2-bedroom home sells in Petaluma for $685,000

808 Keokuk Street (Google Street View)

A house located at 808 Keokuk Street in Petaluma has new owners.

The 1,344-square-foot property, built in 1986, was sold on Oct. 3, 2023, for $685,000, or $510 per square foot.

The layout of this single-story house consists of two bedrooms and two baths. On the exterior, the home features wood shake roofing / shingles. In addition, the home provides an attached one-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

In April 2023, a 1,924-square-foot home on Cherry Street in Petaluma sold for $1,000,000, a price per square foot of $520. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,572-square-foot home at 400 West Street in Petaluma sold in April 2023 for $790,000, a price per square foot of $503. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

On West Street in Petaluma in June 2023 a 1,572-square-foot home was sold for $775,000, a price per square foot of $493. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

