Petaluma veteran on lessons learned from Vietnam

To read more stories about Vietnam veterans in the North Bay, go here .

Of everything Michael Patrick saw and learned in the Vietnam War, what stuck with him most — and frightened him most — is what he learned about himself.

“The biggest thing that scared me, probably, was knowing what I was capable of doing to another human being,” he said. “It was a matter of survival and I was able to rationalize it — him or me, well I choose me — but it’s amazing what you learn about yourself and that’s what scared me.”

Patrick, 76, eschews vivid recountings of combat. But his tour of duty in the Vietnam War, which lasted from March 1969 until April 1970, was not a pencil-pushing one.

He was MACV — Military Assistance Command, Vietnam. It was a joint-service command of the U.S. Department of Defense, composed of forces from the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, and U.S. Air Force, as well as each branch’s respective special operations forces.

The designation meant he spent the war embedded with a South Vietnamese army battalion — a part of the 9th Division of the Army of the Republic of Vietnam — as a military adviser, but advising was far from his full job.

Patrick fought alongside the South Vietnamese troops in the jungles and waterways of southern Vietnam.

The battalion he embedded with “wanted to fight,” he said. “And they did fight and they weren't afraid to fight.”

Even when pushed, he declined to described specifics.

“I’ve lived through it once. I don’t need to relive it,” he said. But he recalled telling his son that he engaged in close combat in addition to firefights.

“You definitely remember the first time you kill,” he said, “and then after that it’s just staying alive. You don’t count.”

He learned, he said, to turn off his emotions. “I can be very cold-hearted if I have to be and just keep moving forward.”

He was in the field for the duration of his service except for brief respites in safe cities and towns.

Helicopters flew his battalion into Cambodia during the U.S.’s controversial incursion into that country to try and disrupt North Vietnamese supplies and troops moving along the so-called Ho Chi Minh Trail.

His prior arrival in Vietnam set the tone for the rest of his time in the war — where he discovered the limits of his fear and courage.

A helicopter dropped him off on a nondescript road in the jungle. He was told to walk down the road until he ran into the South Vietnamese troops he would march and fight with for the next year.

He grew close with the soldiers he was embedded with and advised them via his own military training. When away from the front lines, he dined with his interpreter and his family on traditional Vietnamese food.

His office in Petaluma holds war memorabilia, including a bullet-riddled North Vietnamese flag captured following a three-day firefight. The discolorations on it are human blood, Patrick said.

The commander of his South Vietnamese unit gave him the North Vietnamese flag as a gift after the battle.

For Patrick, though, the gunfire didn’t end with the war. He became a police officer in Sausalito.

Responding to a midnight burglary call in the hills above the waterside town, Patrick was shot by a suspect and the bullet struck him in the area near his liver. He shot back and wounded the suspect, who is now in state prison.

It wasn’t until after the gunfire Patrick realized he was wearing an armored vest. The .38-caliber round fired by the burglar left a bruise the size of a softball.

“Combat,” Patrick said. “You’ve got to keep going until you can’t go anymore.”

His ability to stay emotionally detached amid tragedy, which he learned in combat, has benefited him in other ways too.

Patrick, who left the police force as a detective after nearly 20 years, switched careers and became a registered nurse.

When his wife underwent brain surgery for a tumor, doctors gave her a year to live, he said. He spent two years as her personal nurse.

The doctors were wrong, though. She lived another 25 years until April 2020.

Patrick spent the last year and a half again serving as her nurse, only this time providing hospice care.

“When she passed I was very stoic,” he said. “I just kept going on and never let nothing bother me — didn't show any emotion, no nothing in front of other people. And then I get off by myself and then I break down. You have this image, and I have to maintain that image.”

People say “well that’s post-traumatic stress disorder,” Patrick said. “Call it what you want. I don’t know what it is,” he said.

Sitting in his home 50 years after the war, under his captured North Vietnamese flag and surrounded by other combat mementos, Patrick said he “has forgiven the American people, but I’ll never forget what they did to us.”

He is speaking, angrily like so many Vietnam war veterans, of the cold return they received from a general public that was disillusioned with the war and seemingly unable to separate its foot soldiers from the politicians and generals who directed their involvement in the conflict.

Unlike many veterans, he never slipped into alcoholism or drug use in order to deal with his PTSD or his disillusionment, Patrick said.

His lifelong friends in Petaluma, who welcomed him back and teased him when he jumped at a car backfire down the street, kept him grounded.

“I had anger issues with the American public with the way we soldiers were treated and handled. But because of them it just slowly eased away,“ he said of his friends.

In May, he and one of his sons took an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. — a program that provides a free flight to the capital for Veterans of Foreign Wars to visit the memorials honoring the conflicts in which they served.

During the visit, school groups and students approached him, stick out their hands and said, “Thank you for your service,” Patrick recalled.

As he related those more recent memories during an October interview, the soldier who became a lifelong stoic choked up with emotion. He visited the memorial with around 20 other veterans, he said.

“All of us we’re getting bombarded, for lack of a better term, ”with families, kids, small kids, older kids, adults coming up and thanking us for our service. So, I think we finally got our ‘Welcome home.’ “

You can reach Staff Writer Andrew Graham at 707-526-8667 or andrew.graham@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @AndrewGraham88