“California's fairs serve as world leaders in providing educational and competitive exhibits that highlight the state’s agricultural industry, enterprises, resources and products of every kind.” –California Department of Food and Agriculture

The longstanding tug of war over control of the 55-acre fairgrounds property in central Petaluma has finally ended. In December, Petaluma city leaders and the state appointees who manage the Sonoma-Marin Fair signed a new lease agreement allowing the annual fair to continue operating while inviting the property’s owners – Petaluma residents – to participate in a master planning process to redesign the property for more optimal public use.

The deal was concluded just before the city’s long-term lease was set to expire with the California 4th District Agricultural Association (a subsidiary of the state’s Department of Food and Agriculture) that for 87 years had paid just $1 a year for total control of Petaluma’s largest parkland.

Under the lease, the property had been managed by nine state fair directors and a CEO whose primary mission was planning and producing the traditional June event that features educational exhibits highlighting the North Bay’s diverse agricultural industry and products.

Leasing the land to the state fair agency made perfect sense in 1936. But as Petaluma’s population grew seven-fold in the decades since, it became obvious that the community’s single largest public park was badly underutilized for 360 days of the year.

Following two decades of contentious and unproductive attempts to negotiate a new lease arrangement, the city in 2022 contracted with an outside consulting firm which led an open public process whereby dozens of stakeholders – including state fair officials, local government representatives, business and civic leaders, farmers, 4-H organizers and fairgrounds tenants – were interviewed about the property’s future.

After receiving extensive public feedback, a lottery-selected advisory committee produced a comprehensive report containing a host of sensible recommendations that included continuing the annual fair, adding a year-round farmers market, increasing the public’s accessibility to the property and securing its status as an evacuation center during emergencies.

The Petaluma City Council subsequently voted unanimously to adopt the committee’s recommendations and planned to assume the property’s maintenance, management and long-term subleasing arrangements with the property’s tenants including a preschool, elementary school and racetrack beginning this year.

Petaluma City Manager Peggy Flynn was directed to negotiate an interim lease agreement so the fair could operate for an additional three years with minimal disruption while a plan was developed for the property’s long-term disposition.

After some foot-dragging by the fair board, negotiations finally got underway in earnest last spring, and by early November the two parties had agreed “in principle” to the terms of a new lease agreement under which the fair would operate rent free for three years with the city assuming all costs for maintaining the property, paying utility bills and making capital improvements which, according to Flynn, are estimated at more than $13 million.

Under the new lease agreement, the city would receive rental income from long-term property tenants to help cover its new site maintenance and capital costs.

But because the fair had always relied upon short-term event and facility rental revenues from carnivals, wine competitions, music festivals and private events to balance its budget, Flynn offered the fair a solution to help stabilize the fair’s finances.

Under a separate “Professional Services” agreement, fair officials were offered the lucrative opportunity to continue booking and managing all events on the site, for which the fair would receive the bulk of all revenues collected with the remainder deposited in a fund for capital improvements.

It seemed like a good deal, potentially worth many hundreds of thousands of dollars annually. But at a meeting in mid-November to finalize details of both agreements, fair officials belatedly raised multiple new issues including a suggested alternate rental rate schedule inconsistent with existing city facility fees, and a proposal to receive revenue from alcohol sales at events which raised a host of liability concerns.

As a result, and with the clock having essentially run out before the city was to assume legal control of the fairgrounds property on Jan. 1, the offer of events management revenue sharing was withdrawn and the limited remaining time was focused on finalizing the lease agreement.

At the same time, Flynn and other city officials became aware that fair officials were quietly working on an entirely separate track by conducting a public poll to gauge Petaluma voters’ sentiment for a prospective ballot measure that would revoke existing city policy by prohibiting greater public access to the fairgrounds property.

At this point, whatever small amount of trust had begun to grow between the two agencies collapsed. When it came time to finalize the new lease agreement with the fair association at a City Council meeting in December, the city attorney had inserted a termination clause allowing the council to cancel the fair’s lease if a ballot measure were filed restricting fairgrounds uses.

So where do things stand for the fair’s future?

According to Sonoma-Marin Fair board president Michael Parks, this year’s event will occur June 20-23 because the organization is utilizing reserve funds to help finance its production.

But without the ability to earn revenues from events and short-term facility rentals, the outlook for next year and beyond is cloudy, he said.

“We need that revenue,” Parks told me. “It would help us remain viable.”

Both Parks and Flynn say they are open to resuming negotiations on an events management contract, but that’s unlikely to occur if fair board members are concurrently pursuing a ballot measure aimed at restoring their control of the city’s largest public parkland.

Business deals, especially those involving government agencies, require trust. At the moment there is very little trust.

John Burns is a former publisher of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. He can be reached at john.burns@arguscourier.com.