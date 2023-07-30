Single-family residence sells for $1.1 million in Petaluma

A house located at 812 West Street in Petaluma has new owners. The 1,462-square-foot property, built in 1964, was sold on July 10, 2023. The $1,050,000 purchase price works out to $718 per square foot. This single-story home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the home features a one-car garage, offering a dedicated parking spot and storage area. Situated on a spacious 6,098-square-foot lot, the property offers ample outdoor space.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

A 2,359-square-foot home at 537 Amber Way in Petaluma sold in May 2023 for $1,350,000, a price per square foot of $572. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Galland Street in Petaluma in July 2023 a 1,042-square-foot home was sold for $730,000, a price per square foot of $701. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

In June 2023, a 1,735-square-foot home on Walnut Street in Petaluma sold for $1,530,000, a price per square foot of $882. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.