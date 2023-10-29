House sells in Petaluma for $1.1 million

A 1,080-square-foot house built in 1914 has changed hands.

The historic property located at 6355 Bodega Avenue in Petaluma was sold on Oct. 11, 2023, for $1,050,000, or $972 per square foot.

The layout of this single-story home consists of two bedrooms and one bath. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house features a double carport.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.