How much did the 5 most expensive homes sell for in Petaluma last week?

A house that sold for $1.1 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Petaluma in the past week.

In total, five residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $805,500, $543 per square foot.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 21 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

34 Wilmington Drive, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

5. $680K, single-family residence at 34 Wilmington Drive

The property at 34 Wilmington Drive in Petaluma has new owners. The price was $680,000. The house was built in 1968 and has a living area of 1,544 square feet. The price per square foot is $440.

1282 McGregor Avenue, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

4. $680K, single-family house at 1282 McGregor Ave.

A sale has been finalized for the detached house at 1282 McGregor Ave. in Petaluma. The price was $680,000 and the new owners took over the house in January. The house was built in 1955 and the living area totals 1,025 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $663.

205 E Street, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

3. $705K, single-family home at 205 E Street

The sale of the single-family home at 205 E Street in Petaluma has been finalized. The price was $705,000, and the new owners took over the house in January. The house was built in 1908 and has a living area of 838 square feet. The price per square foot was $841.

816 Bluegrass Drive, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

2. $903K, single-family residence at 816 Bluegrass Drive

The 2,269 square-foot single-family house at 816 Bluegrass Drive in Petaluma has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in January and the total purchase price was $902,500, $398 per square foot. The house was built in 1979.

401 Clearview Place, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

1. $1.1 million, single-family home at 401 Clearview Place

The 1,728 square-foot single-family house at 401 Clearview Place in Petaluma has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in January and the total purchase price was $1,060,000, $613 per square foot. The house was built in 1976.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.