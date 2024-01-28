What are the 8 most expensive homes that sold in Petaluma last week?

A house that sold for $1.5 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Petaluma in the past week.

In total, eight residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $1.1 million. The average price per square foot was $535.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 14 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

8. $500K, condominium at 152 Cherry Street

The property at 152 Cherry Street in Petaluma has new owners. The price was $500,000. The condominium was built in 1976 and has a living area of 941 square feet. The price per square foot is $531.

1661 Rainier Avenue, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

7. $770K, single-family home at 1661 Rainier Ave.

The 1,398 square-foot single-family residence at 1661 Rainier Ave. in Petaluma has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in December and the total purchase price was $770,000, $551 per square foot. The house was built in 1986.

1649 Baywood Drive, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

6. $997K, single-family house at 1649 Baywood Drive

The sale of the single family residence at 1649 Baywood Drive in Petaluma has been finalized. The price was $997,000, and the new owners took over the house in December. The house was built in 1971 and has a living area of 1,633 square feet. The price per square foot was $611.

1046 Allen Street, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

5. $1.1 million, single-family residence at 1046 Allen Street

The property at 1046 Allen Street in Petaluma has new owners. The price was $1,115,000. The house was built in 1998 and has a living area of 2,722 square feet. The price per square foot is $410.

8 Haven Drive, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

4. $1.2 million, single-family home at 8 Haven Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 8 Haven Drive in Petaluma. The price was $1,239,000 and the new owners took over the house in December. The house was built in 1957 and the living area totals 2,276 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $544.

228 Black Oak Drive, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

3. $1.3 million, single-family residence at 228 Black Oak Drive

The sale of the single-family home at 228 Black Oak Drive in Petaluma has been finalized. The price was $1,323,636, and the house changed hands in December. The house was built in 1993 and has a living area of 2,351 square feet. The price per square foot was $563.

1003 Cohen Court, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

2. $1.4 million, single-family house at 1003 Cohen Court

The 2,932 square-foot single-family house at 1003 Cohen Court in Petaluma has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in December and the total purchase price was $1,375,000, $469 per square foot. The house was built in 1999.

537 Laurel Street, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

1. $1.5 million, single-family residence at 537 Laurel Street

The sale of the single family residence at 537 Laurel Street in Petaluma has been finalized. The price was $1,500,000, and the new owners took over the house in December. The house was built in 1990 and has a living area of 2,212 square feet. The price per square foot was $678.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.