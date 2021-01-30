Subscribe

100 largest nonprofits in Sonoma County

MARY FRICKER
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 29, 2021
Sonoma County is home to more than 3,100 registered nonprofit agencies and not-for-profit organizations that reported about $2 billion in annual revenue, according to data compiled by GuideStar and the Economic Research Institute, using the most recently available tax forms. They are involved in everything from health care and human services to education, arts and culture. The following are the 100 largest nonprofits and not-for-profit organizations incorporated in Sonoma County, ranked in order of annual gross receipts reported in their most recent tax filing.

1. Redwood Credit Union: Santa Rosa, $216 million. Credit Union. 800-479-7928, redwoodcu.org

2. Community Foundation Sonoma County: Santa Rosa, $92.9 million. Connecting people, ideas and resources to benefit the community, it receives current and legacy gifts, manages funds, distributes grants for charitable purposes and provides tax advantages not available through private foundations. 707-579-4073, sonomacf.org

3. Santa Rosa Community Health Centers: Santa Rosa, $80 million. Eight centers that provide primary health care and health education to underserved people in our community, regardless of their ability to pay. 707-583-8839, srhealth.org

4. Canine Companions for Independence: Santa Rosa, $49.5 million. Enhances the lives of people with disabilities by providing highly trained assistance dogs. 707-577-1700, cci.org

5. Petaluma Health Center: Petaluma, $42.9 million. Primary medical care for all ages, regardless of ability to pay. 707-559-7500, phealthcenter.org

6. Redwood Empire Food Bank: Santa Rosa, $37.6 million. The largest hunger-relief organization serving north coastal California from Sonoma County to the Oregon border. 707-523-7900, refb.org

7. Plastic Recycling Corporation of California: Sonoma, $36.6 million. Develops programs and policies for the reclamation and recycling of polyethylene terephthalate beverage containers. 707-935-1997

8. Legal Defense Fund of Peace Officers Research Association of California: Santa Rosa, $35.1 million. A health and welfare employee benefit plan for peace officers and public safety personnel. 209-774-5600, poracldf.org

9. Sonoma Academy: Santa Rosa, $32.9 million. Private co-ed college preparatory high school. 707-545-1770, sonomaacademy.org

10. Santa Rosa Junior College Foundation: Santa Rosa, $32.4 million. Raises funds to support programs, scholarships, facilities, and special projects of Santa Rosa Junior College. 707-527-4348, santarosa.edu/foundation

11. St. Joseph Home Care Network: Santa Rosa, $30.4 million. Provides in-home nursing care, therapy, social services and personal assistance. 707-206-9124, stjosephhomecare.org

12. Community First Credit Union: Santa Rosa, $29.8 million. Credit Union. 707-546-6000, comfirstcu.org

13. Sonoma County Indian Health Project Inc: Santa Rosa, $27.5 million. Improves and maintains a comprehensive health care system to serve the needs and traditional values of the Sonoma County American Indian Community. 707-521-4545, scihp.org

14. Fountaingrove Golf & Athletic Club: Santa Rosa, $27.1 million. Recreational facility and fitness center. 707-521-3207, fountaingrovegolf.com

15. Dry Creek Foundation Inc: Healdsburg, $22.5 million. Private foundation supporting mainly wildlife conservation. 707-433-8276

16. West County Health Centers: Guerneville, $21.1 million. Community health center serving western Sonoma County providing medical, dental and mental health care services, sites include Sebastopol, Occidental, Guerneville and Forestville. 707-869-5977, wchealth.org

17. Bay Area Environmental Research Institute: Petaluma, $21 million. Promotes and conducts research in the environmental sciences, particularly atmospheric science. 707-938-9387, baeri.org

18. Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Santa Rosa: Santa Rosa, $21 million. A human services agency serving those most in need and of all faiths, primarily seniors, immigrants, and families facing poverty and/or homelessness. Offices in Sonoma, Napa, and Lake counties. 707-528-8712, srcharities.org

19. Alternative Family Services Inc.: Santa Rosa, $20.1 million. Serves thousands of foster youth in Northern California and supports vulnerable children and families in need of stability, safety, and well-being. 707-576-7700, afs4kids.org

20. Sonoma State Enterprises Inc.: Rohnert Park, $19.1 million. Provides services to the campus of Sonoma State University. 707-664-3251, sonoma.edu/afd/enterprises

21. Roseland Charter School: Santa Rosa, $18.7 million. K-12 charter school. 707-545-0102, roselandsd.org

22. Kids for the Kingdom Inc.: Graton, $18 million. Empowers and equips indigenous teams around the world to transform the living conditions and spiritual lives of disadvantaged children and their families so they can transform their village, people group and nation for Christ. 707-829-5504, kidsforthekingdom.org

23. United Cerebral Palsy of the North Bay: Petaluma, $17.8 million. Promotes and supports a full quality of life for people with cerebral palsy and other disabilities. 707-766-9990, ucpnb.org

24. Community Child Care Council of Sonoma Co.: Santa Rosa, $17.8 million. Operates 11 Sonoma County child development centers and preschools providing quality, accessible, affordable preschool and child care services for children, families and child care professionals. 707-544-3077, sonoma4cs.org

25. California Human Development Corp.: Santa Rosa, $17.6 million. Creates job training, housing, recovery and other services for farmworkers, day laborers and people with disabilities. 707-523-1155, CaHumanDevelopment.org

26. Goodwill Industries of the Redwood Empire: Santa Rosa, $17.5 million. Develops and maintains programs that place people with disabilities and other special needs in productive and competitive jobs. 707-523-0550, gire.org

27. Luther Burbank Center for the Arts: Santa Rosa, $17.2 million. North Bay's premier arts center with performances in music, dance, theater, comedy and spoken word plus education-through-the-arts programs for children and adults; also, facility rentals for community events. 707-527-7006, lutherburbankcenter.org

28. North Bay Rehabilitation Services: Rohnert Park, $16 million. Vocational rehabilitation for the disabled. 707-585-1991, nbrs.org

29. Sonoma Valley Hospital Foundation: Sonoma, $15.8 million. Cultivates community support and raises funds for Sonoma Valley Hospital. 707-935-5070, svhfoundation.com

30. Burbank Housing Development Corp.: Santa Rosa, $15.7 million. Dedicated to increasing the supply of housing in Sonoma County, so that low-income people of all ages, backgrounds and special needs will have a better opportunity to live in decent and affordable housing. 707-526-9782, burbankhousing.org

31. Vietnam Veterans of California Inc.: Santa Rosa, $15.4 million. Offers community-based programs and services for veterans and their families. 707-578-2785, vetsresource.org

32. Animal Legal Defense Fund: Cotati, $15.3 million. Protects the lives and advances the interests of animals through the legal system. 707-795-2533, aldf.org

33. Alliance Medical Center: Healdsburg, $15.2 million. Community health center serving low-income residents of Healdsburg and Windsor with medical and dental services. 707-385-2306, alliancemed.org

34. Becoming Independent: Santa Rosa, $14.8 million. Community-based service organization established over 40 years ago to help people with disabilities live meaningful and productive lives in Sonoma, Napa and Solano counties. 707-524-6600, becomingindependent.org

35. Charles M. Schulz Museum and Research Center: Santa Rosa, $14.6 million. Preserves, displays and interprets the art of Charles M. Schulz. Offers tours, classes, camps and workshops. 707-579-4452, schulzmuseum.org

36. Aid for Starving Children: Santa Rosa, $14.4 million. Food, immunizations, Christian education, water purification and self-help programs for children and their families in Africa and Christian orphanage support, as well as providing aid for single, Black working mothers in the U. S., 707-528-3499, aidforstarvingchildren.org

37. Redwood Empire Electrical Workers Health & Welfare Trust: Santa Rosa, $13.7 million. Provides health care benefits to eligible participants. 707-526-1996

38. Sonoma Valley Community Health Center: Sonoma, $13.3 million. Health care for those in need, especially the underserved of Sonoma Valley. 707-939-6070, svchc.org

39. Sonoma County Fair & Exposition Inc.: Santa Rosa, $12.7 million. Operates Sonoma County Fairgrounds. 707-545-4200, sonomacountyfair.com

40. Anova Education and Behavior Consultation Inc.: Santa Rosa, $12.3 million. Specialized education institution. 707-527-7032, anovaeducation.org

41. Sonoma State University Foundation: Rohnert Park, $12.2 million. Receives and administers endowment gifts and planned giving that enhances and promotes Sonoma State's educational mission. 707-664-3251, sonoma.edu

42. Redwood Community Health Network: Petaluma, $12.1 million. Supports medical clinics with the implementation of comprehensive IT systems, collaborative support service programs and other duties. 707-792-7900, rchc.net

43. Point Blue Conservation Science: Petaluma, $12 million. Conserves birds and other wildlife ecosystems through scientific research, restoration, outreach and partnership. 707-781-2555, pointblue.org

44. United Way of the Wine Country: Santa Rosa, $10.8 million. Serving Sonoma, Mendocino, Lake, Humboldt and Del Norte counties by mobilizing the caring power of our community through leadership, community engagement and effective investment including education, financial stability and health initiatives. 707-528-4485, unitedwaywinecountry.org

45. Association of Behavior Consultants: Petaluma, $10.7 million. Provides behavior modification services to developmentally disabled individuals. 707-575-3290

46. Community Action Partnership of Sonoma County: Santa Rosa, $10.6 million. Partners with low-income families and individuals to help them to achieve economic and social stability, reduce poverty, build community and advocate for social and economic justice. 707-544-6911, capsonoma.org

47. Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Sonoma County: Santa Rosa, $9.2 million. Enables all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens through after-school programs and summer programs. 707-528-7977, bgccsc.org

48. Sonoma Land Trust: Santa Rosa, $9 million. Protects the scenic, natural, agricultural and open landscapes of Sonoma County for the benefit of the community and future generations. 707-526-6930, sonomalandtrust.org

49. Inquiring Systems Inc.: Santa Rosa, $8.8 million. Offers training and technical assistance in ethically directed business development and management. 707-939-3900, inquiringsystems.org

50. Sonoma County Tourism Bureau Inc.: Santa Rosa, $8.7 million. Promotes Sonoma County as a premier overnight destination with unique and diverse experiences. 707-522-5800, sonomacounty.com

51. Warsh Mott Legacy: Petaluma, $8.7 million. Private foundation dedicated to protecting human and environmental health, preserving biodiversity, preventing the commodification of life, and defending democracy. 707-874-2942, csfund.org

52. Sonoma Country Day School: Santa Rosa, $8.6 million. Private primary school. 707-284-3200, scds.org

53. Sonoma County Family YMCA: Santa Rosa, $8.5 million. Offers health and wellness programs for all ages including a fitness center, child care, preschool, pool, camps and youth sports. 707-545-9622, scfymca.org

54. TLC Child & Family Services: Sebastopol, $8.2 million. Foster care. 707-823-7300, tlc4kids.org

55. Friends Association of Services for the Elderly: Santa Rosa, $7.9 million. Continuing care retirement community. 707-573-4501, friendshouse.org

56. Larry L. Hillblom Foundation Inc.: Petaluma, $7.6 million. Private foundation in support of medical research. 707-762-6691, llhf.org

57. Redwood Community Health Coalition: Petaluma, $7.3 million. Network of health centers in Sonoma, Napa, Marin and Yolo counties providing high-quality cost-efficient care to all, regardless of ability to pay. 707-285-2967, rchc.net

58. Summerfield Waldorf School and Farm: Santa Rosa, $7.3 million. Private primary and secondary school. 707-575-7194, summerfieldws.org

59. Redwood Gospel Mission Inc.: Santa Rosa, $7.2 million. Services for the homeless and needy. 707-578-1830, srmission.org

60. Northern California Volleyball Association: Santa Rosa, $6.6 million. Develops the game of volleyball on an amateur basis among youths and adults of the Northern California and Northern Nevada areas. 415-550-7582, ncva.com

61. Santa Rosa Symphony: Santa Rosa, $6.3 million. Resident orchestra of the Green Music Center provides high-quality musical performances including classical, pops and choral works and music education for schools and youth orchestras. 707-546-7097, www.srsymphony.org

62. Center for Applied Research Solutions Inc.: Santa Rosa, $6.2 million. Provides training and technical assistance to major initiatives in mental health, substance abuse, stigma reduction, suicide prevention, and safe and healthy schools and colleges through research, training, and the dissemination of educational materials. 707-568-3800, cars-rp.org

63. Habitat for Humanity of Sonoma County: Santa Rosa, $5.9 million. Faith-based organization that builds modest, affordable homes in partnership with local communities and families in need. 707-578-7707, habitatsoco.org

64. Redwood Credit Union Community Fund Inc: Santa Rosa, $5.9 million. Advances the well-being of our community through programs including financial wellness and literacy, individual and/or organizational wellness and safety for those in need or crisis. 800-479-7928

65. Alexander Valley Healthcare: Cloverdale, $5.8 million. Primary medical care provider. 707-894-4229, alexandervalleyhealthcare.org

66. Institute of Noetic Sciences: Petaluma, $5.7 million. Research institute studying the mind and consciousness. 707-775-3500, noetic.org

67. COTS (Committee on the Shelterless): Petaluma, $5.7 million. Shelter, housing, food and transformative programs and services for homeless children and adults. 707-765-6530, cots.org

68. Social Advocates for Youth: Santa Rosa, $5.7 million. Helping youth and families throughout Sonoma County by providing housing, counseling, education and employment programs. 707-544-3299, saysc.org

69. Greenacre Homes: Sebastopol, $5.3 million. Residential care and education of developmentally disabled boys. 707-823-8722, greenacrehomes.org

70. Charter Foundation: Sebastopol, $5.2 million. Provides facilities and resources to charter school programs that use the Waldorf Curriculum. 707-824-8430, thecharterfoundation.org

71. Paws for Purple Hearts: Penngrove, $5.2 million. Trains service dogs for military service members and those with PTSD, mobility issues and traumatic brain injuries. 707-238-5110

72. Council on Aging Services for Seniors: Santa Rosa, $5.2 million. Senior services agency providing social, financial, legal and nutrition services to promote well-being and maintain independence. 707-525-0143, councilonaging.com

73. Transcendence Theater Company: Sonoma, $5.1 million. Performing arts organization. 877-424-1414, ttcsonoma.org

74. Drug Abuse Alternatives Center: Santa Rosa, $5 million. Turns lives around by providing healthy alternatives to alcohol and drug use. 707-571-2233, daacinfo.org

75. Pediatric Dental Initiative of the North Coast Inc.: Windsor, $4.8 million. Serves low-income children of Northern California who need safe sedation for dental treatment. Also provides oral health and prevention education. 707-837-8833, pdisurgerycenter.org

76. Credo High School: Rohnert Park, $4.8 million. Charter high school using Waldorf methodology. 707-664-0600, credohigh.org

77. Burbank Housing Management Corp.: Santa Rosa, $4.5 million. Provides management services, compliance and community service activities for affordable housing properties in Sonoma County. 707-526-9782, burbankhousing.org

78. Volunteer Center of Sonoma County: Santa Rosa, $4.5 million. Matches prospective volunteers with local nonprofit agencies and businesses and operates community resources programs including legal, literacy and human services information and referral. 707-573-3399, volunteernow.org

79. Grantmakers Concerned with Immigrants and Refugees: Sebastopol, $4.5 million. Seeks to attain grant contributions from the philanthropic field to address the needs of immigrant and refugee populations. 707-313-5367, gcir.org

80. Integrated Resources Institute: Sebastopol, $4.4 million. Consulting and education for the rehabilitation field and job placement services for persons with disabilities. 714-337-7566, inmentorworks.org

81. St. Vincent De Paul Society: Rohnert Park, $4.4 million. Supports the needy through low-cost sales and gifts of food and merchandise. 707-584-1579, svdp-sonoma.org

82. Child Parent Institute: Santa Rosa, $4.3 million. A parent education and children’s mental health agency with the mission to end child abuse and strengthen the health of children, parents and families through parent education, therapy services and a school for emotionally challenged children. 707-585-6108, calparents.org

83. Abandoned Children's Fund: Santa Rosa, $4.2 million. Medicine and medical supplies for children in Ghana, Haiti, Ethiopia, Philippines, Kenya, Mexico and Uganda. 888-884-0567, abandonedchildrensfund.org

84. Humane Society of Sonoma County: Santa Rosa, $4.1 million. Receives and administers gifts, program revenues and bequests that are used to support its animal shelters and programs that benefit animals and people in Sonoma County. 707-542-0882, sonomahumane.org

85. Pathways Charter School: Rohnert Park, $4 million. Supports individualized home-based independent study for students in grades K-12 in five North Bay counties. 707-585-6510, pathwayscharter.org

86. Oakmont Village Association: Santa Rosa, $4 million. Provides social and recreational activities for the members of Oakmont Village. 707-539-1611, oakmontvillage.com

87. Chinese Christian Mission: Petaluma, $3.9 million. Evangelism among the Chinese community locally and through foreign missions. 707-762-1314, ccmusa.org

88. La Luz Center: Sonoma, $3.9 million. Assistance for recent immigrants in the Sonoma Valley. 707-938-5131, laluzcenter.org

89. PEP Housing: Petaluma, $3.7 million. Provides limited-income seniors with quality affordable housing, housing support services and advocacy. 707-762-2336, pephousing.org

90. Community Support Network: Santa Rosa, $3.5 million. Provides support, housing, and dignity to individuals with mental health challenges. 707-575-0979, communitysupportnet.org

91. Early Learning Institute: Rohnert Park, $3.5 million. Serves young children with special needs and their families. 707-591-0170, earlylearninginstitute.com

92. Frank Doyle Trust: Santa Rosa, $3.3 million. Scholarships for Santa Rosa Junior College students and $2,000 for the upkeep of Doyle Park. 707-524-3117

93. Career Technical Education Foundation Sonoma County: Santa Rosa, $3.3 million. Aligns education and industry to strengthen economic development and student achievement. 707-708-7080, ctesonomacounty.org

94. Abused Children's Fund Inc.: Santa Rosa, $3.2 million. Provides or supports programs that deliver food, clean water, health care, housing, educational, vocational training and mentoring for abused or abandoned children. 707-483-2939, abusedchildrensfund.org

95. Santa Rosa Chamber of Commerce: Santa Rosa, $3.2 million. Advances educational, cultural, and economic interests through the success of businesses of the Santa Rosa community. 707-545-1414, santarosametrochamber.com

96. Rural California Broadcasting Corp. KRCB-TV Channel 22: Rohnert Park, $3.2 million. Provides educational television and radio broadcasting in Northern California. 707-584-2000, krcb.org

97. Live Oak Charter School: Petaluma, $3.2 million. K-8 charter School. 707-762-9020, liveoakcharter.org

98. Carpenters Housing Corp.: Santa Rosa, $3.2 million. Public housing for low-income families and the handicapped people of Santa Rosa. 707-546-1797

99. Healdsburg School: Healdsburg, $3.1 million. Private school. 707-433-4847, thehealdsburgschool.org

100. Presentation School: Sonoma, $3 million. Private primary school. 707-935-0122, presentationschool.com

OTHER NONPROFITS

More than 100 other nonprofit organizations serving the community in Sonoma County had revenue exceeding $1 million in their most recent annual report.

Petaluma People Services Center: Petaluma, $3 million. Human services agency with a broad scope of services including counseling, job placement, gang prevention, daily hot meals, rides to the doctor, case management and financial assistance for homeless prevention. 707-765-8488, petalumapeople.org

North Bay Organizing Project: Graton, $3 million. Provides member leadership development and organization for public activity participation. 707-481-2970, northbayop.org

Sebastopol Independent Charter School, Inc.: Sebastopol, $2.9 million. K-8 public charter school that teaches the Waldorf education system. 707-824-9700, sebastopolcharter.org

Sonoma County Vintners: Santa Rosa, $2.9 million. Raises money for Sonoma County charities through wine-related activities. 707-522-5842, sonomawine.com

Extended Child Care: Santa Rosa, $2.9 million. Provides before- and after-school programs at 10 sites for the Mark West, Wright and Windsor school districts. 707-545-2402, extcc.org

Schools Plus: Santa Rosa, $2.9 million. Enrichment for public schools. 707-543-2657, schoolsplus.org

Healthcare Foundation of Northern Sonoma County: Healdsburg, $2.9 million. Raises funds for the support of health care programs and projects in Northern Sonoma County. 707-473-0583, healthcarefoundation.net

Rebuild NorthBay Foundation: Sonoma, $2.8 million. Supports efforts to rebuild the North Bay better, safer, greener, faster. 707-938-7624, rebuildnorthbay.org

YWCA of Sonoma County: Santa Rosa, $2.8 million. Dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all. 707-546-9922, ywcasc.org

Clark Janis Foundation: Glen Ellen, $2.8 million. Contributions to a variety of community organizations. 757-622-3366

C S Fund: Petaluma, $2.8 million. Dedicated to protecting human and environmental health, preserving biodiversity, preventing the commodification of life, and defending democracy. 707-874-2942, csfund.org

Pets Lifeline Inc: Sonoma, $2.8 million. Protecting and improving the lives of cats and dogs in the Sonoma Valley through sheltering, adoption, humane education, and community programs. 707-996-4577, petslifeline.org

United Camps Conference & Retreats: Petaluma, $2.8 million. Operates and administers camp and conference facilities for non-profit and church organizations. 707-762-3185, uccr.org

Associated Students of Sonoma State University: Rohnert Park, $2.7 million. Enriches the lives of Sonoma State University students. 707-664-3251, sonoma.edu/as

Sonoma Valley Museum of Art: Sonoma, $2.7 million. Art museum and educational programs. 707-939-7862, svma.org

Ceres Community Project: Sebastopol, $2.7 million. Teens volunteer as gardeners and chefs preparing nutritious meals for families facing a life-threatening illness. 707-829-5833, ceresproject.org

Spring Hill Montessori: Petaluma, $2.7 million. Charter school. 707-763-9222, springnhillmontessori.org

Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma Valley: Sonoma, $2.7 million. Provides positive opportunities for youth to learn and succeed. 707-938-8603, bgcsonoma.org

North Bay Credit Union: Santa Rosa, $2.6 million. Credit union. 707-584-0384, northbaycu.com

Crossing the Jordan Foundation Inc.: Santa Rosa, $2.6 million. Provides housing and job training for women and children in need in Sonoma County. 707-540-5124, crossingthejordan.org

West County Community Services: Guerneville, $2.6 million. Critical social programs for at-risk and vulnerable populations including employment, housing, mental health and counseling services. 707-823-1640, westcountyservices.org

Petaluma Educational Foundation: Petaluma, $2.6 million. Supports educational programs for public and private nonprofit schools within the Petaluma area. 707-778-4632, pefinfo.com

Pepperwood Foundation: Santa Rosa, $2.6 million. Operates a 3,200-acre scientific preserve to engage students, volunteers and scientists in applied conservation. 707-591-9310, pepperwoodpreserve.org

Sonoma Ecology Center: Eldridge, $2.5 million. Works with the community to enhance and sustain ecological health in Sonoma Valley. 707-996-0712, sonomaecologycenter.org

Woodland Star Charter School: Sonoma, $2.5 million. Primary charter school. 707-996-3849, woodlandstarschool.org

Food For Thought: Forestville, $2.5 million. Provides food, nutrition and other services to people affected by HIV/AIDS. 707-877-1647, fftfoodbank.org

Bauman College: Penngrove, $2.4 million. Educational institute focusing on holistic nutrition and culinary arts. 800-987-7530, baumancollege.com

River To Coast Children's Services: Guerneville, $2.3 million. Resources, referrals and support to families and child care providers in western Sonoma County. 707-869-3613, rccservices.org

Robert & Shirley Harris Family Foundation: Santa Rosa, $2.2 million. Family foundation makes grants to charitable organizations. 707-545-6110

Odd Fellows Cemetery Association of Santa Rosa Inc.: Santa Rosa. $2.1 million, Cemetery and burial services. 707-542-1586

United Brotherhood of Carpenters & Joiners of America Local Union 751: Santa Rosa, $2.1 million. Union. 707-545-5121, carpenters751.org

Sonoma Charter School Inc: Sonoma, $2.1 million. Charter school. 707-935-4232, sonomacharterschool.org

Legal Aid of Sonoma County: Santa Rosa, $2.1 million. Promotes social justice and advance basic human rights for vulnerable people in our community. 707-542-6664, legalaidsc.org

Landpaths: Santa Rosa, $2.1 million. Environmental conservation organization with educational programs. 707-544-7284, LandPaths.Org

Earle Baum Center Of The Blind: Santa Rosa, $2 million. Provides opportunities for people who are blind or visually impaired to improve their personal, social, and economic lives. 707-523-3222, earlebaum.org

The Mental Insight Foundation: Sonoma, $2 million. Mental health foundation. 707-938-8248

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Santa Rosa Inc: Santa Rosa, $2 million. Inspires and enables all young people, especially those from disadvantaged circumstances, to realize their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens. 707-542-3249, bgcsr.org

Community Matters: Santa Rosa, $2 million. Bullying and violence prevention. 707-823-6159, community-matters.org

River Montessori Charter School: Petaluma, $2 million. Private Montessori school. 707-778-6414, rivermontessoricharter.org

Bergin University of Canine Studies: Penngrove, $1.9 million. Research and education in human and canine studies to provide knowledge of the role of the dog in human society through academic course work for scholarly or career purposes through human-canine studies. 707-545-3647, berginu.edu

Vadasz Family Foundation: Sonoma, $1.9 million. Private grantmaking foundation. 707-938-3014

Slow Sculpture: Santa Rosa, $1.8 million. Intermediate care facilities serving adults with developmental disabilities. 707-537-7024

Oaks of Hebron Inc.: Rohnert Park, $1.8 million. Christian nonprofit providing supported living, adult development and recreational services for persons with developmental disabilities. 707-795-5927, oaksofhebron.org

Occidental Arts and Ecology Center: Occidental, $1.8 million. Organic horticulture, arts and ecology education and community organizing. 707-874-1557, oaec.org

Sonoma County Farm Bureau: Santa Rosa, $1.8 million. Farm and ranch support organization. 707-544-5575, sonomafb.com

Kid Street Learning Center Inc.: Santa Rosa, $1.8 million. Provides children and families living in crisis with a caring, supportive educational community. 707-525-9223, kstreet.org

Interfaith Shelter Network: Santa Rosa, $1.8 million. Housing and a hand up for homeless men, women and children in Sonoma County. 707-546-7907, ifsn.org

Wild Oak Saddle Club: Santa Rosa, $1.8 million. Social club providing horseback riding, tennis, swimming, meals and parties for members and their guests. 707-539-8629, wildoaksaddleclub.com

Animals United Movement: Santa Rosa, $1.7 million. Serves as a harmonious voice for all life on the planet, through all forms of media. aumfilms.org

International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Union 0551: Santa Rosa, $1.7 million. Maintaining local union operations. 707-542-3505, ibewlocal551.org

Petaluma Golf & Country Club: Petaluma, $1.7 million. Country club. 707-762-7041, petalumagolfandcountryclub.com

Sonoma Valley Education Foundation: Sonoma, $1.7 million. Primary fundraising and volunteer resource for the Sonoma Valley Unified School District. 707-935-9566, svgreatschools.org

Eagle-Eye Sanctuary Foundation: Geyserville, $1.6 million. Development of the area for protection, care and preservation of wild burros. 415-863-0109

Housing Land Trust of Sonoma County: Petaluma, $1.6 million. To increase home ownership opportunities to low and moderate-income families in Sonoma County while ensuring permanent housing affordability through the use of the land trust model. 707-766-8875, housinglandtrust.org

Northern California Center for Well-Being: Santa Rosa, $1.6 million. Offers classes to curb the effects of diabetes, arthritis, cardiovascular disease, obesity and more. 707-338-6219, norcalwellbeing.org

Children's Museum of Sonoma County: Santa Rosa, $1.6 million. Inspires children's creativity and stimulates their curiosity to discover the world through playful exploration of the arts and sciences. 707-546-4069, cmosc.org

Keysight Technologies Foundation: Santa Rosa, $1.6 million. Private foundation. 707-577-5471

Alchemia: Santa Rosa, $1.6 million. Arts programming for adults with developmental disabilities. 707-978-3229, alchemia.org

GuildSomm Inc.: Petaluma, $1.6 million. Professional wine education and member services for sommeliers. 707-695-7380, guildsomm.com

Valley of the Moon Natural History Association: Glen Ellen, $1.5 million. Preserves the historic and natural beauty of the park while creating innovative opportunities for recreation, education and enjoyment. 707-938-5216, jacklondonpark.com

Giant Steps Therapeutic Equestrian Center Inc: Petaluma, $1.5 million. Equine-assisted therapies and activities for children and adults with disabilities. 707-769-8900, giantstepsriding.org

Human Awareness Institute: Petaluma, $1.5 million. Provides educational programs and related materials regarding love, intimacy, sexuality and maintaining healthy relationships. 707-981-7886, HAI.org

Sebastopol Area Housing Corporation: Sebastopol, $1.5 million. Provides low-income rental housing for senior citizens. 707-823-8742

Sixth Street Playhouse: Santa Rosa, $1.5 million. Theater. 707-523-4185, 6thstreeplayhouse.com

Verity: Santa Rosa, $1.5 million. Strives to eliminate all forms of violence with special focus on sexual assault and abuse. 707-545-7270, ourverity.org

Burbank Housing Communities Corporation: Santa Rosa, $1.5 million. Owns and operates affordable rental housing. 707-526-9782

North Bay Association of Realtors: Santa Rosa, $1.4 million. Real estate trade association. 707-542-1579, norbarrealtor.com

Sonoma Valley Visitors Bureau: Sonoma, $1.4 million. Promotes public awareness of Sonoma Valley. 707-996-1090, sonomavalley.com

Sonoma County Children's Charities Inc.: Santa Rosa, $1.4 million. Fundraising for the youth programming in Sonoma County. 707-578-5344, theschulz.org

Promise Center: Santa Rosa, $1.4 million. Church. 707-575-7337, thepromisecenter.com

Laguna de Santa Rosa Foundation: Santa Rosa, $1.4 million. Conserves, restores and inspires greater public understanding and appreciation of the Laguna de Santa Rosa. 707-527-9277, lagunadesantarosa.org

Dovetail Learning Inc.: Sebastopol, $1.4 million. Helps adults and children become their best selves through fostering resilience internally, in their relationships, and within their communities. 707-861-3386, dovetaillearning.org

Harvest Christian School: Petaluma, $1.4 million. Private Christian school. 707-763-2954, harvestpetaluma.org

Veterans Housing Development Corp.: Santa Rosa, $1.4 million. Supports the mission of the Veterans Resource Centers of America by providing affordable housing for low-income veterans and their families. 707-578-2785, housingvets.org

Sonoma County Regional Parks Foundation: Santa Rosa, $1.4 million. Raises funds, fosters partnerships and advocates on behalf of Sonoma County Regional Parks to acquire, preserve and enhance 54 parks and trails throughout Sonoma County. 707-565-2041, sonomacountyparksfoundation.org

Center for Climate Protection: Santa Rosa, $1.3 million. Inspires, aligns and mobilizes action in response to the climate crisis. 707-525-1665, climateprotection.org

Sweetwater Spectrum: Sonoma, $1.3 million. Continuing care facility for adults with autism. 707-996-3104, sweetwaterspectrum.org

Face To Face Sonoma County AIDS Network: Santa Rosa, $1.3 million. Strives to improve the lives of people affected by HIV and to eliminate new infections in Sonoma County. 707-544-1581, f2f.org

Sonoma County Wildlife Rescue: Cotati, $1.3 million. Dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation, and release of sick, injured, and orphaned wildlife, and the promotion of appreciation of wildlife through our education outreach program. 707-992-0274, scwildliferescue.org

Santa Rosa High School Foundation: Santa Rosa, $1.3 million. Unites SRHS graduates, parents or current and past students, faculty, staff and interested community members for preserving and documenting the history and traditions and providing financial support to SRHS. 707-571-7747, srhsf.org

Compassion Without Borders: Santa Rosa, $1.3 million. Humane reform for the animals of Mexico through spay and neuter, humane education and outreach, international rescue and adoption and humane euthanasia. Rescue efforts and low/no-cost spay and neuter and vaccination clinics within the U.S. 707-474-3347, cwob.org

The Madeleine Sone Wildlife Preserve: Sebastopol, $1.3 million. Supports the Madeleine Sone Wildlife Preserve. 707-228-9854

Cloverdale Citrus Fair: Cloverdale, $1.3 million. Annual fair with exhibits and displays made from citrus products. 707-894-3992, cloverdalecitrusfair.org

Plumfield: Sebastopol, $1.2 million. Boarding school for at-risk boys. 707-824-1414, plumfieldacademy.net

John Jordan Foundation: Healdsburg, $1.2 million. Private philanthropic foundation seeking to close gaps in the educational system, improve school performance and support the impoverished and underserved citizens in our community. 707-484-7805, johnjordanfoundation.org

Museum of Sonoma County: Santa Rosa, $1.2 million. Engages and inspires our diverse community with art and history exhibitions, collections, and public programs. 707-579-1500, museumsc.org

Sonoma Valley Mentoring Alliance: Sonoma, $1.2 million. Pairs caring adults with children in need of social or emotional support so that they may flourish in school and in life. 707-996-6843, sonomamentoring.org

Reach Parent Foundation: Sebastopol, $1.2 million. Advance public education by managing, operating, guiding, directing and promoting the Reach Charter School. 707-823-8618

Wine Road Northern Sonoma County Inc.: Healdsburg, $1.2 million. Increases awareness of Sonoma County Wine Country through education and marketing. 707-433-4335, wineroad.com

Forgotten Felines of Sonoma County: Santa Rosa, $1.2 million. Dedicated to the humane care and control of the feral and stray cat population through spay/neuter, adoptions, education and community support. 707-576-7999, forgottenfelines.com

Global Partners for Development: Rohnert Park, $1.2 million. Takes an authentic and sustainable approach to community-driven development in impoverished regions of East Africa. 707-588-2550, gpfd.org

Kaleidoscope Adult Day Program: Santa Rosa, $1.2 million. Enhances the quality of life of individuals with developmental disabilities. 707-230-2895, kaleidoscopeadp.com

Disability Services and Legal Center: Santa Rosa, $1.1 million. Provides services and support for individuals with disabilities. 707-528-2745, disabilityserviceandlegal.org

College Oak Montessori School Inc.: Santa Rosa, $1.1 million. Private school. 707-579-5510, collegeoakmontessori.org

The Village Charter School Inc: Santa Rosa, $1.1 million. Dedicated to providing a quality education in a positive and respectful environment that inspires a love of learning. villagecharterschool.com

Frank H. Bartholomew Foundation: Sonoma, $1.1 million. Owns and operates Bartholomew Park, the historic site and vineyards established by Count Agoston Haraszthy. 707-938-2244, bartholomewpark.org

Santa Rosa United Soccer Club: Santa Rosa, $1.1 million. Soccer training and development program for the youth and young adults of the community. 707-541-7627, srunited.com

Sonoma Community Center: Sonoma, $1.1 million. Enriches the lives of the people of Sonoma Valley by fostering a broad range of cultural, educational, recreational and community services in an affordable space as well as helping to preserve and restore our historic buildings. 707-938-4626, sonomacommunitycenter.org

Little People of America, Inc.: Sonoma, $1.1 million. Support group for short-statured individuals. 888-572-2001, lpaonline.org

Children & Family Circle of Sonoma County: Santa Rosa, $1 million. Child care for at-risk children. 707-544-4653, cfckids.org

Womens Recovery Services — A Unique Place: Santa Rosa, $1 million. Breaks the cycle of addiction for women in a safe residential setting, allowing them and their young children to live together while learning the life skills necessary to become strong, responsible contributors in their communities. 707-527-0412, womensrecoveryservices.org

Living Room Center, Inc.: Santa Rosa, $1 million. Eases adversity and promote stability, dignity and self-reliance for women and children who are homeless or at risk of homelessness in Sonoma County. 707-579-0138, thelivingroomsc.org

Senior Advocacy Services: Petaluma, $1 million. Promotes the health, dignity, rights and quality of life of seniors and disabled in the North Bay. 707-526-4108, senioradvocacyservices.org

