Napa County soldiers killed in Vietnam

More than 58,000 Americans died during the Vietnam War. Here are those from Napa County.

Tyson V. Beall (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund)

Name: Beall, Tyson V.

Hometown:: Napa

Branch of Service: Army

Rank: Corporal

Date of Birth: 1/20/1948

Date of Casualty: 5/6/1969

Ronald A. Beardsley (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund)

Name: Beardsley, Ronald A.

Hometown: Napa

Branch of Service: Army

Rank: Corporal

Date of Birth: 8/10/1947

Date of Casualty: 10/31/1968

Michael R. Bishop (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund)

Name: Bishop, Michael R.

Hometown: Napa

Branch of Service: Army

Rank: Private first class

Date of Birth: 3/25/1948

Date of Casualty: 12/16/1968

Robert H. Buehler (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund)

Name: Buehler, Robert H.

Hometown: Napa

Branch of Service: Army

Rank: Private first class

Date of Birth: 9/5/1948

Date of Casualty: 9/22/1968

Louis Castro (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund)

Name: Castro, Louis

Hometown: Union

Branch of Service: Army

Rank: Sergeant 1st Class

Date of Birth: 5/21/1936

Date of Casualty: 4/13/1969

Michael R. Clasen (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund)

Name: Clasen, Michael R.

Hometown: Napa

Branch of Service: Navy

Rank: Hospital Corpsman P3

Date of Birth: 7/8/1946

Date of Casualty: 8/25/1968

Robert L. Coonrod (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund)

Name: Coonrod, Robert L.

Hometown: Napa

Branch of Service: Army

Rank: Private first class

Date of Birth: 11/17/1943

Date of Casualty: 8/28/1968

Michael Elkinton (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund)

Name: Elkinton, Michael

Hometown: Calistoga

Branch of Service: Army

Rank: Corporal

Date of Birth: 9/30/1949

Date of Casualty: 7/18/1968

Arnold J. Ferrari (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund)

Name: Ferrari, Arnold J.

Hometown: Napa

Branch of Service: Marine Corps

Rank: Staff sergeant

Date of Birth: 8/7/1941

Date of Casualty: 3/31/1968

Jimmy L. Fisher (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund)

Name: Fisher, Jimmy L.

Hometown: Calistoga

Branch of Service: Army

Rank: Corporal

Date of Birth: 8/23/1947

Date of Casualty: 11/15/1967

Robert E. Flannery Jr. (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund)

Name: Flannery Jr., Robert E.

Hometown: St. Helena

Branch of Service: Marine Corps

Rank: Private first class

Date of Birth: 9/26/1947

Date of Casualty: 5/3/1967

James P. Francis (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund)

Name: Francis, James P.

Hometown: Napa

Branch of Service: Army

Rank: Staff sergeant

Date of Birth: 10/28/1946

Date of Casualty: 5/27/1969

Steven G. Hicks (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund)

Name: Hicks, Steven G.

Hometown: Napa

Branch of Service: Army

Rank: Specialist 4th class

Date of Birth: 2/3/1948

Date of Casualty: 5/22/1968

Jack D. Lanelli (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund)

Name: Lanelli, Jack D.

Hometown: Napa

Branch of Service: Army

Rank: Specialist 5th class

Date of Birth: 4/1/1945

Date of Casualty: 8/31/1965

Dan S. Long (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund)

Name: Long, Dan S.

Hometown: St. Helena

Branch of Service: Marine Corps

Rank: Private first class

Date of Birth: 1/17/1948

Date of Casualty: 4/9/1969

Patrick D. Moriarty (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund)

Name: Moriarty, Patrick D.

Hometown: Napa

Branch of Service: Navy

Rank: Hospital Corpsman CPO

Date of Birth: 4/17/1930

Date of Casualty: 3/9/1968

Ricky A. Myers (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund)

Name: Myers, Ricky A.

Hometown: Napa

Branch of Service: Army

Rank: Private first class

Date of Birth: 7/27/1947

Date of Casualty: 1/29/1968

Jerry W. Ofstedahl (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund)

Name: Ofstedahl, Jerry W.

Hometown: Napa

Branch of Service: Army

Rank: Sergeant

Date of Birth: 6/27/1949

Date of Casualty: 8/13/1969

Gary W. Rodrigues (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund)

Name: Rodrigues, Gary W.

Hometown: Napa

Branch of Service: Army

Rank: Specialist 4th class

Date of Birth: 6/24/1945

Date of Casualty: 5/5/1967

Lawrence R. Shepard (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund)

Name: Shepard, Lawrence R.

Hometown: Napa

Branch of Service: Army

Rank: Sergeant

Date of Birth: 7/22/1949

Date of Casualty: 5/12/1969

Thomas J. Silva (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund)

Name: Silva, Thomas J.

Hometown: Napa

Branch of Service: Army

Rank: Specialist 4th class

Date of Birth: 12/15/1948

Date of Casualty: 4/3/1970

Stephen L. Townsend (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund)

Name: Townsend, Stephen L.

Hometown: Calistoga

Branch of Service: Army

Rank: Sergeant

Date of Birth: 3/20/1950

Date of Casualty: 9/26/1968

Charles H. Vesey (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund)

Name: Vesey, Charles H.

Hometown: Napa

Branch of Service: Marine Corps

Rank: Sergeant

Date of Birth: 4/15/1946

Date of Casualty: 4/20/1969

Robert A. Williams (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund)

Name: Williams, Robert A.

Hometown: Napa

Branch of Service: Army

Rank: Chief Warrant Officer

Date of Birth: 7/15/1945

Date of Casualty: 6/19/1969

Edward W. Woodruff (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund)

Name: Woodruff, Edward W.

Hometown: Napa

Branch of Service: Army

Rank: Private first class

Date of Birth: 4/28/1942

Date of Casualty: 11/19/1966

Douglas P. Zerba (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund)

Name: Zerba, Douglas P.

Hometown: Napa

Branch of Service: Army

Rank: Private first class

Date of Birth: 9/14/1949

Date of Casualty: 8/31/1970