.

And the nearby cities of Cotati and Rohnert Park, Granger says, have even fewer restrictions.

“To be effective in protecting our children’s health, it’s really important that we have uniform policies throughout the county,” says Granger.

Some merchants, she adds, are still selling flavored nicotine products in direct violation of the state ban.

I confirmed this with Terese Voge, health program manager with the Sonoma County Public Health Department which partners with cities like Petaluma to enforce tobacco sale laws with education and prevention programs and by conducting twice annual “compliance visits” at tobacco retailers. In recent inspections, she said, some retailers were found to be selling banned flavored products.

According to Voge, since its tobacco licensing law went into effect two years ago, Petaluma has levied “hefty financial penalties” on a handful of local business found to be out of compliance, but no business had yet to lose its license due to multiple violations.

Selling vape devices can be very lucrative, Voge says, with merchants paying as little as $4 per unit wholesale and selling them to customers for $30 apiece.

But that source of income may soon disappear for county tobacco merchants. A draft proposal expected to be approved by county supervisors later this month would prohibit the sale of electronic smoking devices and flavored nicotine products in the unincorporated areas, making the policy governing tobacco retailers in that jurisdiction nearly identical to that in Petaluma as well as in the cities of Sebastopol, Sonoma, Windsor and Healdsburg.

A similar law for the city of Santa Rosa is expected to be considered by its leaders next month, says Voge, adding that the cities of Rohnert Park and Cotati may soon be looking at adopting similar laws in the months ahead.

And so the battle goes on. States, cities, and counties update their nicotine laws and tobacco companies continually adapt to keep profits flowing to their shareholders.

A Time magazine story last month titled “Zyn triggers fears of a new teen nicotine craze,” notes that the new product is “even more discreet” than e-cigarettes, “with no plumes of vapor.” All a user has to do is “tuck a small pouch of nicotine, additives, and flavorings under their lip for up to an hour.”

According to Voge, an underage decoy last year attempted to buy a Zyn product at 100 tobacco retailers in Sonoma County last year and was successful in doing so at 18 of them.

Right now, Voge says, there are three Zyn products that can’t be banned in California, but if history is any guide, that number is likely to increase.

It’s kind of like playing a deadly game of Whac-A-Mole.

John Burns is a former publisher of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. He can be reached at john.burns@arguscourier.com.