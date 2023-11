Sonoma County soldiers killed in Vietnam

To read more stories about Vietnam, go here .

More than 58,000 Americans were killed during the Vietnam War. Here are those from Sonoma County.

Clinton R. Anderson (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund)

Name: Anderson, Clinton R.

Hometown: Healdsburg

Branch of Service: Army

Rank: 2nd lieutenant

Date of Birth: 7/10/1941

Date of Casualty: 2/22/1966

David W. Ayers (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund)

Name: Ayers, David W.

Hometown: Simi

Branch of Service: Army

Rank: Captain

Date of Birth: 5/20/1945

Date of Casualty: 7/20/1970

Duane R. Baumgardner (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund)

Name: Baumgardner, Duane R.

Hometown: Cloverdale

Branch of Service: Army

Rank: Specialist 4th Class

Date of Birth: 9/15/1948

Date of Casualty: 6/2/1969

William D. Blessman (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund)

Name: Blessman, William D.

Hometown: Sebastopol

Branch of Service: Army

Rank: Sergeant

Date of Birth: 8/19/1947

Date of Casualty: 6/17/1967

Thomas R. Bowen (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund)

Name: Bowen, Thomas R.

Hometown: Forestville

Branch of Service: Army

Rank: Private first class

Date of Birth: 11/19/1949

Date of Casualty: 4/1/1970

John N. Brewer (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund)

Name: Brewer, John N.

Hometown: Sonoma

Branch of Service: Army

Rank: Private first class

Date of Birth: 8/16/1947

Date of Casualty: 1/11/1968

James A. Bullington (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund)

Name: Bullington, James A.

Hometown: Santa Rosa

Branch of Service: Army

Rank: Warrant officer

Date of Birth: 11/26/1945

Date of Casualty: 5/6/1967

Dean H. Burns (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund)

Name: Burns, Dean H.

Hometown: Sonoma

Branch of Service: Army

Rank: Private first class

Date of Birth: 9/10/1947

Date of Casualty: 3/31/1968

Charles J. Catellii (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund)

Name: Catelli, Charles J.

Hometown: Santa Rosa

Branch of Service: Army

Rank: Specialist 4th Class

Date of Birth: 11/3/1947

Date of Casualty: 1/4/1969

David M. Chaney (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund)

Name: Chaney, David M.

Hometown: Santa Rosa

Branch of Service: Air Force

Rank: Airman 1st class

Date of Birth: 4/20/1941

Date of Casualty: 4/16/1967

Mancol R. Clifton (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund)

Name: Clifton, Mancol R.

Hometown: Santa Rosa

Branch of Service: Marine Corps

Rank: Sergeant

Date of Birth: 6/2/1930

Date of Casualty: 12/18/1968

Donald H. Coleman (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund)

Name: Coleman, Donald H.

Hometown: Healdsburg

Branch of Service: Army

Rank: Staff sergeant

Date of Birth: 4/14/1943

Date of Casualty: 2/13/1968

Dale L. Davis (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund)

Name: Davis, Dale L.

Hometown: Santa Rosa

Branch of Service: Army

Rank Sergeant

Date of Birth: 7/21/1947

Date of Casualty: 10/15/1968

Ronald L. Doolittle (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund)

Name: Doolittle, Ronald L.

Hometown: Santa Rosa

Branch of Service: Army

Rank: Specialist 5th class

Date of Birth: 11/14/1947

Date of Casualty: 10/19/1968

Charles D. Dorman (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund)

Name: Dorman, Charles D.

Hometown: Santa Rosa

Branch of Service: Army

Rank: Corporal

Date of Birth: 12/12/1946

Date of Casualty: 5/12/1968

Gregory L. Dunn (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund)

Name: Dunn, Gregory L.

Hometown: Santa Rosa

Branch of Service: Army

Rank: Private first class

Date of Birth: 2/3/1949

Date of Casualty: 11/13/1967

Theodore G. Feland (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund)

Name: Feland, Theodore G.

Hometown: Sonoma

Branch of Service: Army

Rank: Specialist 4th Class

Date of Birth: 8/14/1934

Date of Casualty: 4/20/1961

Robert A. Fenton (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund)

Name: Fenton, Robert A.

Hometown: Boyes Hot Springs

Branch of Service: Army

Rank: Private first class

Date of Birth: 3/7/1946

Date of Casualty: 5/4/1966

Rickie D. Fisher (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund)

Name: Fischer, Rickie D.

Hometown: Santa Rosa

Branch of Service: Marine Corps

Rank: Private

Date of Birth: 7/20/1948

Date of Casualty: 12/4/1967

Steffan M. Fredsti (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund)

Name: Fredsti, Steffan, M.

Hometown: Simi

Branch of Service: Marine Corps

Rank: Lance corporal

Date of Birth: 3/6/1947

Date of Casualty: 4/14/1967

Edsall A. Frick (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund)

Name: Frick, Edsall A.

Hometown: Petaluma

Branch of Service: Army

Rank: 1st lieutenant

Date of Birth: 9/16/1946

Date of Casualty: 11/4/1968

Frederick W. Haas (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund)

Name: Haas, Frederick W.

Hometown: Santa Rosa

Branch of Service: Army

Rank: Specialist 4th class

Date of Birth: 2/24/1946

Date of Casualty: 2/15/1968

Joseph A. Hadley (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund)

Name: Hadley, Joseph A.

Hometown: Santa Rosa

Branch of Service: Army

Rank: 2nd lieutenant

Date of Birth: 3/24/1947

Date of Casualty: 12/2/1968

David L. Harding (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund)

Name: Harding, David L.