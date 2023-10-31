Lake County soldiers killed in Vietnam
More than 58,000 Americans were killed during the Vietnam War. Here are those from Lake County.
Name: Grothe, Lewis D.
Hometown: Lakeport
Branch of Service: Army
Rank: Specialist 4th class
Date of Birth: 4/22/1946
Date of Casualty: 1/10/1967
Name: Hill, Paul W.
Hometown: Upper Lake
Branch of Service: Navy
Rank: Hospitalman
Date of Birth: 9/25/1946
Date of Casualty: 9/26/1967
Name: Lindberg, David C.
Hometown: Lakeport
Branch of Service: Air Force
Rank: Captain
Date of Birth: 9/17/1937
Date of Casualty: 5/21/1967
Name: Mills, Robert T.
Hometown: Clearlake Highlands
Branch of Service: Navy
Rank: Gunner’s Mate (Guns) P1
Date of Birth: 7/13/1942
Date of Casualty: 6/26/1972
Name: Silva, George L.
Hometown: Nice
Branch of Service: Marine Corps
Rank: Lance corporal
Date of Birth: 6/11/1948
Date of Casualty: 2/23/1969
