House sells in Petaluma for $1.2 million

15 Brainerd Avenue (Google Street View)

A 1,976-square-foot house built in 1957 has changed hands.

The property located at 15 Brainerd Avenue in Petaluma was sold on Oct. 19, 2023, for $1,220,000, or $617 per square foot.

The layout of this single-story home includes three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house includes a two-car garage, ensuring ample room for parking and storage.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

In January 2023, a 1,420-square-foot home on Baker Street in Petaluma sold for $890,000, a price per square foot of $627. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Oak Terrace in Petaluma in September 2023 a 768-square-foot home was sold for $875,000, a price per square foot of $1,139. The home has 1 bedroom 1 bathroom.

A 1,512-square-foot home at 317 Bodega Avenue in Petaluma sold in June 2023 for $975,000, a price per square foot of $645. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

