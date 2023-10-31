Lake County soldiers killed in Vietnam

More than 58,000 Americans were killed during the Vietnam War. Here are those from Lake County.|
October 31, 2023, 1:22PM
Lewis D. Grothe (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund)
Name: Grothe, Lewis D.

Hometown: Lakeport

Branch of Service: Army

Rank: Specialist 4th class

Date of Birth: 4/22/1946

Date of Casualty: 1/10/1967

Paul W. Hill (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund)
Name: Hill, Paul W.

Hometown: Upper Lake

Branch of Service: Navy

Rank: Hospitalman

Date of Birth: 9/25/1946

Date of Casualty: 9/26/1967

David C. Lindberg (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund)
Name: Lindberg, David C.

Hometown: Lakeport

Branch of Service: Air Force

Rank: Captain

Date of Birth: 9/17/1937

Date of Casualty: 5/21/1967

Robert T. Mills (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund)
Name: Mills, Robert T.

Hometown: Clearlake Highlands

Branch of Service: Navy

Rank: Gunner’s Mate (Guns) P1

Date of Birth: 7/13/1942

Date of Casualty: 6/26/1972

George L. Silva (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund)
Name: Silva, George L.

Hometown: Nice

Branch of Service: Marine Corps

Rank: Lance corporal

Date of Birth: 6/11/1948

Date of Casualty: 2/23/1969

