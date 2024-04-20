Sale closed in Petaluma: $665,000 for a 3-bedroom home

616 North Webster Street (Google Street View)

A house located at 616 North Webster Street in Petaluma has a new owner.

The 1,189-square-foot property, built in 1949, was sold on March 29, 2024, for $665,000, or $559 per square foot.

The layout of this single-story home consists of three bedrooms and one bath. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the home provides a one-car garage, offering a dedicated parking spot and storage area. The property sits on a 4,791-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

A 1,778-square-foot home at 622 North Fair Street in Petaluma sold in January 2024 for $1,150,000, a price per square foot of $647. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On North Fair Street in Petaluma in July 2023 a 1,778-square-foot home was sold for $1,150,000, a price per square foot of $647. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In October 2023, a 1,976-square-foot home on Brainerd Avenue in Petaluma sold for $1,220,000, a price per square foot of $617. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.