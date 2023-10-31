Connection, compassion since Vietnam War makes ‘the medals mean something’ for Petaluma veteran

To read more stories about Vietnam veterans in the North Bay, go here .

During the Vietnam War, Charles Earthman served in the 173rd Airborne Brigade, a U.S. Army unit that saw heavy action, many casualties and earned thousands of military accolades for its members.

As a reconnaissance expert and paratrooper, the longtime Petaluma resident was awarded two Purple Hearts for injuries he suffered in battle and a Silver Star medal for valor in combat, the third-highest military combat decoration given to a member of the U.S. Armed Forces.

Still, he downplays his honors.

“You do these things, and you don't do them for that,” Earthman, 75, said in a recent interview. “People were getting killed, and I was shot...and they thought I did something of valor, and it probably was...but it wasn’t because I was brave.

“It was a job to do,” he said, “and it had to be done. And that machine gun had to be addressed. And that ammo needed to be taken up. This guy's wounded, he needs to be taken back. ... So that's why I feel kind of strange about it.”

Asked if there is a moment or experience during his time in Vietnam that has stayed with him and shaped his perspective, it’s not a particular firefight that leaps to his mind.

“When I first got to Vietnam, one thing I noticed, the thing that really stuck out — and this was in the first half hour — was the language, the attitude towards the Vietnamese by the soldiers. They were called g--ks,” Earthman said.

“Every time I heard g--k, I heard n----r ...That really turned me off. It really stuck with me. And the first thing I said was, ‘I'll never use it.’ ... because I might as well call him a n----r and take him back to Mississippi or someplace because that's exactly what I see here. That stuck out and that affected me for the rest of my life. In one way or another, it was subtly there all the rest of my life, so that was the most poignant thing that happened.”

Even decades later, he has had to correct people when the slur occasionally came up during conversations with other Vietnam veterans.

When Earthman enlisted at 19 years old, he had just flunked out of his first semester at college.

Describing himself as “young and dumb,” he said he didn’t question much — an attitude he credits with keeping him alive through combat, to a degree.

He was part of a proud and tough unit. When not on mission, they’d get rowdy and start bar fights. He didn’t much process the trauma of what he was experiencing until years later, he said.

Still, Earthman developed a strong distaste for the dehumanization he saw, as well as the “war hawk” mentality that favored conflict escalation.

He grew disillusioned with the war in general and increasingly saw it as a cause of mass suffering without a clear goal.

He saw himself even then as more suited to “hippiedom.”

“I still was a hippie, basically. I did my job,” he said, "but there was resistance in some of that.”

What he’d been through in part inspired him to study history, “which is filled with wars,” as he put it.

When he returned to the U.S., he enrolled at the same college he’d dropped out of just a few years prior. He was a completely different young man.

Ultimately, Earthman said he is proud of his service. It gave him discipline and taught him to “value things,” even while it solidified his opposition to war.

"I'm no angel or anything, but I do have principles I live by, and those are not harming people,” he said. “I've been capable of doing that for many years.”

It did make for complicated feelings upon his return at the height of the Vietnam War protests. He stayed quiet mostly. “I just kind of floated through it, sort of on my own,” Earthman said.

He rarely mentioned that he’d been in combat. He didn’t want to be around young veterans telling glory stories, and he believed the protesters could be overzealous in their opposition to all things military.

He’d had his fill of hatred in any form, he said. “Everyone was extreme, nobody wanted to talk to each other.”

It wasn’t until he retired in his 50s that Earthman turned back towards the military and, out of a desire to give back, joined veterans service groups.

He saw that younger veterans coming back from later wars didn’t have much support and believed it was up to him and others from previous generations to bridge that gap.

He beams when he talks about his work with his local chapter 78 of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, an organization of combat-wounded veterans that serve military members and their families. His sweatshirt is emblazoned with the group’s logo.

For years, the group has hustled to raise money to give to teachers working in underserved schools to cover out-of-pocket expenses like school supplies. Its members run a scholarship program for Sonoma County high schoolers and generally do what they can to help other veterans and their loved ones get by.

Earthman said he has found a deep sense of community.

“All of them know the feeling I have. When we get together, we can talk about combat,” Earthman, who rarely speaks in detail about his time in Vietnam, said. "With these guys, I know they've been through what I've been through and suffered the same (Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder)… the living with some of the shame or some of the horrors of those events of those days. And I understand, as they understand me.“

It’s through that work that he has the greatest sense of pride when it comes to his Purple Hearts, he said.

“When I'm with those guys, the medals mean something.”

