2021 was a year like no other ever for Petaluma sports

What a year!

It is not exaggeration to say 2021 was the strangest year ever for Petaluma sports.

In what other year did we have we had two high school sports seasons? In what other year did we send all three high school football teams to the North Coast Section playoffs? In what other year did we have two graduates from the same high school reach baseball’s Major League? The list goes on.

Like everything else, sports revolved around the COVID pandemic. All sports were suspended in spring of 2020 and when 2021 opened, there was only a glimmer of hope for any sports at all.

By March, despite controversy and divisiveness, North Coast Section officials, school administrators, coaches, players and parents managed to come together to work out a plan to play the entire 2020-2021 high school season in three months. It was a season, actually two seasons with cross country, golf, swimming and tennis in March and mid-April and badminton, baseball, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls lacrosse, boys and girls soccer, softball, track and field, volleyball and wrestling following in April and May.

To understate, it was a weird season. Football was limited to six games. There were no playoffs nor official league champions. Two-sport athletes had to choose between activities and there were very few spectators and no students in the stands or gyms.

The two teams that got hurt most by the altered season were the Casa Grande cross country team and the Gaucho baseball team.

Casa’s cross country team returned intact from a state meet appearance in 2019 and had a legitimate shot at a state title or at least a spot among the top three in its division. Of course, there was no state meet.

The Casa Grande baseball team had an outstanding 15-3 record and pulled off the difficult feat of going undefeated against Vine Valley Athletic League teams (11-0). There was no championship banner, although coach Pete Sikora made sure his players got a pennant, even though he had to purchase it himself.

By summer, things were beginning to return to normal and the year morphed from weird to fun.

Once teams were allowed to play, Petaluma’s National Little League All-Stars came close to making history by winning three tournaments and coming within one win of becoming the second Petaluma ever to earn a trip to Williamsport, Penn. and the Little League World Series.

The Little Leaguers weren’t the only youth team with extraordinary success. The Petaluma Steal Breeze under-14 team softball team became the first Steal Breeze team to win the USA Western Nationals Tournament, sweeping to six straight wins in bracket play.

Before the summer was out, a pair of Casa Grande graduates were making history on a different level. Anthony Bender and Justin Bruhil, both relief pitchers, were called up to play baseball at the highest level, Bender with the Florida Marlins and Bruhil with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Bruhil and Bender weren’t the only Petalumans to perform on a big stage. Petaluma graduate Luke Haggard was a starting offensive lineman for the University of Indiana football team and another former Trojan, Joey Potts, played basketball for Oregon State in the NCAA Tournament.

Petaluma skateboard marvel Minna Stess, now 15, missed by one place in the standings of earning a spot on the U.S. Olympic team, but won the U.S. National Championships and finished fourth in the nationally televised X-Games.

Another Petaluma teen, Heather Mahoney, continued her dominance of world junior racquetball, teaming with Julia Stein from Pennsylvania to win the under-18 doubles at the World Junior Nationals. After winning singles title in under-10, under-12 and under-14 divisions in previous years, Mahoney finished second as an under-16 in singles play.

Perhaps the most impressive of the many successes of the second half of 2021 was the performance of all three high school football teams.

St. Vincent, in its first full season as a member of the North Bay League Redwood went beyond sharing the league championship to winning the North Coast Section Division VII pennant and advancing to the CIF state playoffs before finally being stopped one game away from playing for a state championship by Argonaut from Jackson in the Sierra foothills.

Signature wins along the way to a 12-2 season included victories over St. Bernard’s 21-20, Ukiah 15-8, Santa Rosa 42-6 and twice against St. Helena 14-13 in regular-season play and again in the NCS championship game 54-32.

Casa Grande also shared a league championship, tying Vintage for the Vine Valley Athletic League title, thus becoming the only team other than Vintage to win a VVAL football pennant. Casa’s 46-44 win over Vintage made Casa Grande the only VVAL team in the three-year history of the league to beat Vintage in football.