Napa County soldiers killed in Vietnam
More than 58,000 Americans died during the Vietnam War. Here are those from Napa County.
Name: Beall, Tyson V.
Hometown:: Napa
Branch of Service: Army
Rank: Corporal
Date of Birth: 1/20/1948
Date of Casualty: 5/6/1969
Name: Beardsley, Ronald A.
Hometown: Napa
Branch of Service: Army
Rank: Corporal
Date of Birth: 8/10/1947
Date of Casualty: 10/31/1968
Name: Bishop, Michael R.
Hometown: Napa
Branch of Service: Army
Rank: Private first class
Date of Birth: 3/25/1948
Date of Casualty: 12/16/1968
Name: Buehler, Robert H.
Hometown: Napa
Branch of Service: Army
Rank: Private first class
Date of Birth: 9/5/1948
Date of Casualty: 9/22/1968
Name: Castro, Louis
Hometown: Union
Branch of Service: Army
Rank: Sergeant 1st Class
Date of Birth: 5/21/1936
Date of Casualty: 4/13/1969
Name: Clasen, Michael R.
Hometown: Napa
Branch of Service: Navy
Rank: Hospital Corpsman P3
Date of Birth: 7/8/1946
Date of Casualty: 8/25/1968
Name: Coonrod, Robert L.
Hometown: Napa
Branch of Service: Army
Rank: Private first class
Date of Birth: 11/17/1943
Date of Casualty: 8/28/1968
Name: Elkinton, Michael
Hometown: Calistoga
Branch of Service: Army
Rank: Corporal
Date of Birth: 9/30/1949
Date of Casualty: 7/18/1968
Name: Ferrari, Arnold J.
Hometown: Napa
Branch of Service: Marine Corps
Rank: Staff sergeant
Date of Birth: 8/7/1941
Date of Casualty: 3/31/1968
Name: Fisher, Jimmy L.
Hometown: Calistoga
Branch of Service: Army
Rank: Corporal
Date of Birth: 8/23/1947
Date of Casualty: 11/15/1967
Name: Flannery Jr., Robert E.
Hometown: St. Helena
Branch of Service: Marine Corps
Rank: Private first class
Date of Birth: 9/26/1947
Date of Casualty: 5/3/1967
Name: Francis, James P.
Hometown: Napa
Branch of Service: Army
Rank: Staff sergeant
Date of Birth: 10/28/1946
Date of Casualty: 5/27/1969
Name: Hicks, Steven G.
Hometown: Napa
Branch of Service: Army
Rank: Specialist 4th class
Date of Birth: 2/3/1948
Date of Casualty: 5/22/1968
Name: Lanelli, Jack D.
Hometown: Napa
Branch of Service: Army
Rank: Specialist 5th class
Date of Birth: 4/1/1945
Date of Casualty: 8/31/1965
Name: Long, Dan S.
Hometown: St. Helena
Branch of Service: Marine Corps
Rank: Private first class
Date of Birth: 1/17/1948
Date of Casualty: 4/9/1969
Name: Moriarty, Patrick D.
Hometown: Napa
Branch of Service: Navy
Rank: Hospital Corpsman CPO
Date of Birth: 4/17/1930
Date of Casualty: 3/9/1968
Name: Myers, Ricky A.
Hometown: Napa
Branch of Service: Army
Rank: Private first class
Date of Birth: 7/27/1947
Date of Casualty: 1/29/1968
Name: Ofstedahl, Jerry W.
Hometown: Napa
Branch of Service: Army
Rank: Sergeant
Date of Birth: 6/27/1949
Date of Casualty: 8/13/1969
Name: Rodrigues, Gary W.
Hometown: Napa
Branch of Service: Army
Rank: Specialist 4th class
Date of Birth: 6/24/1945
Date of Casualty: 5/5/1967
Name: Shepard, Lawrence R.
Hometown: Napa
Branch of Service: Army
Rank: Sergeant
Date of Birth: 7/22/1949
Date of Casualty: 5/12/1969
Name: Silva, Thomas J.
Hometown: Napa
Branch of Service: Army
Rank: Specialist 4th class
Date of Birth: 12/15/1948
Date of Casualty: 4/3/1970
Name: Townsend, Stephen L.
Hometown: Calistoga
Branch of Service: Army
Rank: Sergeant
Date of Birth: 3/20/1950
Date of Casualty: 9/26/1968
Name: Vesey, Charles H.
Hometown: Napa
Branch of Service: Marine Corps
Rank: Sergeant
Date of Birth: 4/15/1946
Date of Casualty: 4/20/1969
Name: Williams, Robert A.
Hometown: Napa
Branch of Service: Army
Rank: Chief Warrant Officer
Date of Birth: 7/15/1945
Date of Casualty: 6/19/1969
Name: Woodruff, Edward W.
Hometown: Napa
Branch of Service: Army
Rank: Private first class
Date of Birth: 4/28/1942
Date of Casualty: 11/19/1966
Name: Zerba, Douglas P.
Hometown: Napa
Branch of Service: Army
Rank: Private first class
Date of Birth: 9/14/1949
Date of Casualty: 8/31/1970
