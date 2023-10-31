For Forestville veteran dealing with daily pain, home is his ‘sanctuary’

To read more stories about Vietnam veterans in the North Bay, go here .

So many years have passed since the war that Mark Weston still lives with.

“I wake up with pain every f … ing day, and I’m almost 75 years old,” he said in a recent interview at his Sonoma County home. “Physical pain. The mental pain I’ve been able to arrest, if you will. I don’t want to say hide, because I’m not hiding it. Because I’m giving it to you.”

Weston was one of 2.7 million American soldiers who served in Vietnam.

As summer turned to autumn, he sat in the house he built on 37 hilly acres in Forestville and recounted experiences he had more than 50 years ago as a young soldier.

He bought the stretch of land his home sits on in 1973, four years after he returned from Vietnam a shaken soul with a back full of shrapnel and two permanently damaged legs.

“It was my sanctuary,” he said of his home.

‘A strangeness out there’

Hollywood-born, Weston said he felt out of place in Los Angeles, so he went to college at the University of Colorado, Boulder.

He failed out after a year, though — too much talking politics and the war over beer, he said. So late in 1968, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, ultimately finding his place with the storied 101st Airborne.

“I wanted to be with guys who knew what to do and when to do it,” he said.

Boot camp — and his drill sergeant — changed him forever.

“I realized that there was a strangeness out there that I could not wrap my head around,” Weston said. “It was ugly. Mean. You fought to survive. And that was a real revelation for me. I came from, you know, basically a middle-class home. Life was good. And to be treated in such a fashion. Being degraded. It was just so foreign to me.

“But what he did to me helped me survive Vietnam,” he said. “I did not realize it at the time. But by the time I got to Vietnam, I was, yeah, I was ready to kill. Yeah, I could do anything. But that's what they trained us for. That's what they taught us to do. We're at war. This is not a game of tiddlywinks.”

Weston deployed to Vietnam in 1969.

On May 13 of that year, his unit was in the A Shau Valley, on Hill 937 (as U.S. forces dubbed a mountain named Dong Ap Bia) during what came to be known as the Battle of Hamburger Hill, a grim nod to the particularly brutal nature of its combat.

“Our position was overrun,” he said. “My medic and my platoon sergeant were killed. I was medevaced out. I saw my medic in the MASH unit. He was lying next to me. He rolled over and he says, ‘I'm not making it.’ Rolled back over. They picked me up, put me on another helicopter, and I was gone.”

Four months recovering in military hospitals. Gone: Friends. Blood and flesh. And, Weston added, “My youth.”

‘That’s why I still live here’

Back at college in Colorado, at the same university where he’d once been president of his dorm, “I was not the same happy-go-lucky, ‘let’s party’ individual that I was. The friends that I had there dwindled away,” he said.

And as a Vietnam War veteran, he added, he couldn’t find work because employers worried about, “you guys going crazy on us.”

Weston read about the burgeoning California wine industry.

He returned to his home state and arrived in Sonoma County in 1972, where he took a job as a cellar worker and a year later bought the land where he built his home.

“Finding this place allowed me to insulate myself from that negativity,” he said of his secluded Forestville property. “If I don’t have to deal with you, I don’t get hurt.”

He added: “I’m still in that space, that’s why I still live here.“

Embedded in that hurt, too, were the deaths of his platoon sergeant, “Bronco,” and his medic, “Doc.”

“I dealt with that loss from 1969 on,” Weston said. “One of my jobs in Vietnam was to protect my medic, and I failed.”

But Bronco and Doc did not die on Hamburger Hill.

In 1986, a producer with KFTY Television 50 started excavating Weston’s past after she met him when he helped bring the Moving Wall, a 252-foot, half-sized replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial that stands in Constitution Gardens in Washington, D.C., to Sonoma County.

“I felt that by bringing the wall, just by putting my hands on the wall, that somehow I could put them to rest,” Weston said, referring to the friends he believed had been killed. “The wall was here for two weeks. I went every day. It didn't happen. I didn't get peace of mind. The wall left. I was a basket case.”

Months later, though, the producer located both the platoon sergeant, Anthony Branco, and medic, Donald Krieger, who were still very much alive, one in Hawaii and the other in Ohio.