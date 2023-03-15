When Leticia Garcia Arango started classes at both Santa Rosa Junior College’s campus in 2016, she had little direction.

“I didn't have a major. I didn't know what I was doing,” the 24-year-old Petaluma resident said. “I wanted to go to a four-year college, but I just didn't know how it worked.”

That all changed two years later when she became a client of the Literacyworks Center.

Registered with the California Department of Education as a professional development center, the Literacyworks Center has provided support for adult education since 1995. Established in partnership with SRJC on the Petaluma campus in 2015, the center offers personal and financial assistance to underserved adult learners to help them identify and achieve their educational goals. Of the 110 or so students the program accepts each semester, 90% are Latino.

Garcia Arango, who attended Casa Grande High School, entered SRJC as an ESL (English as a Second Language) learner because she tested below the college-ready level in English.

Due to the extra support she received from the Literacyworks Center, she was able to complete an associate degree with honors from SRJC in 2019, then transferred to University of California, Los Angeles where she majored in sociology and minored in Chicano Studies. She’s first generation, and the first of five siblings in her family to graduate from college.

Now the Literacyworks Center alumna works part-time for the nonprofit organization to assist ESL learners whose primary language is Spanish. In addition to translation services, she helps new students navigate the educational system and connect with on-campus resources — from the food pantry to the Dream Center, which provides free immigration legal services for undocumented students.

When the Literacyworks Center Director Chris Schultz learned Garcia Arango had returned to the area and was hired at SRJC as a part-time program assistant at the college’s Extended Opportunity Program and Services, he reached out and offered her a job for a new position with the Literacyworks Center in November. She now helps parenting students as a CalWORKS adviser in addition to working 10 hours per week for the Literacyworks Center. She has offices in both Santa Rosa and Petaluma, where she splits her time between campuses.

Schultz calls Garcia Arango “a dynamo.” He points out that her educational goals went against the odds, as only about 2% of students in the program get an associate degree. He added, her motivation and drive was “outstanding from day one.”

Petaluma program uplifts local students

In 2016, a family foundation in Sonoma County pledged $200,000 per year to the Literacyworks Center, earmarked solely for student scholarships. Program participants received Adult Literacy Awards of $1,000 per semester and students who had a child under 17, got $1,500. The funds cover expenses such as books, transportation, childcare or anything that might hinder the student’s access to an education.

"This semester, we have 83 (students who received Adult Literacy Awards) as of this morning. And there's no question that we can get more than 110,“ Schulz said in January. ”We now have a waiting list .... At this point in our program, we can get the 110 students, but we want to serve the students who are serious, self-directed, hopefully have children who will be inspired and go on."

The Literacyworks Center Executive Director Paul Heavenridge said the organization has provided $1,459,601 in Adult Literacy Awards scholarships to over 1,394 low-income and low-literacy students in Sonoma County.

To be eligible, learners must qualify as low-income and initially test below college level in reading, writing and math. Unlike most scholarship programs, there’s no requirement to take a minimum number of units at SRJC, whether that’s a non-credit ESL course or a computer class — anything that gets students through the door.

Success is measured by each individual.

For instance, one woman took business classes so she could start her own catering company. Another, a widow with two children, gained the confidence to start her own cleaning business.

The Literacyworks Center has a less than 10% dropout rate each semester, far below the national average. Approximately 60% of incoming first-year students don't make it through the first semester or two of community college and the retention rate has plummeted since the pandemic.

As of fall 2022, the Literacyworks Center alumni have a total of 22 associate degrees, 17 transfers to universities, 78 certificates and 67 GED completions.

“It has proven itself as a model program,” said retired Congresswoman Lynn Woolsey, an honorary board member. Rep. Woolsey also steers Friends of the Center, a volunteer group that promotes and publicizes Literacyworks Center programs. She calls it “the perfect thing to become involved in” following her resignation from Congress in 2013.