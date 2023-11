Mendocino County soldiers killed in Vietnam

To read more stories about Vietnam, go here .

More than 58,000 Americans died during the Vietnam War. Here are those from Mendocino County.

Lee A. Adams (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund)

Name: Adams, Lee A.

Hometown: Willits

Branch of Service: Air Force

Rank: 1st. lieutenant

Date of Birth: 7/29/1938

Date of Casualty: 4/19/1966

Donald G. Armstrong (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund)

Name: Armstrong, Donald G.

Hometown: Ukiah

Branch of Service: Army

Rank: Sergeant 1st class

Date of Birth: 5/5/1935

Date of Casualty: 4/2/1970

John R. Babcock (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund)

Name: Babcock, John R.

Hometown: Newport

Branch of Service: Navy

Rank: Lieutenant. junior grade

Date of Birth: 2/10/1944

Date of Casualty: 12/18/1968

Stephen C. Brunton (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund)

Name: Brunton, Stephen C.

Hometown: Ukiah

Branch of Service: Navy

Rank: Boatswain’s Mate P3

Date of Birth: 7/4/1948

Date of Casualty: 8/18/1968

Kenneth A. Butler Jr. (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund)

Name: Butler Jr., Kenneth A.

Hometown: Willits

Branch of Service: Army

Rank: Specialist 4th class

Date of Birth: 10/7/1947

Date of Casualty: 7/23/1968

Eugene C. Campbell (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund)

Name: Campbell, Eugene C.

Hometown: Redwood Valley

Branch of Service: Marine Corps

Rank: Lance corporal

Date of Birth: 7/1/1947

Date of Casualty: 8/27/1967

Charles E. Crain (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund)

Name: Crain, Charles, E.

Hometown: Redwood Valley

Branch of Service: Army

Rank: Private first class

Date of Birth: 10/18/1947

Date of Casualty: 7/2/1967

Daniel G. Dawson (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund)

Name: Dawson, Daniel G.

Hometown: Ft. Bragg

Branch of Service: Army

Rank: Captain

Date of Birth: 7/23/1938

Date of Casualty: 11/6/1964

Dennis P. Dunsing (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund)

Name: Dunsing, Dennis P.

Hometown: Ukiah

Branch of Service: Army

Rank: Private first class

Date of Birth: 4/13/1943

Date of Casualty: 5/6/1968

Clinton B. Fackrell (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund)

Name: Fackrell, Clinton B.

Hometown: Willits

Branch of Service: Army

Rank: Sergeant

Date of Birth: 12/7/1943

Date of Casualty: 4/13/1966

Edmund H. Frenyea (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund)

Name: Frenyea, Edmund H.

Hometown: Ukiah

Branch of Service: Navy

Rank: Master Chief Aircraft Maintenanceman

Date of Birth: 5/24/1930

Date of Casualty: 1/22/1966

Robert M. Lathrope (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund)

Name: Lathrope, Robert M.

Hometown: Mendocino

Branch of Service: Navy

Rank: Builder (Light contstruction) P3

Date of Birth: 10/23/1943

Date of Casualty: 8/24/1965

Clyde A. Lucas (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund)

Name: Lucas, Clyde A.

Hometown: Mendocino

Branch of Service: Army

Rank: Specialist 5th class

Date of Birth: 2/3/1948

Date of Casualty: 3/26/1969

Victor L. Paine (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund)

Name: Paine, Victor L.

Hometown: South Fork

Branch of Service: Marine Corps

Rank: Corporal

Date of Birth: 10/30/1946

Date of Casualty: 7/7/1966

Clyde E. Rains (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund)

Name: Rains, Clyde E.

Hometown: Covelo

Branch of Service: Army

Rank: Sergeant

Date of Birth: 2/4/1948

Date of Casualty: 3/4/1969

Louis C. Schlote (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund)

Name: Schlotte, Louis C.

Hometown: Ft. Bragg

Branch of Service: Navy

Rank: Boatswain’s Mate P1

Date of Birth: 2/3/1932

Date of Casualty: 4/16/1968

Lewis L. Short (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund)

Name: Short, Lewis L.

Hometown: Covelo

Branch of Service: Army

Rank: Specialist 4th class

Date of Birth: 12/12/1947

Date of Casualty: 8/7/1969

Ronald L. Wafford (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund)

Name: Wafford, Ronald L.

Hometown: Ukiah

Branch of Service: Marine Corps

Rank: Lance corporal

Date of Birth: 4 /1/1945

Date of Casualty: 8/24/1965

Jeffrey S. Wesolowoski (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund)

Name: Wesolowski , Jeffrey S.

Hometown: Ukiah

Branch of Service: Army

Rank: Specialist 4th class

Date of Birth: 8/24/1950

Date of Casualty: 6/19/1971