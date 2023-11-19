Sale closed in Petaluma: $949,000 for a single-family residence

912 F Street (Google Street View)

A house located at 912 F Street in Petaluma has a new owner.

The 1,208-square-foot property, built in 1941, was sold on Oct. 30, 2023, for $949,000, or $786 per square foot.

This single-story house has two bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. In addition, the house features a garage.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

In June 2023, a 3,110-square-foot home on D Street in Petaluma sold for $2,210,000, a price per square foot of $711. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On D Street in Petaluma in August 2023 a 1,186-square-foot home was sold for $1,075,000, a price per square foot of $906. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

A 1,650-square-foot home at 204 Sunnyslope Avenue in Petaluma sold in September 2023 for $1,120,000, a price per square foot of $679. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.