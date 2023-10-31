‘Stupid’ Vietnam War beginning of 25-year Navy career for Sonoma veteran

To read more stories about Vietnam veterans in the North Bay, go here .

Dressed in a U.S. Navy work uniform over a biker T-shirt, William Peter Winget looked to one of the walls in his Temelec home. Among the various framed photos on the wall there were black and white images of Navy ships, along with a photo of his father.

Winget, 86, served in three campaigns in Vietnam, which earned him three medals — medals that sat on the table in front of him, along with pictures of his time in the military.

Although he no longer remembers the names of those campaigns, he does remember joining the Navy reserves at just 17 and became an active duty seaman in 1956.

That was the same year he arrived in Vietnam, just a year after the war began.

“They send people to war. Give them weapons. We expect them to kill people. And you're not even old enough to vote,” Winget said.

“We didn’t start the war. We didn’t end the war. We just fought the war,” he added.

His slicked-back white hair matches the white mustache he sports beneath his wide Aviator-style reading glasses. He adjusted them momentarily then took a long pause, before launching into an indelible memory from his years of service in the small Southeast Asian country.

“I was on a swift boat,” Winget said. ”A swift boat was literally the fastest thing off the coast or up the rivers.“

Constructed with twin-diesel engines, swift boats patrolled miles of the Vietnamese coast and delivered supplies to troops on the ground. They were helped by the “mothership,” the USS Newell.

He also served on the USS Enterprise, an aircraft carrier.

“We were looking for contraband and I remember, there were eight of us, all with M-16s,” Winget said. “We came up to this little basket boat ... with two little kids in it with little fish. And I realized how stupid this is.”

He said a lieutenant in command on the boat later told him, “’You never know. Those kids could have been wired with explosives and when we got up close, they could have blown themselves up.’ And I thought, ‘Those kid are the age of my kids. How stupid.’”

He said he realized then how crazy the Vietnam War was.

Commanding officers warned of the threat the civilian population could pose to American soldiers at every turn; they could be hidden in plain sight.

“You don’t know who the enemy is,” Winget said “You can’t ever relax.”

Despite this, the Vietnam War wrecked havoc not only in the minds and bodies of American soldiers, but across the villages and towns of the civilian populations.

More than 5 million bombs were dropped over 20 years on Vietnam, a country only slightly larger than the state of New Mexico. Tens of thousands of people were killed. Civilians and Solidiers. Americans and Vietnamese.

“It was a waste of time. All those bodies, all those men who died. It was a total waste,” Winget said.

After a long pause, he told the story of a man in the South Vietnamese army who worked with the Americans.

After the Americans pulled out of Vietnam, Winget said the man was sent to a “readjustment camp.”

“The people that lived there had to put up with whatever was going on. He didn’t have a choice, he couldn’t leave. Where was he going to go? He’s looking at it, ‘It’s my country, and my country is at war.’”

Following his return to the U.S., Winget found comfort with other veterans who shared experiences in Vietnam — a feeling he said was hard to understand for civilians at the time.

“Intellectually, you can say, ‘Oh yeah, I know what it was like.’ You don’t know what it was like. You can’t know. It’s not possible,” Winget said. “It's the only war that the civilian population blamed the military for. They spit on us when we came home. We didn't start the stupid war. It's the politicians that start wars.”

Winget stayed in the Navy for almost 25 years, eventually earning the title of lieutenant commander. But his feelings about the Vietnam War, as well as the political leaders at the time, remain bitter and fixed.

“I can't say I liked Vietnam,” Winget said. “But I liked the Navy.”

