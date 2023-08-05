Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Petaluma in the past 2 weeks

A house in Petaluma that sold for $1.8 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Petaluma in the past two weeks.

In total, 14 residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past two weeks, with an average price of $1 million. The average price per square foot ended up at $562.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded from the week of Jul. 17 to the week of July 29 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

400 West Street, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

10. $775,000-single-family house at 400 West Street

The sale of the single family residence at 400 West Street in Petaluma has been finalized. The price was $775,000, and the new owners took over the house in June. The house was built in 1925 and has a living area of 1,572 square feet. The price per square foot was $493.

1805 Meadowview Drive, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

9. $855,000-detached house at 1805 Meadowview Drive

The property at 1805 Meadowview Drive in Petaluma has new owners. The price was $855,000. The house was built in 1979 and has a living area of 1,680 square feet. The price per square foot is $509.

636 Jade Street, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

8. $882,500-condominium at 636 Jade Street

A sale has been finalized for the condominium at 636 Jade Street in Petaluma. The price was $882,500 and the new owners took over the condominium in July. The condo was built in 2017 and the living area totals 1,989 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $444.

322 Vallejo Street, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

7. $985,000-single-family home at 322 Vallejo Street

The sale of the single-family home at 322 Vallejo Street in Petaluma has been finalized. The price was $985,000, and the new owners took over the house in July. The house was built in 1986 and has a living area of 1,728 square feet. The price per square foot was $570.

812 West Street, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

6. $1.1 million-single-family residence at 812 West Street

The 1,462 square-foot single-family residence at 812 West Street in Petaluma has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in July and the total purchase price was $1,050,000, $718 per square foot. The house was built in 1964.

344 Kentucky Street, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

5. $1.1 million-single-family house at 344 Kentucky Street

The property at 344 Kentucky Street in Petaluma has new owners. The price was $1,065,000. The house was built in 1911 and has a living area of 1,690 square feet. The price per square foot is $630.

380 Raven Way, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

4. $1.3 million-single-family residence at 380 Raven Way

The 2,582 square-foot detached house at 380 Raven Way in Petaluma has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in July and the total purchase price was $1,262,500, $489 per square foot. The house was built in 2000.

409 Via Gigi Street, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

3. $1.5 million-single-family home at 409 Via Gigi Street

The sale of the single family residence at 409 Via Gigi Street in Petaluma has been finalized. The price was $1,450,000, and the new owners took over the house in July. The house was built in 2000 and has a living area of 2,293 square feet. The price per square foot was $632.

214 Simon Drive, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

2. $1.5 million-detached house at 214 Simon Drive

The 2,514 square-foot single-family house at 214 Simon Drive in Petaluma has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in July and the total purchase price was $1,465,000, $583 per square foot. The house was built in 1993.

14 Sunnyslope Court, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

1. $1.8 million-single-family house at 14 Sunnyslope Court

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 14 Sunnyslope Court in Petaluma. The price was $1,750,000 and the new owners took over the house in July. The house was built in 1983 and the living area totals 3,155 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $555.

