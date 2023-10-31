To read more stories about Vietnam veterans in the North Bay, go here .

Every time Gary Greenough’s aircraft carrier, the USS Ranger, pulled out of port, the seaman donned his Lone Ranger outfit, strapped on his two pearl-handle six-shooters and mounted a plastic, life-sized horse.

As the “William Tell Overture,” also known as “The Lone Ranger” theme song, played over the carrier’s main communications circuit, a tractor — normally used to tow airplanes on the flight deck — pulled Greenough along the deck of the carrier.

Seated atop the white plastic “Silver,“ Greenough blasted his blanks-filled revolvers into the air to the cheers of his fellow service members.

It was one of the lighter moments from his time aboard the USS Ranger in 1969 to 1970, during the Vietnam War.

Greenough served as an aviation storekeeper aboard the carrier. He was in charge of receiving, identifying and storing aviation supplies, spare parts and stocks of technical aviation items.

Along with the airplane mechanics, Greenough was part of the team that kept fighter planes in the air. He did two rotations at sea during the Vietnam War.

“Electronics. Metal parts. Flaps. Some of these planes came back all shot up — parts had to be replaced constantly,” he said. “I saw a whole bunch of A6 Intruders (an attack aircraft) that came in and just was shot to pieces. Some of the planes we would rip them out and cannibalize the parts.”

His experience reflects the many roles American service members played during the conflict — from combat soldiers to airplane or tank mechanics to service members who never left American soil.

Greenough, who grew up in Ukiah, is now 75 and lives in a mobile home park off Old Redwood Highway, near Windsor.

In 1967, his draft number came up and he enlisted in the Navy.

“You have to remember, back then we were only 15 years out of World War II, so it was like everybody's going, ‘It's our turn. It's our generation. This is our war,’ ” Greenough said, adding that while in boot camp in San Diego, he “watched the ships come in.”

“I couldn’t wait to go out with the fleet,” he recalled.

But after 12 weeks of boot camp, Greenough ended up at a Naval air station in Beeville, Texas. “As far from the water as you could get,” he said.

He spent the next two years learning his trade as an aviation storekeeper before his combat assignment aboard the USS Ranger.

As soon as a carrier entered the combat zone some 100 miles off the coast of Vietnam, the Ranger’s crew shifted into a two-stage duty, with 12 hours on and 12 hours off.

“You’re not spending much time lazing around if you’re sleeping eight hours and you have four hours to get all your personal needs taken care of,” he recalled.

During Greenough’s two rotations to the combat zone, the USS Ranger was one of three carriers in Task Force 77, the main battle group of the U.S. Navy Seventh Fleet.

The Ranger and the two other carriers would rotate between Yankee Station, Dixie Station — fixed coordinates off the coast of Vietnam — with periodic R&R breaks at Subic Bay in the Philippines.

Yankee Station, which sat north of the Demilitarized Zone, was used for airstrikes in North Vietnam, while Dixie Station, located below the DMZ closer to the Vietnamese coastline, supported the ground war in the south.

During a recent interview at his mobile home, Greenough recounted close calls out at sea that almost ended in tragedy.

In one instance, an A-7 Corsair, a subsonic light attack aircraft, on its way back to the carrier, had a 500-pound bomb hung up in a rack under one of its wings.

“You could physically see the plane shaking, and (the pilot) was trying to vibrate that bomb to come out of the multiple-injection rack underneath the wing and it was not coming off,” he said.

The carrier went into “battle stations” for a potential emergency and told the Corsair pilot to bring the plane in, Greenough said. The pilot landed the plane with the loose bomb still under its wing.

“It came to a stop, from 170 miles an hour to zero, in three seconds,” he said. “The bomb came right off and skipped right down the flight deck and over (into the water) it went. It never went off.”

On another occasion, he said, “We had another plane that came in without a pilot — oh, how can that work?”

It was another A-7 Corsair, which he described as an underpowered afterburner aircraft. He said the “nugget” pilot, after his first strike mission, was on his final approach into the ship but was a “little low.“

Greenough said the plane could be seen as it came in via cameras inside the carrier that were focused on the flight deck.

“Everybody in that ship knows what's going on, on the roof,” he said. “We have to know because if everything goes to hell in a hand basket, people gotta move before the alarm even goes off.”