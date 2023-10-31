Napa County soldiers killed in Vietnam

October 31, 2023, 1:55PM
To read more stories about Vietnam, go here.

More than 58,000 Americans died during the Vietnam War. Here are those from Napa County.

Tyson V. Beall (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund)
Name: Beall, Tyson V.

Hometown:: Napa

Branch of Service: Army

Rank: Corporal

Date of Birth: 1/20/1948

Date of Casualty: 5/6/1969

Ronald A. Beardsley (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund)
Name: Beardsley, Ronald A.

Hometown: Napa

Branch of Service: Army

Rank: Corporal

Date of Birth: 8/10/1947

Date of Casualty: 10/31/1968

Michael R. Bishop (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund)
Name: Bishop, Michael R.

Hometown: Napa

Branch of Service: Army

Rank: Private first class

Date of Birth: 3/25/1948

Date of Casualty: 12/16/1968

Robert H. Buehler (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund)
Name: Buehler, Robert H.

Hometown: Napa

Branch of Service: Army

Rank: Private first class

Date of Birth: 9/5/1948

Date of Casualty: 9/22/1968

Louis Castro (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund)
Name: Castro, Louis

Hometown: Union

Branch of Service: Army

Rank: Sergeant 1st Class

Date of Birth: 5/21/1936

Date of Casualty: 4/13/1969

Michael R. Clasen (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund)
Name: Clasen, Michael R.

Hometown: Napa

Branch of Service: Navy

Rank: Hospital Corpsman P3

Date of Birth: 7/8/1946

Date of Casualty: 8/25/1968

Robert L. Coonrod (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund)
Name: Coonrod, Robert L.

Hometown: Napa

Branch of Service: Army

Rank: Private first class

Date of Birth: 11/17/1943

Date of Casualty: 8/28/1968

Michael Elkinton (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund)
Name: Elkinton, Michael

Hometown: Calistoga

Branch of Service: Army

Rank: Corporal

Date of Birth: 9/30/1949

Date of Casualty: 7/18/1968

Arnold J. Ferrari (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund)
Name: Ferrari, Arnold J.

Hometown: Napa

Branch of Service: Marine Corps

Rank: Staff sergeant

Date of Birth: 8/7/1941

Date of Casualty: 3/31/1968

Jimmy L. Fisher (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund)
Name: Fisher, Jimmy L.

Hometown: Calistoga

Branch of Service: Army

Rank: Corporal

Date of Birth: 8/23/1947

Date of Casualty: 11/15/1967

Robert E. Flannery Jr. (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund)
Name: Flannery Jr., Robert E.

Hometown: St. Helena

Branch of Service: Marine Corps

Rank: Private first class

Date of Birth: 9/26/1947

Date of Casualty: 5/3/1967

James P. Francis (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund)
Name: Francis, James P.

Hometown: Napa

Branch of Service: Army

Rank: Staff sergeant

Date of Birth: 10/28/1946

Date of Casualty: 5/27/1969

Steven G. Hicks (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund)
Name: Hicks, Steven G.

Hometown: Napa

Branch of Service: Army

Rank: Specialist 4th class

Date of Birth: 2/3/1948

Date of Casualty: 5/22/1968

Jack D. Lanelli (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund)
Name: Lanelli, Jack D.

Hometown: Napa

Branch of Service: Army

Rank: Specialist 5th class

Date of Birth: 4/1/1945

Date of Casualty: 8/31/1965

Dan S. Long (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund)
Name: Long, Dan S.

Hometown: St. Helena

Branch of Service: Marine Corps

Rank: Private first class

Date of Birth: 1/17/1948

Date of Casualty: 4/9/1969

Patrick D. Moriarty (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund)
Name: Moriarty, Patrick D.

Hometown: Napa

Branch of Service: Navy

Rank: Hospital Corpsman CPO

Date of Birth: 4/17/1930

Date of Casualty: 3/9/1968

Ricky A. Myers (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund)
Name: Myers, Ricky A.

Hometown: Napa

Branch of Service: Army

Rank: Private first class

Date of Birth: 7/27/1947

Date of Casualty: 1/29/1968

Jerry W. Ofstedahl (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund)
Name: Ofstedahl, Jerry W.

Hometown: Napa

Branch of Service: Army

Rank: Sergeant

Date of Birth: 6/27/1949

Date of Casualty: 8/13/1969

Gary W. Rodrigues (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund)
Name: Rodrigues, Gary W.

Hometown: Napa

Branch of Service: Army

Rank: Specialist 4th class

Date of Birth: 6/24/1945

Date of Casualty: 5/5/1967

Lawrence R. Shepard (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund)
Name: Shepard, Lawrence R.

Hometown: Napa

Branch of Service: Army

Rank: Sergeant

Date of Birth: 7/22/1949

Date of Casualty: 5/12/1969

Thomas J. Silva (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund)
Name: Silva, Thomas J.

Hometown: Napa

Branch of Service: Army

Rank: Specialist 4th class

Date of Birth: 12/15/1948

Date of Casualty: 4/3/1970

Stephen L. Townsend (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund)
Name: Townsend, Stephen L.

Hometown: Calistoga

Branch of Service: Army

Rank: Sergeant

Date of Birth: 3/20/1950

Date of Casualty: 9/26/1968

Charles H. Vesey (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund)
Name: Vesey, Charles H.

Hometown: Napa

Branch of Service: Marine Corps

Rank: Sergeant

Date of Birth: 4/15/1946

Date of Casualty: 4/20/1969

Robert A. Williams (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund)
Name: Williams, Robert A.

Hometown: Napa

Branch of Service: Army

Rank: Chief Warrant Officer

Date of Birth: 7/15/1945

Date of Casualty: 6/19/1969

Edward W. Woodruff (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund)
Name: Woodruff, Edward W.

Hometown: Napa

Branch of Service: Army

Rank: Private first class

Date of Birth: 4/28/1942

Date of Casualty: 11/19/1966

Douglas P. Zerba (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund)
Name: Zerba, Douglas P.

Hometown: Napa

Branch of Service: Army

Rank: Private first class

Date of Birth: 9/14/1949

Date of Casualty: 8/31/1970

