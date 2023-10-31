For Santa Rosa veteran, ‘the only way out was through’

To read more stories about Vietnam veterans in the North Bay, go here .

Josue Lopez, 76, remembers it happened on the first morning of being “in-country.”

His infantry unit was on its first “sortie” into the jungle around Dau Tieng in southern Vietnam.

His unit was making its way through thick vegetation and sight lines were limited.

“All of a sudden we heard this gigantic blast,” he said.

“We all fell to the ground and we started crawling toward the sound,” he said. “We found that (a fellow soldier) had triggered one of the grenades strapped to his own chest. It’s strapped to him ... you’ve only got a few seconds to get it off.”

Lopez guessed the first grenade ignited more.

“I don’t know if one grenade is strong enough to do this,” he said. “But his body was completely unrecognizable. There were shreds everywhere ...”

Guys in his unit got sick. Others cried.

Lopez raised his hand.

He knew the guy. He had ridden with him on the bus, the one that took him to U.S. Army registration in Oakland.

It wasn’t a friendship, per se, but Lopez felt a duty to that soldier.

“They asked for volunteers to go pick him up,” he said. “I felt some sense of brotherhood, some sense of connection toward him, so I volunteered.

“They gave us body bags,” he said. “We collected no more than half of his remains.”

It was Lopez’s first sortie (an attack made by troops coming out of a defensive position) and his second day in-country. He was 21 years old.

‘I was not wanting to be a part of this’

It wasn’t supposed to be this way for Lopez.

A National Merit Scholar in high school in San Diego, Lopez spent his freshman year of college at UC San Diego.

But he felt lost and unsupported there. Like high school, he said, his was one of the only — or very few — brown faces in his classes.

He left school. He worked. He traveled. He rode a cargo ship to Europe. He came home. He had his heart broken.

The Vietnam War did not play a central role in how Lopez was navigating that period of his life.

That is, until he moved from Southern California to Santa Rosa.

Lopez had just turned 21 and was newly married.

He was working full-time as a psychiatric technician at Sonoma State Home, a job whose challenges with difficult patients and their complicated needs intrigued him, when he decided to return to school.

“It was a hot time in Vietnam at that point,” he said. “I had not paid attention to registration. I was out there floating free. And again, I was not wanting to be part of this really weird enterprise we called ‘military service.’ ”

But when he met with a junior college counselor to craft his course load in the fall of 1968, he was told he was required to register for the draft.

“But, he told me I wouldn’t get drafted if I took a full course load,” Lopez said.

So he did.

But working full-time at the hospital and taking a full load became too much. Lopez dropped a three-unit class, which put him below the minimum number of units needed to avoid the draft.

“Within a week of telling the (junior college) that I was dropping, I had a notice in the mail, ‘Greetings, you have been inducted into the (U.S.) Army,’” he said.

‘Can you actually point a weapon at somebody?’

“It felt like I had been kidnapped, stolen away from what I thought was going to be my life,” he said.

Lopez thought about refusing. He thought about running — to Canada. Perhaps he’d go to Mexico where he was born. He looked into what was required to become a conscientious objector.

But in the end, three weeks after receiving his draft notice, Lopez boarded a 5:30 a.m. bus from Santa Rosa to Oakland.

“I didn’t feel like there was an option,” he said. “I thought the only way out is through.”

In Oakland, his head was shaved. He was issued what he called ill-fitting fatigues and heavy boots.

Then he was sent to eight weeks of basic training in Washington.

He remembers those weeks as a mixed bag. The war seemed oddly distant. But guys were tense and hiding it behind bravado.

“I developed a bit of an attitude,” he said. “I got into physical scuffles.”

There was name calling and racist trolling.

“It reflected the kind of insecurity we had, calling each other cowards, saying I couldn’t be an American soldier because I’m Mexican,” he said.

Black guys were particularly, and rightfully, angry, he recalled.

“This racist society sending them here and here. We are training to be killers,” he said.

Fear permeated everything.

Lopez was assigned to the light infantry where he was tasked with carrying a grenade launcher.

“I started thinking again, really hard, about running away because I didn’t want to be out there killing people,” he said. “I didn’t see the sense of going after people who hadn’t done anything to me, other young men who I didn’t know whose life I was going to end without any reason.”