‘More heartache than hope’: 2 Mendocino County aviators went to Vietnam and never came home

Of the 58,220 Americans who died in the Vietnam War, 5,575 were from California. More than 100 of those soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines hailed from the North Bay counties of Sonoma, Napa, Lake and Mendocino. Of those, only two remain unaccounted for, their remains never found, their loved ones left to wonder.

Both men were from Mendocino County. This is their story:

Mary Frenyea was 3 years old when she lost her father. She’s 61 now but still remembers, “as if it was yesterday,” the smell of the tobacco in his pipe, the safety of his embrace.

She can describe the dress uniform he wore, embarking on his final deployment to Vietnam.

Mary Frenyea, daughter of Edmund Frenyea, was 3 years old when her father was deployed to Vietnam. He didn’t come home. Edmund remains unaccounted for and Missing in Action. Photo taken in Ventura, California, Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. (Kelvin Kuo / For The Press Democrat)

Aviation Mechanic Chief Edmund Frenyea, from Ukiah, was a 35-year-old aircrewman in the Navy’s Sea Control Squadron 35, tasked with surveillance in the Gulf of Tonkin, searching for smugglers and enemy gunboats.

Frenyea was one of four men aboard an S-2 Tracker plane that took off from the aircraft carrier USS Hornet early in the morning of Jan. 22, 1966.

Just before dawn, that plane disappeared from the radarscopes of all allied ships in the vicinity. It has never been found.

“I may not have fought in the war, but it messed me up.” Mary Frenyea

Now living in Ventura, in Southern California, Mary Frenyea has never made the trip east to see the white headstone honoring her father at Arlington National Cemetery, across the Potomac River from the White House.

“A couple of my friends have gone, and sent me pictures, and I appreciate it,” she said. But she admits she is conflicted about visiting the grave site herself.

“I want to go there. But what am I going to do, just stand there and look at his headstone? What am I supposed to say? He’s not there.”

Mary Frenyea, daughter of Edmund Frenyea, has never made the trip east to see the white headstone honoring her father at Arlington National Cemetery. Photo taken in Ventura, California, on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. (Kelvin Kuo / For The Press Democrat)

Complicated grief

Normal grief symptoms gradually fade over time. Those experiencing complicated grief, according to experts at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, remain “in an ongoing, heightened state of mourning” that keeps them from healing.

Mary Frenyea, daughter of Edmund Frenyea, displays her father’s service medals in Ventura, California, Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. (Kelvin Kuo For the Press Democrat)

“That’s me,” said Frenyea. “I’ve had people say, ‘Just suck it up and let it go.’ But you can’t. We don’t have a body. We can’t say goodbye to something we don’t have.”

As Santa Rosa-based marriage and family therapist Jennifer Westcott explained, “Our brains function best when we can make meaning and create some internalized structure around a subject.”

When a grandparent dies, she said, “We are sad and grieve, but can make sense of a long life lived.”

With sudden, unexplained loss, however, “when we don't know the details of the how, why, and what happened, our brain doesn't get the opportunity to settle on meaning-making.”

Frenyea used plainer language. “It sucks. I may not have fought in the war, but it messed me up.”

‘Brother of the Pilot’

Donald Dawson found the lack of certainty intolerable in 1964 when his brother Daniel, from Fort Bragg, was shot out of the sky north of Saigon and never seen again.

Tormented by the possibility that Daniel was still alive, Don Dawson embarked on a dramatic and arguably lunatic quest to find his older sibling.

That mission took him to Vietnam, behind enemy lines, where the civilian Dawson went from village to village, handing out thousands of flyers offering a reward to anyone who could help him locate his brother. During his search, Donald Dawson was taken prisoner by the Viet Cong.

He spent months in Viet Cong prisons, enduring beatings, starvation and near-fatal malaria, but he lived to tell the tale, which was featured in Life magazine in 1965.

A LIFE magazine cover from March 12, 1965 with a headline detailing the search for "a lost brother." Daniel Dawson was a pilot conducting reconnaissance over Vietcong territory when his plane disappeared after takeoff Nov. 6, 1964. His brother, Donald Dawson, upon learning to that his brother was MIA, he made immediate plans to go find him. (courtesy photo)

His search also was the subject of a screenplay by Richard Friedenberg, better known for adapting the Norman Maclean novella, “A River Runs Through It.”