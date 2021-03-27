Beth Wyatt vividly recalls the day last March when temporary fencing went up at Santa Rosa’s Spring Lake and the veteran park ranger found herself on the opposite side of everything she stands for with public lands.

Sonoma County’s top health official had ordered parks closed to the public amid the dangerous spread of COVID-19 and crowds flouting directives to stay home. Wyatt’s job was to enforce the order at Spring Lake Regional Park.

“Gates were locked. Signs went out. It was just so contrary to what we want to do as rangers and as park employees — you know, granting people access to the outdoors,” she said.

People walk along a trail at Spring Lake Regional Park in Santa Rosa on Monday, March 23, 2020. (Beth Schlanker/ The Press Democrat)

Wyatt is now the supervising park ranger at Doran Regional Park on the Sonoma Coast, where on a recent Friday evening she sat at a picnic bench outside the ranger station, reflecting on an extraordinary year when the pandemic pushed people outdoors, triggering a crisis of access.

That parks, beaches and other outdoor venues were closed at all reflects fear in the earliest days of the pandemic. In hindsight, many park stewards say the closures were unnecessary and counterproductive.

Once those orders lifted, the situation quickly evolved into how to safely welcome visitors back. Those challenges are ongoing, as outdoor venues across California shatter visitation records and the busy summer season looms around the corner.

On this Friday evening at Doran, windsurfers rocketed across the inlet to Bodega Bay’s harbor, while onshore, visitors settled in for the night at campgrounds filled with tents, RVs and wafting barbecue smoke. All 132 of the park’s campsites had been reserved for the weekend.

Prior to the pandemic, Doran reached capacity on a handful of days every year, mostly around holidays. Now, beach parking lots routinely fill by midmorning, forcing park employees to turn people away.

Field Specialist Mineaux Gray fashions a wildflower headdress for Lucia Estrada, 6, during the LandPaths Spring Break Nature Camp at Preston Farm in the Dry Creek Valley on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Confronted with stay-home orders, travel restrictions and other pandemic-related directives, people are visiting outdoor venues in record numbers seeking relatively safe relief from their hemmed-in lives.

“Where was the one place that health professionals extolled us all as being safe? It's outside, and out in nature to breath fresh and well-circulated air,” said Craig Anderson, executive director of Santa Rosa-based LandPaths. “A virus has killed many friends and family members, and also pushed us into embracing nature's capacity for purification and health-giving in the same breath.”

Without access to parks, people would have gone “completely nuts” during the pandemic, said Caryl Hart, the former head of the county’s Regional Parks Department and now interim manager of the county’s Agricultural Preservation and Open Space District.

Sofia Lopez and German Jimenez hike along the Pony Gate Trail in Sugarloaf Ridge State Park near Kenwood on Monday, March 22, 2021. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

Hart, a former state parks commissioner who was appointed to the California Coastal Commission in 2019, said the unprecedented use of outdoor venues during the pandemic underscores how critical these spaces are for providing equitable access to everyone.

“It’s a public space, and it’s available to everyone no matter who you are, no matter the color of your skin, no matter how much money you have,” she said.

Seated next to Wyatt at Doran, Hart called the decision to close the beach to the public in the early days of the pandemic a “catastrophe.” People walked in anyway, parking outside official lots along Highway 1.

From top left, Megan Waggener Tyler Van Meter, Alyssa Gorton and Jason Bautista of Oakland, camp at Spring Lake Regional Park campground, Saturday, March 13, 2021 (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2021

By late April, a month after all parks in the county had closed, state park rangers on the Sonoma Coast had issued 5,200 verbal warnings for violations of the shutdown, flushing people out of turnouts and chasing them from parking lots. More than 200 parking citations and 20 more serious citations were also issued by late April. Many of the ticket recipients were from outside the region.

Across the Bay Area, people eager for escape confronted a confusing map of what was and wasn’t open or allowed across city and county lines. Park stewards say another lesson learned is better communication among agencies and messaging that information to the public.