SMART tax renewal requires public trust

When Petalumans went to the polls in 2008 and joined voters in Sonoma and Marin counties in approving a quarter-cent sales tax to establish and operate a passenger rail line, they were promised two train stations, one on each side of town.

But when train service debuted in the summer of 2017, only the downtown station on the west side was operational.

Construction on the long-awaited second station finally got underway earlier this month. When it opens next year at the corner of McDowell Boulevard and Corona Road, the new station will provide Petaluma’s 35,000 east side residents increased access to the train.

It's about time. The cities of Santa Rosa and Novato, by comparison, each had three train stations, while San Rafael had two, when SMART trains began rolling in the summer of 2017.

The extraordinarily long delay in getting Petaluma’s second train station up and running was emblematic of persistent mismanagement by the transit agency’s prior general manager, who failed to act when the city’s long-planned future east side train station property came on the market at a significantly reduced price following the Great Recession.

SMART’s former GM made matters worse when he secretly bypassed his public board by exploring the purchase of an alternative train station site in the floodplain outside city limits at the far northeastern edge of town. That wrong turn caused several more years of delay.

The lack of a second Petaluma train station, coupled with SMART’s previously dismal public relations practices and lack of transparency on simple things like publicly releasing its ridership numbers, gave voters reason to reject a 2020 ballot measure to renew the rail sales tax for an additional 30 years after its expiration in 2029. The tax renewal measure required two-thirds voter approval; it barely cleared the 50% threshold.

But there was no talk about SMART’s past failures during the highly celebratory station groundbreaking Nov. 9 attended by numerous dignitaries including the California Secretary of Transportation, a state senator, two state assembly members, County Supervisor David Rabbitt, Petaluma Mayor Kevin McDonnell and all six members of the City Council.

Elected officials had nothing but high praise for the agency’s nascent turnaround under the leadership of its new general manager, Eddy Cumins, who will celebrate his two-year anniversary on the job next week.

The poor showing at the polls in 2020, it seems, was a wake-up call for the agency’s 12 directors – mostly county supervisors and city council members in Sonoma and Marin counties – who hired Cumins with a mandate to grow ridership numbers, better meet the needs of North Bay communities and work effectively to win back the public’s trust in the rail agency’s ability to deliver on its promises.

Unlike his predecessor, Cumins is succeeding by carefully listening to voters and responding to their concerns and suggestions with new and innovative policies and programs that make riding the train more affordable and convenient.

Since Cumins’ arrival, and with the pandemic’s abatement, SMART has secured $222 million in federal or state grant funding; fully restored weekday service levels to 38 trips per day; expanded weekend service to 16 trips per day; reduced fare pricing and adapted a more flexible discount pass program reflecting new post-pandemic commuter patterns; suspended parking fees at SMART-owned park-and-ride lots and approved overnight parking; launched a pilot program offering on-demand shuttle service to/from the Sonoma County Airport and the nearby train station; implemented free field trips for K-12 students and teachers; implemented free summertime fares for youth; improved weekend connections to the Larkspur Ferry and added a new Giants game day service.

As a result of these and other agency improvements, SMART ridership numbers have improved dramatically since before the multi-year slump caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Average weekday ridership of 2,753 last month was 16% higher than October of 2019 (pre-COVID), while overall monthly ridership of 70,807 was up a whopping 24% as compared with 2019. Bicycle ridership on the adjacent pathways is also up significantly.

In September, SMART had the highest “ridership recovery ratio” in the Bay Area for seven months in a row, showing a sizeable increase while all other agencies, including BART and Cal Train, showed steep declines in ridership.

When compared to all rail transit systems across the country from July through September, SMART’s ridership recovery rate ranked second in the nation.

While Cumins is pleased with the recent progress, he is not resting on his laurels. When I spoke with him last week, he said his team’s main goal is meeting or exceeding the public’s expectations regarding North Bay rail transit.

“We have much more work to do,” he affirmed, noting that extending the rail line north and adding more bicycle/pedestrian pathways were top priorities.

Construction on SMART’s northern extension to Windsor will be complete in 2025, Cumins said, adding that his agency has secured 65% of the money needed to build the next big extension to Healdsburg.

Continuing to find new ways to enhance existing service is also a priority, Cumins told me. Refining the pilot shuttle service at the airport, he said, will help inform plans to replicate the same service at the Larkspur train station which is a 12-minute walk to the nearby Larkspur ferry terminal. Creating an on-demand shuttle service there would benefit North Bay commuters headed to San Francisco.

As for the long term, SMART’s quarter-cent sales tax funding, which provides the bulk of the revenue for its daily operations, expires in a little over five years. So unless voters decide to renew the tax before then, North Bay rail service will come to a hard stop in 2029.

According to Supervisor David Rabbitt, who also serves as a SMART board director, determining a date for a prospective ballot measure to renew the tax will rely upon polls and surveys of voter sentiment.

It will also require the hiring of a consultant, the development of a comprehensive marketing and communications plan and public outreach to educate voters on the public benefits of SMART – recommendations made earlier this year by the Marin County Civil Grand Jury.

That work, Cumins and Rabbitt assured me, is underway now.

John Burns is a former publisher of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. He can be reached at john.burns@arguscourier.com.