‘I can’t forget their names’: Vietnam is only a memory away for Santa Rosa veteran

For 26 years, John Logan has been active in the Military Order of the Purple Heart, North Bay chapter, for which he now serves as commander. And telling his own story has helped him deal with the traumas of war.|
MARY CALLAHAN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 31, 2023, 4:37PM
Updated 16 minutes ago

To read more stories about Vietnam veterans in the North Bay, go here.

The shocked looks on the faces of the four Viet Cong soldiers in the moments before one of them shot and severely wounded him in Vietnam remain vividly clear in John Logan’s mind 56 years later.

The men must have thought they’d managed to escape him, but Logan, a rifleman with the U.S. Army’s 1st Cavalry Division, had ducked through a small cave opening and come up behind them and taken them by surprise.

It had already been a horrible, bloody morning.

Five of Logan’s friends and comrades had been blown apart in front of him. He then worked side by side with other soldiers to recover what pieces of those men remained.

So, when he and his squad were sent out a short time later to chase down enemy soldiers on a nearby ridge, he was angry and moving fast.

He had almost caught up to the last of the Viet Cong group during a running firefight when the enemy soldiers slipped into a hillside. Logan, then 21, lunged in after them.

“I could see the surprise on their face, that I had followed them in, and so it gave me an edge,” Logan, now 77, said.

He quickly shot and killed three of the soldiers before the fourth fired his AK-47, twice.

Both rounds tore into Logan’s right thigh, shattering his femur and tearing apart the soft tissue. He managed to kill the fourth man before he fell backward toward the cave door, where two of his squad members pulled him out.

“I thought they’d blown my leg off because, you know ... it was just flopping there,” Logan recalled.

From his hospital experience, he knew “if they hit my femoral (artery) I’ve got like three minutes,” he said. “And then I tried to move my foot, and I could, so I knew they hadn’t hit the nerve.”

It was Aug. 22, 1967, and Logan, now a longtime Santa Rosa resident, had been in the country for 110 days.

He was a member of the airmobile infantry, assigned to the north-central part of South Vietnam, with Company A of the 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry of the Army’s 1st Cavalry Division.

Helicopters would drop members of his platoon into the countryside for three or four days at a time, sometimes less. They were always on the move, ready to confront the enemy, stopping only long enough to get food, supplies and fresh clothes, and to acquire whatever medical treatment might be needed.

Despite being the son of a career military man, Logan was already opposed to the war when he joined it. Even so, he left an apartment in San Jose and a job in the emergency medical department at what was then Santa Clara Valley Medical Center to report for basic training at Fort Ord, then an Army training post, along the Pacific Coast at Monterey Bay.

In April 1967, prior to shipping out from Fairfield’s Travis Air Force Base, he and his high school girlfriend, Janis Tanaka, got married. They’re still married today.

Upon arrival in the country, he was taken to base camp in An Khe. Logan was only there a day before he was put on a flight to Pleiku and the hills.

Though his squad moved back and forth between the highlands and the coast, he never returned to base camp.

During one mission, Logan remembered his squad staying near a beautiful freshwater stream and waterfall. They drank deeply, bathed and washed their clothes — unaware of the risk posed by the Agent Orange that had previously been sprayed overhead.

He now believes, “That stream running down there was all Agent Orange.”

U.S. forces used the chemical herbicide to defoliate the vegetation and prevent potential ambushes.

At another time, he and his fellow soldiers were surrounded by aircraft carrying huge rubber bladders filled with the stuff — the dust from the dried herbicide whipped around in the air, mobilized by the helicopter rotors.

Logan is now fighting four kinds of cancer, on top of the diabetes diagnosed earlier — all presumptive conditions resulting from Agent Orange exposure.

“We’ve all known for — what — 30 years that this stuff can happen to you. So, at least for me, it’s always been in the back of my mind that this was going to happen,” Logan said.

The bleak August day that ended his combat service started with about 44 soldiers escorting two tanks back to the coast highway.

A soldier named Balthazar had taken point but was being rushed by a tank commander, Logan said. In his hurry, the soldier stepped on a small land mine that blew off much of his foot.

Two other men, one a close friend of Logan’s, got Balthazar on a stretcher and were taking him to a medevac helicopter when a Viet Cong soldier hiding in a bamboo thicket detonated a large artillery shell buried in the road.

The man on the stretcher and those carrying it were all killed.

“One of the images I remember most was the whole side of the helicopter was red,” Logan said. “And I looked at the pilot, and he had this absolute terror on his face as he jerked the rotor and flew away.”

Logan, who had been running to help load the stretcher, was thrown backward by the blast, which filled his eyes, nose and mouth with dirt. “

He said except for a mild concussion “... I didn’t have a scratch on me.”

Two other men were killed by shrapnel. One of them, his sergeant, took several minutes to die. Leaning on his hospital experience, he stayed with him until the end.

Logan was among those next directed to bag the body parts. He said he still remembers the names of all the men killed that day.

It was later that morning when Logan dove into the cave and confronted the four Viet Cong, as well as his own possible death.

He remembers a medic telling him a day or so later, “You’ve got a million-dollar wound. You’re going home.”

"I felt an immediate wave of guilt for not staying, because I had a job to do, and I had guys that relied on me to do that job,“ he said. ”It didn’t occur to me that I could be easily replaced. That never entered my mind. It was just, ‘How am I going to live with this?’ And that’s the way I was for a long time.”

That guilt contributed to years of post-traumatic stress made worse by the horrors of war.

He was hospitalized for his leg for about eight months, then rehabbed for an extended period before his military retirement in January 1971.

His right leg will always be shorter than the other one. It flapped backward at the knee for decades due to the loss of tendons or ligaments.

Undeterred, he went on to raise a family and made a living doing odd jobs, building and repairing redwood decks. Most recently, he spent 13 years on the maintenance crew at Comstock Middle School.

He was an enthusiastic participant in the anti-war movement for several years. But his legacy as a veterans advocate is longer lasting.

That chapter began when a stranger in a San Jose hospital where he worked saw his Purple Heart hat and asked for advice.

Soon, others were calling him, eager to find guidance as they readjusted to civilian life — even looking Logan up at DeAnza Community College in Cupertino, which he attended for a time before moving north.

For 26 years, he has been active in the Military Order of the Purple Heart, North Bay chapter, for which he now serves as commander. And telling his own story has helped him deal with the traumas of war.

Still, the pain “stays with you,” Logan said. “It never goes away. I still see the faces of the guys in that cave, and I see what happened to the guys that were in my platoon.

“I can’t forget their names. It’s all there, and it’s going to be there forever.”

You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan (she/her) at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB.

To read more stories about Vietnam veterans in the North Bay, go here.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.