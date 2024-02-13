Over the last two decades, Sonoma County voters have approved multiple sales tax increases to fund a variety of public services for which existing tax revenues were deemed insufficient to do the job.

To widen Highway 101, voters approved a quarter-cent sales tax in 2004. Once the highway expansion project was completed, the tax was renewed to repair and maintain the county’s deteriorating roads network.

In 2006, voters enthusiastically renewed a quarter-cent sales tax devised to permanently preserve Sonoma County’s agriculture and open space lands. In 2008, voters approved another quarter-cent tax to build and operate the SMART commuter rail service.

In 2016, an eighth-cent sales tax was passed to expand hours and refurbish county libraries. Two years later, voters approved another eighth-cent tax to enhance county and municipal parks while concurrently authorizing a new quarter-cent tax aimed at expanding mental health services and reducing homelessness.

But in 2020, when Sonoma County supervisors asked voters to approve a half-cent sales tax measure designed to bolster countywide fire protection, the initiative narrowly failed to achieve the requisite two-thirds voter approval threshold needed for passage.

Next month, voters will get a second chance to weigh in on whether to improve what is arguably the most important public service of all: fire protection, prevention, emergency paramedic services and disaster response.

Approval of Measure H on the March 5 ballot would impose a new half-cent countywide sales tax providing an estimated $60 million annually to attract and retain qualified local firefighters, improve emergency response times, enhance vegetation management practices to stop wildfire spread and modernize countywide firefighting facilities and equipment.

Unlike the 2020 proposal, Measure H only needs a simple majority to pass because it qualified with a citizens’ petition containing more than 23,000 signatures.

The initiative’s revenues are intended to supplement existing tax funding for such services which many believe is no longer adequate.

Even before megafires killed dozens of people and destroyed several thousand Sonoma County homes on a single day in 2017, the county’s antiquated patchwork of fire protection services — ranging from generally well-financed municipal fire departments to dozens of perpetually underfunded and understaffed volunteer fire departments and rural districts — was viewed as being ineffective to consistently protect people’s lives and properties.

That’s because times had changed. In decades past, rural fire agencies relied upon large numbers of civic-minded volunteers, but most of those volunteers have disappeared. Today, if you are involved in a vehicle accident outside of town, you might have to wait a long time if those increasingly scarce volunteers are unavailable.

County demographics are also changing. The continued graying of Sonoma County means more old people are dialing 911 for critical medical emergencies. In Petaluma, such medical calls have more than doubled over the last 15 years.

In many rural areas around town, significant delays exist in getting an effective firefighting team on scene to keep a small grass fire from becoming a major incident that could threaten city residents.

That’s according to Steve Akre, president of the Sonoma County Fire Chiefs Association which, together with the county firefighters’ union, drafted Measure H.

Akre says county officials and local fire agencies have worked for several years to increase firefighting and emergency response efficiencies. Thanks to a series of tax exchange and revenue sharing agreements to support consolidation of fire service agencies, multiple volunteer fire companies have since merged with larger fire protection districts. Whereas 10 years ago there were 48 separate fire agencies protecting the county and its cities, today there are 20 working in a far more integrated, collaborative and effective fashion, says Akre, noting that additional consolidations are in the works.

But without money to hire, train and equip more firefighters across the county, problems will only worsen, he says.

If approved, Akre says, the measure’s tax proceeds would be distributed according to a regional funding formula based on population density, call volumes, station coverage, existing service gaps and National Fire Protection Association response standards. In addition to hiring 200 new firefighters, renovating or building up to 30 fire stations, and dramatically increasing critical vegetation management practices countywide, Akre says the funds will also underwrite dispatch fees, upstaffing costs during extreme weather events and the acquisition of shared technology platforms offering real time intelligence to first responders.