Mary Frenyea, left, stands with her daughter, Melynda Torrez, for a portrait in Ventura, California, Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. Mary Frenyea, daughter of Edmund Frenyea, was 3 years old when her father was deployed to Vietnam. He didn’t come home. Edmund remains unaccounted for and Missing in Action. He was an aviation mechanic chief in the U.S. Navy, one of four crewmen on an S-2 Tracker plane that took off from the aircraft carrier USS Hornet on January 22, 1966, in the Gulf of Tonkin, and was never seen again.(Kelvin Kuo / For The Press Democrat)

‘More heartache than hope’: 2 Mendocino County aviators went to Vietnam and never came home

AUSTIN MURPHY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 31, 2023, 4:38PM
Of the 58,220 Americans who died in the Vietnam War, 5,575 were from California. More than 100 of those soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines hailed from the North Bay counties of Sonoma, Napa, Lake and Mendocino. Of those, only two remain unaccounted for, their remains never found, their loved ones left to wonder.

Both men were from Mendocino County. This is their story:

Mary Frenyea was 3 years old when she lost her father. She’s 61 now but still remembers, “as if it was yesterday,” the smell of the tobacco in his pipe, the safety of his embrace.

She can describe the dress uniform he wore, embarking on his final deployment to Vietnam.

Mary Frenyea, daughter of Edmund Frenyea, was 3 years old when her father was deployed to Vietnam. He didn’t come home. Edmund remains unaccounted for and Missing in Action. Photo taken in Ventura, California, Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. (Kelvin Kuo / For The Press Democrat)
Aviation Mechanic Chief Edmund Frenyea, from Ukiah, was a 35-year-old aircrewman in the Navy’s Sea Control Squadron 35, tasked with surveillance in the Gulf of Tonkin, searching for smugglers and enemy gunboats.

Frenyea was one of four men aboard an S-2 Tracker plane that took off from the aircraft carrier USS Hornet early in the morning of Jan. 22, 1966.

Just before dawn, that plane disappeared from the radarscopes of all allied ships in the vicinity. It has never been found.

“I may not have fought in the war, but it messed me up.” Mary Frenyea

Now living in Ventura, in Southern California, Mary Frenyea has never made the trip east to see the white headstone honoring her father at Arlington National Cemetery, across the Potomac River from the White House.

“A couple of my friends have gone, and sent me pictures, and I appreciate it,” she said. But she admits she is conflicted about visiting the grave site herself.

“I want to go there. But what am I going to do, just stand there and look at his headstone? What am I supposed to say? He’s not there.”

Mary Frenyea, daughter of Edmund Frenyea, has never made the trip east to see the white headstone honoring her father at Arlington National Cemetery. Photo taken in Ventura, California, on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. (Kelvin Kuo / For The Press Democrat)
Complicated grief

Normal grief symptoms gradually fade over time. Those experiencing complicated grief, according to experts at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, remain “in an ongoing, heightened state of mourning” that keeps them from healing.

Mary Frenyea, daughter of Edmund Frenyea, displays her father’s service medals in Ventura, California, Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. (Kelvin Kuo For the Press Democrat)
“That’s me,” said Frenyea. “I’ve had people say, ‘Just suck it up and let it go.’ But you can’t. We don’t have a body. We can’t say goodbye to something we don’t have.”

As Santa Rosa-based marriage and family therapist Jennifer Westcott explained, “Our brains function best when we can make meaning and create some internalized structure around a subject.”

When a grandparent dies, she said, “We are sad and grieve, but can make sense of a long life lived.”

With sudden, unexplained loss, however, “when we don't know the details of the how, why, and what happened, our brain doesn't get the opportunity to settle on meaning-making.”

Frenyea used plainer language. “It sucks. I may not have fought in the war, but it messed me up.”

Brother of the Pilot’

Donald Dawson found the lack of certainty intolerable in 1964 when his brother Daniel, from Fort Bragg, was shot out of the sky north of Saigon and never seen again.

Tormented by the possibility that Daniel was still alive, Don Dawson embarked on a dramatic and arguably lunatic quest to find his older sibling.

That mission took him to Vietnam, behind enemy lines, where the civilian Dawson went from village to village, handing out thousands of flyers offering a reward to anyone who could help him locate his brother. During his search, Donald Dawson was taken prisoner by the Viet Cong.

He spent months in Viet Cong prisons, enduring beatings, starvation and near-fatal malaria, but he lived to tell the tale, which was featured in Life magazine in 1965.

A LIFE magazine cover from March 12, 1965 with a headline detailing the search for "a lost brother." Daniel Dawson was a pilot conducting reconnaissance over Vietcong territory when his plane disappeared after takeoff Nov. 6, 1964. His brother, Donald Dawson, upon learning to that his brother was MIA, he made immediate plans to go find him. (courtesy photo)
His search also was the subject of a screenplay by Richard Friedenberg, better known for adapting the Norman Maclean novella, “A River Runs Through It.”

Ultimately, “Brother of the Pilot,” the movie’s working title, was never made. Donald Dawson died in 2003 of pancreatic cancer at age 62.

The Dawson brothers had two siblings. Their father, George, was a fisherman.

Growing up, their family moved frequently, but lived in Fort Bragg for a spell. During some of Daniel Dawson’s Army career, according to his nephew, also named George Dawson, Daniel may have also been based in Fort Bragg, which is listed as his home of record by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.

Daniel was the pilot of a Cessna 01-Bird Dog, conducting reconnaissance over Viet Cong territory. Slow though it was, and all but defenseless, that spotter plane was feared by the enemy, who learned that firing on it could expose their location — resulting in attack from fighter planes directed by the Bird Dog.

After takeoff on Nov. 6, 1964, Daniel Dawson’s aircraft did not return to base and was never heard from again.

Donald Dawson at that time was a 24-year-old captain for Shell Oil, on board his ship in Panama. Upon learning that his brother was MIA, he made immediate plans to find him.

A metal band remembering Daniel G. Dawson sits on top of an urn containing the ashes of Donald Dawson. Photo taken in Costa Mesa, California, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023. (Kelvin Kuo / For the Press Democrat)
Unbreakable bond

“Everyone wanted to make it about the war,” said George Dawson, Donald’s oldest son, a 35-year captain for American Airlines. But at its essence, he believes, “the story is one man’s love for his brother. When Danny was shot down, my father felt a commitment to go get him.”

That remarkable bond was forged during their rough, sometimes brutal, upbringing.

A LIFE magazine article from March 12, 1965 detailing the search for pilot Daniel Dawson by his brother, Donald Dawson. Daniel Dawson was reported Missing in Action (MIA) during the Vietnam War. (courtesy photo)
As adolescents, after their parents had split up, Daniel and Donald moved to Bushy Island, in the Gulf of Alaska, with their mother and her then-partner, a homesteader George described as “just a mean person, and very abusive.”

At one point, George said, the boys’ mother departed for the mainland, leaving them with the homesteader, who especially disliked Donald — just 12 or 13 at the time — and often beat him.

One day, Donald decided to shoot his abuser. Out on a hunt, said George, “my dad gets out in front, gets in position and pulls the trigger – only to hear the gun go ‘click.’”

Suspecting that Donald meant to harm him, the man had removed the gun’s firing pin the night before.

After that incident, the homesteader “beat the holy crap out of my father,” said George. “His face was all swollen. He couldn’t eat. He could barely breathe.”

Daniel, two years older, “took some straws, and put ‘em in his nostrils, so he could breathe, then fed him soup, so he could get some nourishment. And he tried to protect him from this guy.”

Donald always believed his older brother had saved his life. When Daniel went missing, his little brother acted reflexively. And recklessly.

Prisoner of the Viet Cong

He bought a one-way ticket to Thailand, knowing the plane would stop first in Saigon.

Shortly before the flight arrived in Vietnam, Donald went to the lavatory, and changed into a uniform purchased at a military surplus store.

“When the plane landed in Saigon,” said George, “they told all the civilians to stay on board.” Donald stood up and walked off the plane, “and no one stopped him.”

A LIFE magazine article from March 12, 1965 detailing the search for pilot Daniel Dawson by his brother, Donald Dawson. Daniel Dawson was reported Missing in Action (MIA) during the Vietnam war. (courtesy photo)
Donald Dawson settled into a village “on the fringe of Zone D, the Viet Cong stronghold north of Saigon, and spread the word through the countryside that he would reward anyone who could help him find out what happened,” according to a Life magazine story.

During his search, he was taken prisoner and held four months.

The Viet Cong weren’t sure what to make of the rangy civilian who carried flyers that contained a picture of the Cessna his brother had flown.

Donald was spared much of the torture to which the enemy subjected captured soldiers, he later told loved ones. Still, he was badly malnourished, eating insects to supplement the prisoners’ puny rations of rice and monkey meat.

Once, when he bit into a large spider a captor had placed on his face, the guard beat him in the head with the butt of a rifle, his daughter, Cheryle Haggerty, said.

More than once, she recounted, he was lined up with POWs before a firing squad. While the soldiers were shot, Donald was spared. “He saw the guys next to him get blown away,” she said.

A Life magazine article from March 12, 1965 detailing the search for pilot Daniel Dawson by his brother, Donald Dawson. Daniel Dawson was reported Missing in Action (MIA) during the Vietnam War.
On his 18th day in captivity, Donald later told Life magazine, a North Vietnamese officer came to the camp and took him to a small office.

“He said that my brother was dead. He had been making a low pass over a clearing and they had shot him down. A bullet had gone clear through his body, and they crashed and burned. He had been buried near the crash site.”

Donald asked to visit the grave, but was denied.

Later in his captivity, another Viet Cong officer visited Donald, and gave him a yellow U.S. Navy vest, telling him it was recovered from Daniel’s crash site. Donald noted how unlikely it would have been for his brother, an Army pilot, to be carrying a Navy vest. Again, he was denied permission to visit the grave.

Eventually, Donald was released. But he would return repeatedly to Vietnam, searching for answers.

He came back to California a changed man.

Stranger in her father’s body

“My mom said my dad was great and wonderful, and when he came back from Vietnam, he was different,” said George. “He was abusive, and drank a lot.”

His mother, Jeanne, resented that his father had left her behind with little money to fend for herself and their four children.

Cheryle Haggerty, daughter of Donald Dawson, shares a photo of her father in Costa Mesa, California, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023. (Kelvin Kuo / For the Press Democrat)
Neither did it help that Donald Dawson, a handsome man by all accounts, had a wandering eye. “He liked women,” said Linda, another daughter of Donald and Jeanne Dawson. “Can’t have that. That ended their marriage.”

As a girl, Linda sometimes told herself that a stranger had returned in her father’s body.

“He’d always been playful and fun,” she recalled. “He still had that in him,” but also a deep anger that surfaced when he drank.

“He’d start telling stories” of those months searching for his brother. “And you could feel his pain.”

“I think he got answers there, and knew that his brother was gone.” Linda Dawson, daughter of Donald Dawson

When he wasn’t on a bender, she added, he could be excellent company.

“He just knew how to enjoy life. He’d take you to places, and give you experiences you wouldn’t normally expect. Sometimes to the mountains,” she said, and “sometimes to a bar.”

While acknowledging that his father was a “functioning alcoholic,” George has plenty of good things to say about the man who “taught me a lot – how to hunt, how to drive, how to survive.”

That put him in mind of an old Willys Jeep his father taught him how to drive before George was in middle school – in part, George said, so there would always be someone to ferry his father “from the bar back to the campsite.”

George recounted the day — he was around 11 years old — when he drove his inebriated father past a sheriff’s deputy, who didn’t bat an eye, judging it the lesser of two evils.

Linda isn’t convinced her dad drank solely to numb the pain of Daniel’s disappearance. His life included other traumas, including a “brutal” childhood. She believes his trips to Vietnam served their purpose, in the end.

“I think he got answers there, and knew that his brother was gone.”

Cheryle Haggerty, daughter of Donald Dawson, shares family photos in Costa Mesa, California, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023. (Kelvin Kuo / For the Press Democrat)
The coolest chief around’

Mary Frenyea never got those answers.

Her father enlisted in the Navy at 17, and served at the tail end of the Korean conflict.

Edmund loved the service, recalled his daughter, who described him as a kind, gentle soul beneath his gruff exterior. He hated punishing his children. After spanking them, said Mary, he would go into the bathroom and cry.

Unlike some of his superiors on the USS Hornet, said Chuck Santoro, who served on the Hornet with Frenyea, the “chief was always down-to-earth, always had a smile for you. He was a nice guy, and I don’t think he ever put anybody on report.”

Carl Kessler, a Navy Yeoman who worked closely with Frenyea, described him as “the coolest chief around.”

When it was go-time, Frenyea was all business. “When it was OK to kick back, he was a hell of a fun guy,” said Kessler.

Mary Frenyea, daughter of Edmund Frenyea, looks at newspaper clippings in Ventura, California, Friday, Oct 20, 2023. (Kelvin Kuo / For the Press Democrat)
It was Frenyea who found an easy chair on the Hornet and put it in Kessler’s office, telling his subordinate, “When you’re not busy, you can put your feet up.”

And it was Frenyea who initiated their ritual of kicking each other in the shins.

“Every time he went out on a hop he’d say, ‘You got your boots on?’ and give me little kick,” Kessler recently reminisced.

“And I’d say ‘Yep, got yours on?’ I’d kick him back and say, ‘Hey, be safe, I’ll see you when you get back.

“We did that until the day he never came back.”

Before returning to the Hornet that morning, Lt. William Forman, the pilot, radioed that he and his crew were going to check out an unidentified surface vessel.

The S-2 Tracker disappeared from radar, and was never seen again.

Mary Frenyea, daughter of Edmund Frenyea, shares family photos in Ventura, California, Friday, Oct 20, 2023. (Kelvin Kuo / For the Press Democrat)
Unsolved mystery, unanswered questions

A few hours after the search began, according to a story on the website of the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration, Radio Hanoi announced that the North Vietnamese had shot down an American plane near Bach Long Vi – a small island 30 miles from the Tracker’s last known location.

It's possible the North Vietnamese noticed a major search-and-rescue effort in the area, and concocted the story for purposes of propaganda.

Two weeks after the plane disappeared, a Navy jet spotted a life raft from the missing Tracker, later positively identified by its serial number. But the raft was empty and showed no signs of having been used.

A month after that, the flight helmet of copilot Skip Templin was found in a fisherman’s net and turned over to authorities. No other traces of the men ever turned up.

Ever since she learned to write, said Mary Frenyea, “I was sending letters to (the) Department of Defense asking, ‘Where’s my dad? I want to know what happened to my dad.’ ”

Mary Frenyea, daughter of Edmund Frenyea, was 3 years old when her father was deployed to Vietnam. He didn’t come home. Edmund remains unaccounted for and Missing in Action. Photo taken in Ventura, California, on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. (Kelvin Kuo / For The Press Democrat)
She doubts the Tracker went into the water. “We’ve talked to several pilots that flew those planes,” she said. “If it ditched at sea, there would have been debris, there would have been an oil slick, and there was none of that.”

For that and other reasons, she believes the S-2 went down on Bach Long Vi, a dot in the Gulf of Tonkin. But she and others have struggled to make that case to the U.S. military.

That island has secrets American authorities aren’t prepared to share, Frenyea is convinced.

In the mid-1980s, her mother rented her property for a wedding to some Navy personnel who knew about Bach Long Vi, or an island matching its description.

“We’re not supposed to talk about this,” one of them told Mary. “But it’s a nuclear island.”

More recently, at a reunion of her father’s squadron, she asked a high-ranking Navy official about Bach Long Vi. “He flat out told me, ‘You know Mary, I can’t tell you.’”

“You can’t tell me,” she persisted, “or you won’t tell me?”

“I can’t tell you,” he said.

Her mother is 92 now. “She’s going to die before we get all the information,” Mary lamented.

“But I will fight, I will continue to aggravate them, until something happens.”

That uncertainty and ambiguity -- the open-ended, unresolved nature of her grief, is a heavy burden.

“We’ve had more heartache than hope,” she said.

Mary Frenyea, left, sits with her daughter Melynda Torrez for a portrait. Mary Frenyea, daughter of Edmund Frenyea, was three-years old when her father was deployed to Vietnam but didn’t come home. Photo taken in Ventura, California, Friday, Oct 20, 2023. (Kelvin Kuo / For the Press Democrat)
It tore me up’

The USS Hornet is a floating museum now, an 898-foot colossus dwarfing the Matson container ship docked across from it in Alameda.

Sitting on the hangar deck of the mothballed carrier, shoulder to shoulder with sleeker, fiercer aircraft, is the decidedly unmenacing S-2E Tracker, wings folded over its plump fuselage like a seagull at rest.

This plane, a near-replica of the aircraft that disappeared in the Gulf of Tonkin, was unveiled Jan. 22, 2022, to honor those four lost aviators.

Mary and her daughter, Mindy, made the trip up from Ventura for the ceremony.

They hugged and caught up with loved ones of the men lost along with Edmund. The names of each crew member were painted on the fuselage nearest the seat they occupied on their last mission.

On this aircraft at the USS Hornet Sea, Air & Space Museum, the names of each crewman on the S-2 Tracker lost in the Gulf of Tonkin on Jan. 22, 1966, has been painted on the fuselage nearest their seat on the morning it went down. (Austin Murphy)
After the speeches, the group moved to the back of the carrier. Two buglers played “Taps” as a wreath and flowers were dropped over the fan tail, into the waters of San Francisco Bay.

“It was beautiful, but it tore me up,” recalled Mary. “It tore my daughter up. There are certain things I just can’t do.”

The woman is tough as a boot and swears like a sailor – “I come by it honest,” said Mary – but sounds, on occasion, like she’s feeling her dad’s loss for the first time all over again.

At her lowest moments – this is classic “complicated grief” – she lets doubt creep in, wondering if Edmund survived the crash, but preferred to stay in Vietnam. “Maybe he was messed up so bad he couldn’t come home, or chose not to come home. And he started a new life.”

“Okay fine. But man up and just tell us, you know?

“And if he didn’t survive, and he’s dead, he needs to be buried in American soil. He’s earned that right.”

You can reach Staff Writer Austin Murphy at austin.murphy@pressdemocrat.com or on Twitter @ausmurph88.

