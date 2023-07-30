Condominium sells in Petaluma for $882,500

A condominium located at 636 Jade Street in Petaluma has new owners. The 1,989-square-foot property, built in 2017, was sold on July 13, 2023. The $882,500 purchase price works out to $444 per square foot. The layout of this apartment includes three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. In addition, the condo includes an attached two-car garage, ensuring ample room for parking and storage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 1 square feet.

These nearby units have also recently been purchased:

In June 2023, a 2,028-square-foot unit on Jade Street in Petaluma sold for $862,500, a price per square foot of $425. The unit has 2 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 2,395-square-foot unit at 546 Jade Street in Petaluma sold in May 2023 for $880,000, a price per square foot of $367. The unit has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

