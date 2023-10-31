Sonoma veteran feels ‘lucky’ despite lymphoma diagnosis

To read more stories about Vietnam veterans in the North Bay, go here.

The Vietnam War wasn’t just a conflict between the country’s north and south factions, or democracy and communism.

It was a war that forced many young Americans to make undesirable choices. It was a time when a sense of duty and one’s beliefs, while not diametrically opposed, were sometimes in conflict.

Sonoma resident Gary Coffland has understood that nuance for more than five decades.

Speaking with a raspy voice and a slight cough during a recent interview, Coffland assured a reporter he didn’t have a cold. With good-natured sarcasm, he mentioned that he’d recently received another “award” for his military service.

“I was diagnosed with lymphoma and hypothyroidism earlier this year,” he said.

Coffland, 74, retired in 2011 from a long career in high tech. He credits his time in the U.S. Air Force with giving him his start in the industry, which included time as the lead technician on a cruise missile launch control system, a stint with a GPS startup and finally with Cisco Systems.

In 2008, he and his wife of 54 years, Chris, moved to Sonoma where he has enjoyed a post-retirement career in the wine industry as the resident historian for Gundlach Bundschu.

Coffland said he has always been interested in history and current events and remembered reading about Vietnam in Time magazine in the 1950s while growing up in San Carlos.

He graduated from high school there in 1967 and spent a year at the College of San Mateo before getting kicked out.

“I was just going there to get the deferment,” he said. “School was a way to have a year off, knowing I would wind up being drafted and I was going to need to do something about that.”

At the recruitment office in Redwood City, he chose the Air Force.

“My dad was a Marine (in World War II). I figured that one out. I had no interest in the Army or Marines given what was going on,” he said of the treacherous nature of combat in Vietnam. “(But) I was willing to invest the time and get something out of the service.”

He tested well in math and electronics, and after basic training was assigned to a year at a radar data-processing school at Keelser Air Force Base in Biloxi, Mississippi.

Coffland returned home to California, got married, and in December 1969 drove to Red Bluffs Air Force Station for his assignment in the Air Defense Command mobile radar program.

There, he did on-the-job training with career airmen — most were WWII and Korean War veterans.

It wasn’t long after the Kent State shootings on May 4, 1970, and the then- 20-year-old Coffland had mustered up the nerve to let his superiors know what he thought about that tragedy and the war.

“They’re all talking about how great that was, and I just wasn’t having it,” he said, clarifying that they weren’t gleeful, but certainly approved of the actions of the Ohio National Guard troops, who had fired on students protesting the spread of the Vietnam War into Cambodia.

The shootings left four students dead and nine others injured.

“The moment you shoot and kill your civilians we are no longer a democracy,” he recalled telling them. “That was shocking to those guys.”

Coffland said it led to three days of intense discussions, but he said his opinions weren’t held against him because “they recognized I did my job.”

In 1971, Coffland, by then a sergeant, was sent to the Royal Thai Air Force Base in Korat, Thailand which was connected to a U.S. Army base called Camp Friendship.

He had top secret-security clearance, since he’d be maintaining the computer systems that managed classified communications traffic for the military.

He said because he wasn’t “boots on the ground” some people, even other Vietnam veterans, are dismissive of his service.

Coffland said he tries to engage them in a conversation about all the servicemen and women who were cooks, payroll techs, or in communications, like he was, who supported those who were in combat — considered “the point of the spear.”

He tells them, “’Hey, I worked on cruise missiles. Maybe we’re softening things up before you went in somewhere, or maybe the Air Force is coming in and saving your butt when you’re stuck somewhere on the ground,’” he explained. “Try to get them to have a little respect, if you will.”

At the beginning of 2023, Coffland said, he began having trouble eating and breathing.

He had his thyroid removed and a biopsy revealed he had non-Hodgkins lymphoma. He recently underwent his seventh and final round of chemotherapy and has so far been given the all-clear.