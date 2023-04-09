The property located at 31 Cherry Street in Petaluma was sold on March 10, 2023 for $680,000, or $672 per square foot. The house, built in 1945, has an interior space of 1,012 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a detached garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 4,791-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

In March 2023, a 1,383-square-foot home on Liberty Street in Petaluma sold for $795,000, a price per square foot of $575.

A 1,186-square-foot home at 139 West Payran Street in Petaluma sold in March 2023 for $445,000, a price per square foot of $375.

On Oak Street in Petaluma in January 2023 a 886-square-foot home was sold for $680,000, a price per square foot of $767.

