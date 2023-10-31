‘I could smell Vietnam’: 9/11 shatters Santa Rosa veteran’s silence about the war

To read more stories about Vietnam veterans in the North Bay, go here .

Mike Belling’s life seemed to pivot during a 90-minute layover in Tokyo in 1968.

The first leg of his journey to Southeast Asia, from California to Japan, had been a rowdy one.

Belling was a kid, really, a month past his 18th birthday. Many of the enlisted men on his World Airways 747 were his age or only slightly older. They ordered drinks and laughed and whooped at 30,000 feet.

The GIs got off the plane in Tokyo while it was being refueled. When they boarded again, everything had changed.

“We got back in the plane and took off, and all of a sudden it was like a different group,” said Belling, now 74, as he sat in the comfort of his dining room in the Larkfield area of Santa Rosa. “It got real quiet. I think at that point, it kind of settled in on everybody’s mind that the next time we touch down, we’re touching down in a war zone.”

The somber mood grew heavier when the 747 reached its destination — Da Nang, a city on the central coast of Vietnam about 130 miles from the Demilitarized Zone separating the warring northern and southern factions of the country.

As Belling’s plane approached the area that would be his home for the next 13 months, its captain came over the intercom to announce he’d have to circle a bit. Workers were patching the runway, which had been pounded by Viet Cong shells the previous night.

Welcome to Vietnam.

It was a family friend, a Navy captain, who convinced Belling the U.S. military needed his help in halting the "cancer“ of Communism in Asia. But Belling came of age in 1960s San Francisco. He didn’t want to shoot a gun.

So he compromised. He applied for, and was accepted into, the Navy’s Construction Battalions — known to all as the Seabees.

The Seabees are the engineers, construction teams and utility maintenance men and women of U.S. military operations. They keep the machines humming so others can do the fighting.

“I spent four years in the Navy, and I never set foot on a ship,” Belling said. “We worked on piers and stuff, which means we had to get up on ships to do something. But they were docked.”

Soon after, he was deployed to Public Works Da Nang, the hub of the military’s construction, electrical and water-bearing work in the I-Corps, the northernmost of South Vietnam’s four tactical zones.

The Navy put him to work in the generator room that powered the entire area. It was a massive facility with six “huge, bus-size generators” and a wall of switches.

No more than three weeks into the job, Belling was on night watch in the generator room one evening when he attempted to bring one of the generators online, and take another one off. But he threw the switch at the wrong time.

The entire city of Da Nang (or at least those portions that were electrified) and surrounding U.S. bases went black.

“I blew out fuses for 40 miles,” Belling recounted.

A couple minutes later, the phone rang. “Who the hell is this?!” the voice on the other end barked.

It was an irate U.S. general. He was hosting a party in downtown Da Nang, and didn’t appreciate the interruption.

One thing you should know about Mike Belling: He’s a storyteller. His descriptions of his time in Vietnam sometimes sound like an episode of the popular TV show “M*A*S*H.” There may be a backdrop of hardship, and occasional tragedy, but the tone is usually comedic.

Among the tasks Belling and his fellow Seabees performed in Vietnam was planting and stringing power lines. His four-man team drove a huge truck and connected power grids around bases and towns. Sometimes they’d spend two or three days electrifying a hill the U.S. Marines had just taken.

“And then we’d go back up there because they blew it all up,” he said. “It was never-ending. You had good job security.”

Unlike those in the fighting forces, Belling spent most of his days in shorts and boots. Not that there wasn’t danger.

One day, the North Vietnamese rocketed the ammunition dump about a half-mile from Belling’s base. It set off a thunderous, slow-moving chain reaction.

For a week, no one was allowed near the dump, as the bombs and bullets continued “banging like popcorn.”

Belling still vividly remembers the first time his battalion came under fire and was ordered into the bunker they’d made out of sandbags.

“Sitting in a dark, wet bunker is a very chilling thing,” he said. “We used to laugh that even the guys who didn’t believe in God were praying. The first time in was probably one of the scariest moments of my life.”

The primary lesson of Belling’s time in Southeast Asia was resourcefulness. He learned that the best food was in the Korean camp, that K-ration cigarettes were so dry they burned to ash in a few puffs and that his grandmother’s famed chocolate chip cookies would arrive intact if she baked them in a 35-mm film reel canister.