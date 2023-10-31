‘I can’t forget their names’: Vietnam is only a memory away for Santa Rosa veteran

To read more stories about Vietnam veterans in the North Bay, go here .

The shocked looks on the faces of the four Viet Cong soldiers in the moments before one of them shot and severely wounded him in Vietnam remain vividly clear in John Logan’s mind 56 years later.

The men must have thought they’d managed to escape him, but Logan, a rifleman with the U.S. Army’s 1st Cavalry Division, had ducked through a small cave opening and come up behind them and taken them by surprise.

It had already been a horrible, bloody morning.

Five of Logan’s friends and comrades had been blown apart in front of him. He then worked side by side with other soldiers to recover what pieces of those men remained.

So, when he and his squad were sent out a short time later to chase down enemy soldiers on a nearby ridge, he was angry and moving fast.

He had almost caught up to the last of the Viet Cong group during a running firefight when the enemy soldiers slipped into a hillside. Logan, then 21, lunged in after them.

“I could see the surprise on their face, that I had followed them in, and so it gave me an edge,” Logan, now 77, said.

He quickly shot and killed three of the soldiers before the fourth fired his AK-47, twice.

Both rounds tore into Logan’s right thigh, shattering his femur and tearing apart the soft tissue. He managed to kill the fourth man before he fell backward toward the cave door, where two of his squad members pulled him out.

“I thought they’d blown my leg off because, you know ... it was just flopping there,” Logan recalled.

From his hospital experience, he knew “if they hit my femoral (artery) I’ve got like three minutes,” he said. “And then I tried to move my foot, and I could, so I knew they hadn’t hit the nerve.”

It was Aug. 22, 1967, and Logan, now a longtime Santa Rosa resident, had been in the country for 110 days.

He was a member of the airmobile infantry, assigned to the north-central part of South Vietnam, with Company A of the 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry of the Army’s 1st Cavalry Division.

Helicopters would drop members of his platoon into the countryside for three or four days at a time, sometimes less. They were always on the move, ready to confront the enemy, stopping only long enough to get food, supplies and fresh clothes, and to acquire whatever medical treatment might be needed.

Despite being the son of a career military man, Logan was already opposed to the war when he joined it. Even so, he left an apartment in San Jose and a job in the emergency medical department at what was then Santa Clara Valley Medical Center to report for basic training at Fort Ord, then an Army training post, along the Pacific Coast at Monterey Bay.

In April 1967, prior to shipping out from Fairfield’s Travis Air Force Base, he and his high school girlfriend, Janis Tanaka, got married. They’re still married today.

Upon arrival in the country, he was taken to base camp in An Khe. Logan was only there a day before he was put on a flight to Pleiku and the hills.

Though his squad moved back and forth between the highlands and the coast, he never returned to base camp.

During one mission, Logan remembered his squad staying near a beautiful freshwater stream and waterfall. They drank deeply, bathed and washed their clothes — unaware of the risk posed by the Agent Orange that had previously been sprayed overhead.

He now believes, “That stream running down there was all Agent Orange.”

U.S. forces used the chemical herbicide to defoliate the vegetation and prevent potential ambushes.

At another time, he and his fellow soldiers were surrounded by aircraft carrying huge rubber bladders filled with the stuff — the dust from the dried herbicide whipped around in the air, mobilized by the helicopter rotors.

Logan is now fighting four kinds of cancer, on top of the diabetes diagnosed earlier — all presumptive conditions resulting from Agent Orange exposure.

“We’ve all known for — what — 30 years that this stuff can happen to you. So, at least for me, it’s always been in the back of my mind that this was going to happen,” Logan said.

The bleak August day that ended his combat service started with about 44 soldiers escorting two tanks back to the coast highway.

A soldier named Balthazar had taken point but was being rushed by a tank commander, Logan said. In his hurry, the soldier stepped on a small land mine that blew off much of his foot.

Two other men, one a close friend of Logan’s, got Balthazar on a stretcher and were taking him to a medevac helicopter when a Viet Cong soldier hiding in a bamboo thicket detonated a large artillery shell buried in the road.