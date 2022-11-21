Petaluma’s older adults pick up a paddle for pickleball play

Classes: To sign up for pickleball classes, go to https://secure.rec1.com/CA/petaluma-ca/catalog

While the parks are open from: 6 a.m.to 10:00p.m., peak pickleball times 8 a.m. to noon. There are no pickleball rentals or scheduled instruction during peak times.

Petaluma courts are first come, first serve except for Petaluma Parks & Recreation sponsored classes, posted team matches and practices, and special events hosted by the City of Petaluma.

The Sports and Fitness Industry Association estimates 4.8 million people now enjoy the game — nearly double the number from just five years ago.

The sport was invented in 1965 by three middle-aged fathers in Washington state who reportedly named the game after a family dog.

Pickleball is a mash-up of tennis, ping pong and badminton. Pickleball is reportedly America’s fastest-growing sport, thanks in no small part to Baby Boomers who aren’t quite ready to retire to the shuffleboard set.

At Petaluma’s Luchessi Park on any given day or night, pickleball players converge on a converted tennis court to whack cross-court volleys, down-the-line winners or soft touch dink shots.

The players grunt, cheer, high-five one another and generally let on like kids. Only these are not kids.

Reflecting national trends, many on Petaluma’s pickleball circuit are what society generally refers to as older adults. They include retirees, grandparents and more than a few ex-athletes who’ve found new life in a sport named for a dog.

“They’re still quite active, maybe played tennis in their younger years, and their shoulders and hips aren’t what they used to be,” said Pat Crabtree, who is 71 and a regular at the east Petaluma park.

Pickleball is among Petaluma’s many outdoor offerings geared to the senior crowd. Other options include birding, hiking, cycling, yoga in the park and gardening.

Roughly 18% of Petaluma’s population of 60,000 are 65 and older, according to U.S. Census. Many are drawn to Sonoma County’s second-largest city for its relatively mild weather, accessibility and robust civic engagement, as well as access to health care and support services.

Nature is good for the soul

For Sarah Philipsheck, 71, Petaluma offers refuge from life’s stressors.

Driving home after a rough day at the Marin County nonprofit where she works as an operations manager, Philipsheck detoured onto the Lakeville Highway exit in Petaluma and pulled into the parking lot at Shollenberger Park.

She got out of her car, cane in hand, and began walking her familiar route along the paved path that loops around the 165-acre wetland park. Dozens of high school runners also were there participating in a cross-country meet nearby.

In the distance, evening commuters zoomed along Highway 101, while periodically a SMART train whizzed by on tracks across the Petaluma River that borders Shollenberger Park.

The coastal marine layer was just then advancing along the horizon as the sun began to set, casting a chill across the park. On the river, members of the River Town Racers kayak club paddled by heading south toward San Pablo Bay.

Several days after her impromptu mid-week hike, Philipsheck described the restorative virtues of communing in nature with rabbits and hawks, and the wind on her face.

“Good for the soul,” she wrote in an email.

Headlind to parks, courts

John Shribbs, 70, recalled the pleasure of taking his wheelchair-bound mother on a recent outing at Shollenberger Park.

“There’s plenty of accessibility,” he said of the park.

Shribbs is president of the Petaluma Wetlands Alliance, whose volunteers help maintain Shollenberger Park, including by repairing benches, posting materials at kiosks and eradicating invasive plants and weeds.

The organization also offers nature walks and birding excursions on the second Saturdays of the month at Shollenberger Park, as well on the fourth Saturdays at adjacent Ellis Creek. The events are from 9 to 11 a.m. and there is no fee to join, although donations are welcomed.

At Shollenberger Park on a recent Saturday morning, Petaluma pediatrician Prakash Devaskar, 71, set out on a walk. Shollenberger’s flat terrain is easier on his joints. When he’s feeling up to it, he tackles the hills at Helen Putnam.

“Petaluma is the place on Earth to me,” he said. “I’m a world traveler, and when I get upset about something, I come to Petaluma and within two days, my old negativity is gone.”

Sunnyvale resident Steve Howard, who was in Petaluma for a wedding, visited Shollenberger Park on this morning to get in a tempo run.

“This is a good place to do that because it’s very flat,” the 56-year-old said.

Helen Putnam Regional Park is another good option for strolling, running or biking. The 6-mile loop trail system is ideal for new bikers, as well as for more experienced riders who seek steep climbs and breathtaking views.

Pickleball enthusiasts all around

Petaluma’s pickleball enthusiasts, in the meantime, are feeling grateful for the use of the converted tennis court at Luchessi Park, on the city’s east side.

A mash-up of tennis, ping pong and badminton, pickleball is reportedly America’s fastest-growing sport, thanks in no small part to Baby Boomers who aren’t quite ready to retire to the shuffleboard set.

The sport was invented in 1965 by three middle-aged fathers in Washington state who reportedly named the game after a family dog.

The Sports and Fitness Industry Association estimates 4.8 million people now enjoy the game — nearly double the number from just five years ago.

Crabtree said pickleball appeals to older adults because it is less taxing on the body than many other sports, easy to learn and affordable.